Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Justin Harper
(F)
Shawn Long
(F)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Dario Saric
(F)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shawn Long | Forward | #36
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/29/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 246
College:
Louisiana-Lafayette
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The 76ers signed D-League F/C Shawn Long to a 10-day contract on Monday.
They have an extra roster spot due to an injury exception. Long was with the 76ers during the preseason, so he should be a little familiar with the system. He will give the 76ers some additional depth up front with Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) and Richaun Holmes (hamstring) both battling nagging injuries. Long could get minutes right away, but fantasy owners can monitor him from the waiver wire. The big man is averaging 20.2 points, 11.1 boards and 1.3 blocks in 39 games in the D-League. He's expected to be available on Monday vs. the Bucks.
Mar 6 - 10:13 AM
Source:
Keith Pompey on Twitter
Sixers waive F Shawn Long.
He played in all seven preseason games for the 76ers with 10.2 minutes per outing, but didn't play well with just a 34.4 field goal percentage. Long will likely be joining the D-League 87ers.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 04:42:00 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Shawn Long has signed a two-year partially guaranteed deal with the 76ers.
The senior from Louisiana-Lafayette averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers. "I call him a stretch five, stretch four," Sixers vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley said. "He has the ability to go out make a shot." The 76ers have a logjam in their frontcourt, so Long may have a tough time making the final 15-man roster.
Sat, Jun 25, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
76ers sign Shawn Long to 10-day deal
Mar 6 - 10:13 AM
Mar 6 - 10:13 AM
Sixers will waive F Shawn Long.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 04:42:00 PM
Shawn Long signs deal with the 76ers
Sat, Jun 25, 2016 10:16:00 AM
More Shawn Long Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
T.J. McConnell
2
Sergio Rodriguez
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
Sidelined
Gerald Henderson (left hip soreness) will miss Friday's game vs. the Knicks and Saturday's game vs. the Pistons.
Henderson will be reevaluated on Sunday. At that point, we'll have a better idea if he will be available for Monday night against Milwaukee. Hendo did not play the second half of Wednesday's game due to soreness and is clearly not close to 100 percent. Nik Stauskas will likely draw the start at shooting guard on Friday and Saturday. Stauskas has actually posted worse numbers as a starter compared to coming off the bench this season. He is averaging 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in the 24 games he has started this season.
Mar 3
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Justin Anderson
PF
1
Dario Saric
2
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Coach Brett Brown said he thinks he wants to groom Ben Simmons (foot) as a point guard as soon as he's available.
In other words, we have a pretty good idea what Simmons' offseason program is going to look like. He's not going to play this season. There's a chance he can play in Summer League, which is when most NBA-only fans found out just how special Simmons is as a passer. Expect plenty of quotes and blurbs on Simmons this summer.
Mar 4
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
76ers coach Brett Brown believes that Joel Embiid (knee) will make a full recovery.
"I just feel very confident given what he's been through and what he's seen himself do on an NBA court, that we'll move on," Brown said, "He'll come out of this thing OK." The 76ers want Embiid's bone bruise to fully heal before deciding what type of procedure he will have on his meniscus tear, and they are going to consult with "leading specialists" on the best course of action. Embiid is in good hands and it sounds like he will be ready to go for 2017-18. Despite the durability concerns, The Process is expected to land a lucrative contract extension this summer.
Mar 2
2
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Jahlil Okafor (right knee soreness) will not play against the Pistons on Saturday.
This probably has something to do with the 76ers being on a back-to-back set. Okafor did have a rib injury on Friday to limit him, but his right knee has been a problem since his rookie season. Assuming Richaun Holmes (calf) can play through a probable tag, he's an extremely strong play today. He's also worth a pickup in most leagues just in case Okafor needs to miss more time.
Mar 4
3
Richaun Holmes
4
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova.
The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town.
Feb 22
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
DeMarcus Cousins got his first win with the Pelicans, Paul George busted out of his slump and Seth Curry is making some noise in Dallas.
»
Rajon Rondo (ankle) still a game-time call
»
Dwyane Wade (thigh) ruled out Monday
»
76ers sign Shawn Long to 10-day deal
»
Tyreke Evans will play Monday vs. Denver
»
Frank Kaminsky expected to miss 10-14 days
»
X-rays negative for Larry Nance (right wrist)
»
Jrue Holiday notches 20 & 12 w/ five rebounds
»
Russell Westbrook gets 14th technical foul
»
Rudy Gobert gets 24 boards, makes game-winner
»
Garrett Temple (hamstring) will rest Monday
»
Nerlens Noel coming off Mavs' bench Sunday
»
Tyler Ulis terrific vs BOS, sinks game-winner
