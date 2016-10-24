Player Page

Shawn Long | Forward | #36

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 246
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
The 76ers signed D-League F/C Shawn Long to a 10-day contract on Monday.
They have an extra roster spot due to an injury exception. Long was with the 76ers during the preseason, so he should be a little familiar with the system. He will give the 76ers some additional depth up front with Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) and Richaun Holmes (hamstring) both battling nagging injuries. Long could get minutes right away, but fantasy owners can monitor him from the waiver wire. The big man is averaging 20.2 points, 11.1 boards and 1.3 blocks in 39 games in the D-League. He's expected to be available on Monday vs. the Bucks. Mar 6 - 10:13 AM
Source: Keith Pompey on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1T.J. McConnell
2Sergio Rodriguez
3Jerryd Bayless
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Justin Anderson
PF1Dario Saric
2Ben Simmons
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Richaun Holmes
4Tiago Splitter
 

 