Fred VanVleet | Guard | #23

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
College: Wichita State
Fred VanVleet made 2-of-10 from the field for 10 points with three rebounds, four assists and no turnovers in 20 minutes against the Nets on Sunday.
He scored a career-high 15 points on Friday, so obviously he didn't have it on offensive side. You might remember VanVleet as that guy who dropped 31 in the preseason to help him get on the radar for diehard NBA fans, but he basically just saw garbage time up until Friday. Cory Joseph could remain in the doghouse for what coach Dwane Casey calls his "mental blow," and FVV did also get some combo guard minutes next to his fellow 6'0" teammate, Kyle Lowry. If you want to give VanVleet a look in deep leagues, go for it. He's no lock to stick, though. Feb 5 - 2:32 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
20128501614102051.39235.600715.467132.50.80.70.50.20.1
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 3@ORL123512.41724.500331.0001233210215
Feb 1@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 31NO1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 29ORL1300.00000.00000.000000000010
Jan 27MLW1612.500111.00000.000101101043
Jan 25@MEM1401.00000.00000.000011000110
Jan 24SA1100.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 