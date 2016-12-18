Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Fred VanVleet
Roster
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Fred VanVleet | Guard | #23
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/25/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 186
College:
Wichita State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Fred VanVleet made 2-of-10 from the field for 10 points with three rebounds, four assists and no turnovers in 20 minutes against the Nets on Sunday.
He scored a career-high 15 points on Friday, so obviously he didn't have it on offensive side. You might remember VanVleet as that guy who dropped 31 in the preseason to help him get on the radar for diehard NBA fans, but he basically just saw garbage time up until Friday. Cory Joseph could remain in the doghouse for what coach Dwane Casey calls his "mental blow," and FVV did also get some combo guard minutes next to his fellow 6'0" teammate, Kyle Lowry. If you want to give VanVleet a look in deep leagues, go for it. He's no lock to stick, though.
Feb 5 - 2:32 PM
Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 15 points against the Magic on Friday, adding three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes.
He slid right into Cory Joseph's minutes tonight with some minutes as a combo guard to go with the backup point guard duties. This was almost certainly about resting CoJo, so VanVleet will likely be a DNP-CD on Sunday.
Feb 3 - 9:45 PM
Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Nets.
Kyle Lowry (rest) got the night off, so VanVleet was the backup PG behind Cory Joseph in this one. He played 25 minutes and added four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two 3-pointers, but he's usually not in the rotation when the Raptors are healthy. It's safe to leave him on the wire, but it's good to know that the rookie has some talent.
Jan 17 - 10:35 PM
Fred VanVleet hit 2-of-5 shots for four points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in Sunday’s victory against the Magic.
VanVleet got some extra run as Cory Joseph (illness) did not play and looked good with the second unit. He will go back to his bench role once Joseph returns and has no major fantasy impact at this time.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:41:00 PM
Fred VanVleet is the PG2 over Joseph again
Feb 5 - 2:32 PM
Fred VanVleet scores career-high 15
Feb 3 - 9:45 PM
Fred VanVleet scores 10 points in win
Jan 17 - 10:35 PM
Fred VanVleet plays career-high 22 minutes
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:41:00 PM
More Fred VanVleet Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
20
128
50
16
14
10
20
51
.392
3
5
.600
7
15
.467
1
3
2.5
0.8
0.7
0.5
0.2
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 3
@ORL
1
23
5
12
.417
2
4
.500
3
3
1.000
1
2
3
3
2
1
0
2
15
Feb 1
@BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 31
NO
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 29
ORL
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jan 27
MLW
1
6
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
1
0
4
3
Jan 25
@MEM
1
4
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
Jan 24
SA
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
The Raptors have recalled Delon Wright and Bruno Caboclo from the D-League.
Minimal fantasy impact as neither player is currently part of the Raps rotation. It's possible that Wright may see his first action of the season with DeMar DeRozan (ankle) sidelined for two games this week.
Jan 24
4
Fred VanVleet
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
Sidelined
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) will not play on Sunday vs. the Nets, but Kyle Lowry (illness) will play.
He will sit out for the seventh time in his last eight games, but he should be nearing a return since he was able to go through a limited practice on Saturday. Norman Powell will get another start and is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.8 minutes in the first unit this season. Terrence Ross also gets a slight bump with DeRozan out, while Lowry will be a usage monster if he's feeling up to it.
Feb 5
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
Sidelined
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play on Sunday vs. the Nets.
He went through a partial practice on Saturday, so he's likely day-to-day. His left knee has been an issue for a while, so it's not a surprise that he's sitting out against the worst team in the NBA. Lucas Nogueira should see the biggest bump in value with Patterson out, while we could see more of DeMarre Carroll at the four since the Nets are using more small-ball lineups.
Feb 5
3
Jared Sullinger
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
