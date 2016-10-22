Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Pierre Jackson
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Jonathan Gibson
(G)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
Devin Harris
(G)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nicolas Brussino | Forward | #9
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/2/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 195
College:
Argentina
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nicolas Brussino is starting the second half for the Mavs on Thursday.
With Pierre Jackson (hamstring) out, the Mavs will just slide Seth Curry to the one and Dorian Finney-Smith to the two. This is to help keep Devin Harris' minutes down. Leave Brussino on the wire, of course.
Jan 26 - 9:26 PM
The Mavericks have recalled Nicolas Brussino from the D-League.
He will need a couple more injuries in Dallas before cracking the rotation. Brussino has no fantasy value.
Jan 15 - 11:56 AM
Source:
Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Nicolas Brussino has been assigned to the Mavericks D-League affiliate.
The rookie will get some much-needed experience in the D-League.
Jan 8 - 4:03 PM
Source:
Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Nicolas Brussino will open the season with the Mavericks.
Despite the fact that he made the final roster, we do not expect Brussino to carry any fantasy value.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Source:
Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Nicolas Brussino starting the second half
Jan 26 - 9:26 PM
Mavs recall Nicolas Brussino
Jan 15 - 11:56 AM
Nicolas Brussino headed down to the D-League
Jan 8 - 4:03 PM
Nicolas Brussino makes the Dallas roster
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 06:40:00 PM
More Nicolas Brussino Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
199
47
32
21
9
16
44
.364
6
7
.857
9
31
.290
4
9
1.6
1.1
0.7
0.3
0.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 25
NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 22
LAK
1
12
3
4
.750
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
8
Jan 20
UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 19
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 17
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 15
MIN
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 12
@PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
Sidelined
Coach Rick Carlisle said he doesn't expect Deron Williams (toe) to travel to Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Williams did not play in the second half on Wednesday due to the great toe sprain. He's typically been a slow healer, so Williams could miss a few games here. There is no word of an MRI at this time, which suggests he is day-to-day. Pierre Jackson started the second half and could get a chance to start against Russell Westbrook. He's only worth a look in deep leagues, but Jackson did get the majority of the minutes with 24 on Wednesday.
Jan 25
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left calf strain) is likely out until the All-Star break according to coach Rick Carlisle.
This isn't a surprise because Barea can't seem to shake this calf issue. With Barea out, Deron Williams and Seth Curry are locked into a heavy workload for the foreseeable future and should be owned in standard leagues. Devin Harris will also play more, but he's not an attractive fantasy asset.
Jan 22
3
Devin Harris
4
Pierre Jackson
Sidelined
Pierre Jackson suffered a left hamstring strain on Thursday and will not return.
He was on his way to a big game in his first NBA start, but then this happens. Jackson had a tough time limping off the court and we would be very surprised to see him return. With Deron Williams, Wes Matthews and J.J. Barea out, the Mavs are left with only Seth Curry and Devin Harris at the guard spots. We'll see Justin Anderson slide in at the two tonight, too.
Jan 26
SG
1
Seth Curry
2
Jonathan Gibson
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
Sidelined
Wes Matthews (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks and Thursday night against the Thunder.
He was fully expected to play, but the Mavs changed their course here. Matthews suffered the injury over the weekend, but now the Mavs will have to lean more on Dorian Finney-Smith, Seth Curry and maybe even Justin Anderson. Curry should be owned in all leagues.
Jan 25
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
Sidelined
Dirk Nowitzki (rest) will not travel for Thursday against the Thunder.
It's just rest for the future Hall of Fame big man. Nowitzki had himself a really nice game in 25 minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday, scoring 19 points with four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and no turnovers. He'll likely be getting days off going forward. With him out, it should be Andrew Bogut, Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell picking up minutes.
Jan 25
2
Andrew Bogut
3
Salah Mejri
Headlines
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses some shut-down candidates around the NBA.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
»
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
»
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
»
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
»
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
»
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
»
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
NBA Headlines
»
ESPN: OKC fears significant injury on Kanter
»
Rodney Hood is back in the starting lineup
»
Nicolas Brussino starting the second half
»
Enes Kanter done for night with wrist injury
»
Julius Randle (illness) is not starting
»
Pierre Jackson (hamstring) out for game
»
Dragan Bender will not play vs. Nuggets
»
JaMychal Green, Chandler Parsons are probable
»
Update: Pierre Jackson starts at point guard
»
Devin Harris, Andrew Bogut starting vs. OKC
»
Isaiah Thomas leads East reserves, no Process
»
Cody Zeller, Jeremy Lamb questionable vs. NYK
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved