Marshall Plumlee will start for Kristaps Porzingis (back) against the Wizards on Thursday. The old Marsh-Melo forward combo. Plumlee could get his chance and play around 20 minutes, but it's tough to tell what coach Jeff Hornacek is going to do here. He's a very risky play in fantasy. Source: Stefan Bondy on Twitter

Marshall Plumlee and Maurice Ndour have been sent down for another D-League stint. Even with the Knicks tanking, fantasy owners can safely leave Plumlee and Ndour on the waiver wire. Source: NY Knicks PR on Twitter

