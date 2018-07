Danuel House | Forward | #23 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (25) / 6/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 215 College: Texas A&M Share: Tweet

Danuel House scored 20 points with four rebounds, four assists, one block and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes against the Pacers on Friday. He got the start and was the best perimeter player on the Rockets today. House had some bright spots with the Suns during the season with a 22-point game on Apr. 8, and he should get extended run in an offense that suits his style. He probably won't make the Rockets roster.

Danuel House posted a career-high 22 points in Sunday's 117-100 loss against the Warriors. House is really turning some heads and showing he can play in this league, taking advantage of injuries and the tanking situation of the Suns to grab some tape on himself. He looks like he could have a nice future at the end of someone's bench. Source: Scott Bordow on Twitter

Daniel House scored 14 points with six rebounds, five assists and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes against the Kings on Tuesday. Troy Daniels rolled his ankle to set this up today, and of course the Suns are running out of wings. If Daniels is out, House could be asked to step up even more. He's also coming off a career-high 16 points on Sunday.