Bryn Forbes | Guard | #11 Team: San Antonio Spurs Age / DOB: (23) / 7/23/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190 College: Michigan State Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bryn Forbes feasted for a career-high 27 points in Friday's 102-89 win over the Mavericks on Friday. We won't lie to you, we didn't see this one coming. His previous career-high was eight points, but he went off for 22 points alone in the first half. He finished 10-of-19 from the field in 29 minutes with four triples, six assists and three rebounds, and with Tony Parker picking up a DNP-CD, Forbes was the backup PG for San Antonio. The Spurs were missing a total of seven players, so don't read too much into this line. The next time the Spurs rest 5-7 players, Forbes could be relevant again. The NBA can get a little ridiculous in April.

Spurs rookie Bryn Forbes tied his career-high with eight points in 21 minutes on Sunday, making two 3-pointers with three assists and two rebounds. Forbes was 3-of-6 from the field overall but he only cracked the rotation because Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili were both resting. Unless the Spurs go crazy with the DNP-CDs, Forbes won't be a fantasy option.

Bryn Forbes matched his career-high eight points with one rebound and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday. He was the backup point guard and that may continue if the Spurs will miss Dejounte Murray (groin) and Tony Parker (back). There's no need to add Forbes in most leagues, of course.