Bryn Forbes | Guard | #11

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Michigan State
Bryn Forbes feasted for a career-high 27 points in Friday's 102-89 win over the Mavericks on Friday.
We won't lie to you, we didn't see this one coming. His previous career-high was eight points, but he went off for 22 points alone in the first half. He finished 10-of-19 from the field in 29 minutes with four triples, six assists and three rebounds, and with Tony Parker picking up a DNP-CD, Forbes was the backup PG for San Antonio. The Spurs were missing a total of seven players, so don't read too much into this line. The next time the Spurs rest 5-7 players, Forbes could be relevant again. The NBA can get a little ridiculous in April. Apr 7 - 11:11 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3324264181612575.33323.6671240.300081.90.50.50.00.20.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 5LAK124310.30027.28600.000011230018
Apr 4MEM11303.00002.00000.000000300000
Apr 2UTA12136.50024.50000.000022300018
Mar 31@OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29GS1100.00000.00000.000101100000
Mar 27CLE11116.16701.00000.000011110002
Mar 25NY1100.00000.00000.000011000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
3Joel Anthony
 

 