Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 4
Apr 4
Dose: Wolves, UNC, Guster win!
Apr 4
Apr. 3 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nwaba expected to play for Lakers & D-Fenders
Kent Bazemore, Paul Millsap coming off bench
Jason Smith starting for Markieff Morris
Marshall Plumlee starting vs. Wizards
Andre Roberson (knee) questionable vs. PHX
Update: Kristaps Porzingis will not play
Mike Conley not on injury report for Friday
Celtics not resting anyone vs. Hawks
Markieff Morris (ankle) will not play vs. NYK
Paul Millsap will play Thursday, rest Friday
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out against Magic
Chasson Randle will not play vs. Wizards
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Willy Hernangomez
(C)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marshall Plumlee | Center | #40
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/14/1992
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 250
College:
Duke
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $543,471 2017-18: $905,249 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marshall Plumlee will start for Kristaps Porzingis (back) against the Wizards on Thursday.
The old Marsh-Melo forward combo. Plumlee could get his chance and play around 20 minutes, but it's tough to tell what coach Jeff Hornacek is going to do here. He's a very risky play in fantasy.
Apr 6 - 7:05 PM
Source:
Stefan Bondy on Twitter
Marshall Plumlee and Maurice Ndour have been sent down for another D-League stint.
Even with the Knicks tanking, fantasy owners can safely leave Plumlee and Ndour on the waiver wire.
Mar 30 - 9:55 AM
Source:
NY Knicks PR on Twitter
Marshall Plumlee and Maurice Ndour have been sent down for another D-League stint.
Neither of these guys are a part of the regular rotation in New York, so there's no fantasy spin here.
Feb 22 - 2:11 PM
Source:
NY Knicks PR on Twitter
The Knicks have recalled Marshall Plumlee and Maurice Ndour from the D-League.
This means they will be available to play on Sunday vs. the Spurs, but neither is a lock to actually get minutes. Leave them on the wire.
Feb 12 - 11:22 AM
Source:
Knicks PR on Twitter
Marshall Plumlee starting vs. Wizards
Apr 6 - 7:05 PM
Marshall Plumlee assigned to D-League
Mar 30 - 9:55 AM
Plumlee, Ndour sent down to the D-League
Feb 22 - 2:11 PM
Knicks recall Marshall Plumlee
Feb 12 - 11:22 AM
More Marshall Plumlee Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5364)
2
D. Rose
NY
(4571)
3
K. Lowry
TOR
(4472)
4
J. Nurkic
POR
(4298)
5
D. Wade
CHI
(4297)
6
J. Harden
HOU
(4223)
7
D. Waiters
MIA
(4165)
8
M. Gasol
MEM
(3885)
9
L. James
CLE
(3804)
10
G. Hill
UTA
(3692)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
17
117
20
31
9
3
6
13
.462
8
15
.533
0
0
0.0
3
9
1.2
1.8
0.5
0.2
0.5
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 4
CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
BOS
1
12
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
2
2
4
0
1
2
0
0
5
Mar 31
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 29
MIA
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 27
DET
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 25
@SA
1
5
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Mar 23
@POR
1
5
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
1
0
1
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
Sidelined
Derrick Rose (knee) underwent a left knee arthroscopy for a medial meniscus tear on Wednesday.
He is expected to make a full recovery and will begin basketball activities in 3-6 weeks. Rose had some problems with his left knee this season, and this is the same knee that needed an ACL repair -- he also tore a meniscus in his right knee.
Apr 5
2
Ron Baker
3
Chasson Randle
Sidelined
Chasson Randle (sprained left ankle) will not play against the Wizards on Thursday.
You might want to pre-heat your oven, because the Baker is going to be busy today. Ron Baker is the only healthy point guard on the roster, but the Knicks haven't been shy about using Sasha Vujacic has a primary ball-handler before. Baker has his the 37-minute mark in three of his last four and should be there again, but he's not exactly a stat-stuffer. In his starts, he's averaged 5.2 points, 2.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 treys. He's a shot-in-the-dark play in DFS or for PG-needy owners.
Apr 6
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
Sidelined
Lance Thomas (hip) will not play on Thursday against the Wizards.
He's been out since Mar. 23 and is likely out for the season. Expect to see some Justin Holiday and Mindaugas Kuzminskas behind Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis today.
Apr 6
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Kristaps Porzingis (back) will not play against the Wizards on Thursday.
Well, so much for the optimism. Coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis wanted to play the rest of the season, so perhaps this is an aggravation from warmups. With Porzingis out, Willy Hernangomez should be busy down low while Kyle O'Quinn, Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Justin Holiday should see an uptick in output. Carmelo Anthony could also get some extra shots.
Apr 6
2
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
Suspended
Joakim Noah (knee) will begin serving his 20-game suspension on Wednesday.
He's been medically cleared by an independent doctor, but with just eight games remaining on the schedule this year, Noah will need to spend an additional 12 games on the sidelines during the 2017-18 season. Phil Jackson took a risk on Noah by signing him to a four-year deal worth $72 million this past offseason, which was a pretty obvious swing and a miss. The 32-year-old won't be worth drafting in most leagues next season.
Mar 29
2
Willy Hernangomez
3
Kyle O'Quinn
4
Marshall Plumlee
Headlines
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
The Rotoworld hoops crew looks at some players to stash in dynasty leagues.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
»
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
»
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
»
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 4
Apr 4
»
Dose: Wolves, UNC, Guster win!
Apr 4
»
Apr. 3 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 3
NBA Headlines
»
Nwaba expected to play for Lakers & D-Fenders
»
Kent Bazemore, Paul Millsap coming off bench
»
Jason Smith starting for Markieff Morris
»
Marshall Plumlee starting vs. Wizards
»
Andre Roberson (knee) questionable vs. PHX
»
Update: Kristaps Porzingis will not play
»
Mike Conley not on injury report for Friday
»
Celtics not resting anyone vs. Hawks
»
Markieff Morris (ankle) will not play vs. NYK
»
Paul Millsap will play Thursday, rest Friday
»
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out against Magic
»
Chasson Randle will not play vs. Wizards
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
