Marshall Plumlee | Center | #40

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 250
College: Duke
Contract: view contract details
Marshall Plumlee will start for Kristaps Porzingis (back) against the Wizards on Thursday.
The old Marsh-Melo forward combo. Plumlee could get his chance and play around 20 minutes, but it's tough to tell what coach Jeff Hornacek is going to do here. He's a very risky play in fantasy. Apr 6 - 7:05 PM
Source: Stefan Bondy on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
17117203193613.462815.533000.0391.21.80.50.20.50.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 4CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2BOS11212.50000.000331.000224012005
Mar 31@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29MIA1300.00000.00000.000112100000
Mar 27DET1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 25@SA1501.00000.00000.000000010000
Mar 23@POR1501.00000.00000.000112210100

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Ron Baker
3Chasson Randle
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Willy Hernangomez
3Kyle O'Quinn
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 