Mindaugas Kuzminskas | Forward | #91

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 215
Contract: view contract details
Mindaugas Kuzminskas will start on Monday vs. the Hawks.
Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) is now out indefinitely and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will miss his third game in a row, so there are a lot of minutes up for grabs in New York. Kuzminskas has played extended minutes in his previous two games with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal and 1.5 triples, so deep-league owners can give him a look if he plays well against the Hawks. Jan 16 - 12:21 PM
Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3442019051291770157.4462025.8003080.3756215.61.50.90.50.60.2
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15@TOR12338.37515.200221.000112120039
Jan 12CHI130815.53324.500111.0003141021019
Jan 11@PHI11002.00002.00000.000000121010
Jan 9NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7@IND11558.62514.250221.0001232100313
Jan 6@MLW11335.60013.33300.000011110007
Jan 4MLW119610.60025.40012.5002241121315

