Isaiah Taylor | Guard | #22

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 170
College: Texas
Contract: view contract details
Isaiah Taylor will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Dennis Schroder is getting rested, so Taylor should see quality minutes tonight, and after putting up seven points, eight dimes and three turnovers in his previous start he's someone to consider streaming in deep leagues. Joining him in the starting five will be Damion Lee, Taurean Prince, Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon. Mar 22 - 9:38 PM
Source: Jason Jones on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
568633077314825109261.41876110.6911351.25510575.51.32.60.41.00.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016HOU413.00.31.8.1430.00.5.0000.30.5.5000.30.50.80.80.00.30.31.50.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016HOU45217.14302.00012.500123301163
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 20@UTA12017.14301.000221.000101220024
Mar 17@MLW12514.25001.00056.833022601047
Mar 15CHA12348.50000.00037.4290007000311
Mar 13OKC12139.33302.000661.0002134310612
Mar 11CHI12737.42900.00012.500011830057
Mar 9@IND1612.50001.000221.000000120014
Mar 6@TOR11917.14301.00000.000101210012

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Isaiah Taylor
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Tyler Dorsey
3Antonius Cleveland
4Andrew White
SF1Taurean Prince
2DeAndre Bembry
3Damion Lee
PF1John Collins
2Tyler Cavanaugh
C1Dewayne Dedmon
2Mike Muscala
3Miles Plumlee
 

 