Latest News Recent News

Mindaugas Kuzminskas will start on Monday vs. the Hawks. Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) is now out indefinitely and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will miss his third game in a row, so there are a lot of minutes up for grabs in New York. Kuzminskas has played extended minutes in his previous two games with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal and 1.5 triples, so deep-league owners can give him a look if he plays well against the Hawks. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Mindaugas Kuzminskas didn't do much in his 23 minutes off the bench on Sunday, scoring nine points on 3-of-8 shooting to go with two boards, one assist, one 3-pointer and two turnovers. This was disappointing following Thursday's 19-point outburst, particularly with Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) leaving the game after just two minutes of action. Kuzminskas may be able to see some increased opportunity with Thomas set spend some time on the shelf and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) uncertain for Monday, but he's been too inconsistent to warrant a pickup in most season-long settings.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored a career-high 19 points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers in Thursday’s 104-89 victory over the Bulls. With Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) sidelined, Kuzminskas played a career-high 30 minutes and was efficient. This is the same injury that kept Porzingis out of three games in December, so Kuzminskas could see some extra run if Porzingis misses any more time. If that is the case, he can be considered an enticing DFS option at a very cheap price.