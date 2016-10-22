Player Page

Roster

Okaro White | Forward | #15

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 204
College: Florida State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Miami has reportedly been granted a hardship exception and they will be calling up Okaro White from their D-League affiliate to fill their 16th roster spot.
This report means that an independent doctor has ruled that Josh Richardson (foot) will miss at least another two weeks with his injury, and while White could get some run for the injury-depleted Heat, Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson will be the primary beneficiaries sans Richardson. Owners in most settings can use a wait-and-see approach with White. Jan 15 - 3:59 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
More Okaro White Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 