Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
John Collins
(F)
Damion Lee
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(C)
Sheldon Mac
(G)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Tyler Cavanaugh
(F/C)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Jaylen Morris
(G)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Andrew White
(G)
Antonius Cleveland
(G)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Isaiah Taylor | Guard | #22
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/11/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 170
College:
Texas
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,312,611 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,544,951 {Team Option} 2019-20: $1,931,189 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Isaiah Taylor will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Dennis Schroder is getting rested, so Taylor should see quality minutes tonight, and after putting up seven points, eight dimes and three turnovers in his previous start he's someone to consider streaming in deep leagues. Joining him in the starting five will be Damion Lee, Taurean Prince, Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon.
Mar 22 - 9:38 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
Isaiah Taylor scored seven points with two rebounds, six assists, one steal and no turnovers in 25 minutes against the Bucks on Saturday.
He did close this game out because Dennis Schroder fouled out. Taylor is the only other healthy PG right now, so he should be able to get close to 24 minutes most nights -- he plays next to Schroder, too. He has low-end value now, and would be a great add if Schroder ever missed time.
Mar 17 - 8:48 PM
Isaiah Taylor (upper back spasms) is available for Saturday's game vs. the Bucks.
He was probable for this game, so there's no reason to think he'll be too limited. Taylor should pick up most of the backup PG minutes today, but it'll be tough to use him while Dennis Schroder is active.
Mar 17 - 4:43 PM
Source:
KL Chouinard on Twitter
Isaiah Taylor (upper back spasm) is probable for Saturday's game vs. the Bucks.
He had an ankle issue last week, so this is a new injury. Taylor has been playing well off the bench in his last three games, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 assists in that span.
Mar 16 - 6:00 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Isaiah Taylor starting Thursday vs. Kings
Mar 22 - 9:38 PM
Isaiah Taylor gets 25 minutes
Mar 17 - 8:48 PM
Isaiah Taylor (upper back spasms) available
Mar 17 - 4:43 PM
Isaiah Taylor (upper back spasm) is probable
Mar 16 - 6:00 PM
More Isaiah Taylor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
56
863
307
73
148
25
109
261
.418
76
110
.691
13
51
.255
10
57
5.5
1.3
2.6
0.4
1.0
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
HOU
4
13.0
0.3
1.8
.143
0.0
0.5
.000
0.3
0.5
.500
0.3
0.5
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.3
0.3
1.5
0.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
HOU
4
52
1
7
.143
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
1
2
3
3
0
1
1
6
3
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 20
@UTA
1
20
1
7
.143
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
2
2
0
0
2
4
Mar 17
@MLW
1
25
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
5
6
.833
0
2
2
6
0
1
0
4
7
Mar 15
CHA
1
23
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
3
7
.429
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
3
11
Mar 13
OKC
1
21
3
9
.333
0
2
.000
6
6
1.000
2
1
3
4
3
1
0
6
12
Mar 11
CHI
1
27
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
8
3
0
0
5
7
Mar 9
@IND
1
6
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
1
4
Mar 6
@TOR
1
19
1
7
.143
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
1
0
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
Sidelined
Dennis Schroder (rest) will not play Thursday against the Kings.
The Hawks pull out their big guns in this tank race, and this really isn't a surprise. Schroder could be at rest to risk any night, especially in a back-to-back set like this one. Isaiah Taylor is going to be very busy tonight.
Mar 22
2
Malcolm Delaney
Sidelined
Malcolm Delaney (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for Tuesday's game vs. Utah.
Delany has been sidelined since injuring the ankle over two weeks ago. Isaiah Taylor will continue to serve as the primary backup behind Dennis Schroder.
Mar 20
3
Isaiah Taylor
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, the Hawks have confirmed that Kent Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) will be shut down for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
There was really no reason to rush Bazemore back for a handful of games in April, so it makes sense that the Hawks are just shutting him down, and he can be cut across the board in fantasy hoops. Tyler Dorsey should start the rest of the way, and with averages of 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 treys and 1.0 steal through two starts this season, he's worth a look in deep leagues. Taurean Prince should also see a bump in usage.
Mar 12
2
Tyler Dorsey
3
Antonius Cleveland
Sidelined
The Hawks signed guard Antonius Cleveland to a multi-year contract.
His second 10-day deal ended, so the team signs him for the rest of the year. Chances are, the money isn't guaranteed after this season. Cleveland has been dealing with an ankle injury and hasn't played, but he could return soon.
Mar 14
4
Andrew White
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz.
Bembry hasn't suited up since February 23rd, and the Hawks have not provided a target date for his return. He should be left on waivers in all formats.
Mar 20
3
Damion Lee
PF
1
John Collins
Sidelined
John Collins (ankle) will not play on Thursday against the Kings.
He was called doubtful yesterday, and the Hawks go ahead and rule him out a day early. That also suggests he could miss additional time. Both Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon have made it fairly clear they should be owned in standard leagues -- Dedmon more so. Collins is a drop candidate.
Mar 21
2
Tyler Cavanaugh
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Mike Muscala
3
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 22
The Rotoworld Hoops crew talks about some players that they won't be drafting in future seasons.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 22
»
Dose: Down goes Giannis!!
Mar 22
»
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
»
Injury, Schedule and Recap Pod
Mar 21
»
Notable Numbers
Mar 21
»
Dose: CP3 Down, is he out?
Mar 21
»
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings
Mar 20
»
Daily Dose: King Me
Mar 20
NBA Headlines
»
Blake Griffin triple-doubles in loss to HOU
»
Luc Mbah a Moute (sore knee) out for game
»
Kemba Walker scores 46 points in 28 minutes
»
Isaiah Taylor starting Thursday vs. Kings
»
Fox, Bogdan, Jackson, Skal, WCS starting
»
Free Willy: Hernangomez double-doubles
»
Tyreke Evans scores 16, rests final 17 mins
»
Jarell Martin puts up a -44 in 32 minutes
»
Dennis Schroder (rest) will not play Thursday
»
Chris Paul out Thursday, likely will play Sat
»
Deyonta Davis will start Thursday vs. CHA
»
Tyreke Evans, Deyonta Davis starting
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
