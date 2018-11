Latest News Recent News

Ryan Arcidiacono played well in starting unit against the Cavs on Saturday, scoring 15 points with four rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers in 30 minutes. His defense wasn't great, but the Bulls got the win. Arcidiacono has played well when called upon for basically the whole year, so he should be able to hold the job for the next few weeks while Kris Dunn (knee) is out. He's worth a look in a deeper league.

Ryan Arcidiacono will start at point guard on Saturday vs. the Cavs. As expected, Cam Payne had been playing poorly, so it makes sense for coach Fred Hoiberg to make a switch at PG. This will be the first career start for Arcidiacono. On the season, he is averaging 6.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 treys in 24.5 minutes. He's worth consideration as a dart-throw in DFS on Saturday, but his upside in standard fantasy formats is limited due to the pending return of Kris Dunn. Source: KC Johnson on Twitter

Ryan Arcidiacono scored a career-high 13 points with two rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes during a 97-85 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It was his best game as he dominated Trae Young to help the Bulls get the win. Arcidiacono isn't exactly a top prospect despite his time at Villanova, so he would only be worth a speculative look in deep leagues. Even if he does beat out Cam Payne, Kris Dunn should be back next month.