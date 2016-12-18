Fred VanVleet | Guard | #23 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (22) / 2/25/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 186 College: Wichita State Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Fred VanVleet made 2-of-10 from the field for 10 points with three rebounds, four assists and no turnovers in 20 minutes against the Nets on Sunday. He scored a career-high 15 points on Friday, so obviously he didn't have it on offensive side. You might remember VanVleet as that guy who dropped 31 in the preseason to help him get on the radar for diehard NBA fans, but he basically just saw garbage time up until Friday. Cory Joseph could remain in the doghouse for what coach Dwane Casey calls his "mental blow," and FVV did also get some combo guard minutes next to his fellow 6'0" teammate, Kyle Lowry. If you want to give VanVleet a look in deep leagues, go for it. He's no lock to stick, though.

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 15 points against the Magic on Friday, adding three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes. He slid right into Cory Joseph's minutes tonight with some minutes as a combo guard to go with the backup point guard duties. This was almost certainly about resting CoJo, so VanVleet will likely be a DNP-CD on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Nets. Kyle Lowry (rest) got the night off, so VanVleet was the backup PG behind Cory Joseph in this one. He played 25 minutes and added four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two 3-pointers, but he's usually not in the rotation when the Raptors are healthy. It's safe to leave him on the wire, but it's good to know that the rookie has some talent.