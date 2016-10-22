Player Page

Nicolas Brussino | Forward | #9

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/2/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 195
College: Argentina
Nicolas Brussino is starting the second half for the Mavs on Thursday.
With Pierre Jackson (hamstring) out, the Mavs will just slide Seth Curry to the one and Dorian Finney-Smith to the two. This is to help keep Devin Harris' minutes down. Leave Brussino on the wire, of course. Jan 26 - 9:26 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2919947322191644.36467.857931.290491.61.10.70.30.30.1
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 25NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 22LAK11234.75023.66700.000022000008
Jan 20UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 19@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 17@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 15MIN1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 12@PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
4Pierre Jackson
SG1Seth Curry
2Jonathan Gibson
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Andrew Bogut
3Salah Mejri
 

 