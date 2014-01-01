Welcome,
Player Search
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Bryn Forbes
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Joel Anthony
(F/C)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Bryn Forbes | Guard | #11
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Michigan State
Latest News
Recent News
Bryn Forbes feasted for a career-high 27 points in Friday's 102-89 win over the Mavericks on Friday.
We won't lie to you, we didn't see this one coming. His previous career-high was eight points, but he went off for 22 points alone in the first half. He finished 10-of-19 from the field in 29 minutes with four triples, six assists and three rebounds, and with Tony Parker picking up a DNP-CD, Forbes was the backup PG for San Antonio. The Spurs were missing a total of seven players, so don't read too much into this line. The next time the Spurs rest 5-7 players, Forbes could be relevant again. The NBA can get a little ridiculous in April.
Apr 7 - 11:11 PM
Spurs rookie Bryn Forbes tied his career-high with eight points in 21 minutes on Sunday, making two 3-pointers with three assists and two rebounds.
Forbes was 3-of-6 from the field overall but he only cracked the rotation because Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili were both resting. Unless the Spurs go crazy with the DNP-CDs, Forbes won't be a fantasy option.
Apr 2 - 6:51 PM
Bryn Forbes matched his career-high eight points with one rebound and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday.
He was the backup point guard and that may continue if the Spurs will miss Dejounte Murray (groin) and Tony Parker (back). There's no need to add Forbes in most leagues, of course.
Mar 12 - 12:57 AM
Bryn Forbes has been recalled from the D-League.
He'll be available to play tonight, but that doesn't mean he'll take the court in any meaningful capacity. Leave him on the wire.
Mar 8 - 6:00 PM
Source:
San Antonio Spurs on Twitter
Bryn Forbes scores 27 points w/ four treys
Apr 7 - 11:11 PM
Bryn Forbes ties career-high w/ eight points
Apr 2 - 6:51 PM
Bryn Forbes gets some run
Mar 12 - 12:57 AM
Bryn Forbes recalled from the D-League
Mar 8 - 6:00 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
242
64
18
16
1
25
75
.333
2
3
.667
12
40
.300
0
8
1.9
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.2
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 5
LAK
1
24
3
10
.300
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
3
0
0
1
8
Apr 4
MEM
1
13
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
UTA
1
21
3
6
.500
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
0
0
0
1
8
Mar 31
@OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 29
GS
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 27
CLE
1
11
1
6
.167
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
2
Mar 25
NY
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
Sidelined
Dejounte Murray (left groin) will not play against the Mavs on Friday.
There have not been many updates on Murray and he may not be back for the rest of the season. With him out, Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes will pick up whatever point guard minutes Tony Parker leaves behind.
Apr 6
SG
1
Danny Green
Sidelined
Danny Green (left quad contusion) will not play on Friday night against the Mavs.
This will be the fourth game Green has missed due to his injury and he should be considered questionable for Saturday against the Clippers. With him out and the Spurs missing their stars, Jonathon Simmons should be in a fantastic position to produce after averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 dimes, 1.0 steals and 1.3 treys over his last three games. Green should be dropped just about everywhere with the Spurs having nothing to play for.
Apr 6
2
Manu Ginobili
Sidelined
Manu Ginobili (quad) will not play Friday night against the Mavs.
That'll make it just six minutes played over a four-game span for Ginobili. The Spurs have nothing to play for in the regular season and rest is nothing new for Ginobili, so he should be able to turn it on when called upon in the postseason. With him out, Bryn Forbes should be taking on his role as a combo guard in the second unit. He's not worth owning in almost any league, though.
Apr 6
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
Sidelined
Kawhi Leonard (rest), LaMarcus Aldridge (rest), Pau Gasol (rest), Manu Ginobili (quad), Danny Green (quad) and Dejounte Murray will not play against the Mavs on Friday.
Tony Parker dropped a hint that the Spurs would go heavy on the rest and it turned out to be true. Also on Wednesday, Leonard said he did't want to rest, but Parker said resting was a good idea and obviously coach Gregg Popovich feels the same way. With Kawhi out, it'll be a suddenly improving Kyle Anderson likely to pick up most of the small forward minutes. There should also be plenty of Jonathon Simmons at the three as well.
Apr 6
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
Sidelined
LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) will not play against the Mavs on Friday.
He did not play in the second half on Wednesday, so the rest was bound to happen now that the Spurs have clinched the No. 2 seed. Considering Aldridge hasn't been too healthy in his career, this may not be his last game off. With LMA and Pau Gasol out, it'll be David Lee, Davis Bertans and Dewayne Dedmon getting most of the minutes up front. Bertans looked good with 14 points on Wednesday while Lee has shown he can fill in when called upon. Give Dedmon a look if you need blocks.
Apr 6
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
Sidelined
Pau Gasol (rest) will not play against the Mavs on Friday.
Somewhat surprisingly, this will be Gasol's first game off since he returned from a hand injury on Feb. 24. Gasol has transformed into an excellent shooter since his return, making 1.5 treys per game at 60.0 percent from beyond the arc. With Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge out, it'll be David Lee, Davis Bertans and Dewayne Dedmon carrying most of the burden up front. We might see some Joel Anthony, as well.
Apr 6
2
Dewayne Dedmon
3
Joel Anthony
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
Ethan Norof's Saturday Mailbag tackles value picks, disappointments, award selections & more.
