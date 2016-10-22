Okaro White | Forward | #15 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (24) / 8/13/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 204 College: Florida State Share: Tweet

Miami has reportedly been granted a hardship exception and they will be calling up Okaro White from their D-League affiliate to fill their 16th roster spot. This report means that an independent doctor has ruled that Josh Richardson (foot) will miss at least another two weeks with his injury, and while White could get some run for the injury-depleted Heat, Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson will be the primary beneficiaries sans Richardson. Owners in most settings can use a wait-and-see approach with White. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Heat waive F Okaro White. The Heat signed White with the intention of stashing him in the D-League and it looks like that's exactly what Miami is going to do. Source: NBA.com

Okaro White (sprained left ankle) will sit out Saturday's preseason game vs. Minnesota as a precaution. White sustained the injury on Friday, and there is really no reason for the Heat to try and push him through it. Although he's unlikely to crack the final roster, Miami is reportedly hopeful of stashing White in the D-League. Source: Ira Winderman on Twitter