Isaiah Taylor will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings. Dennis Schroder is getting rested, so Taylor should see quality minutes tonight, and after putting up seven points, eight dimes and three turnovers in his previous start he's someone to consider streaming in deep leagues. Joining him in the starting five will be Damion Lee, Taurean Prince, Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon. Source: Jason Jones on Twitter

Isaiah Taylor scored seven points with two rebounds, six assists, one steal and no turnovers in 25 minutes against the Bucks on Saturday. He did close this game out because Dennis Schroder fouled out. Taylor is the only other healthy PG right now, so he should be able to get close to 24 minutes most nights -- he plays next to Schroder, too. He has low-end value now, and would be a great add if Schroder ever missed time.

Isaiah Taylor (upper back spasms) is available for Saturday's game vs. the Bucks. He was probable for this game, so there's no reason to think he'll be too limited. Taylor should pick up most of the backup PG minutes today, but it'll be tough to use him while Dennis Schroder is active. Source: KL Chouinard on Twitter