Troy Williams | Forward | #14

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 215
College: Indiana
Recent News

Troy Williams thrived as a starter in place of James Harden (illness) on Sunday, scoring a season-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting with six 3-pointers, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes.
Not a bad debut for Williams, who was acquired by the Rockets in March but had yet to crack the rotation. Harden is day-to-day and Houston's rotation is too crowded to expect much from Williams, but he's at least given Mike D'Antoni something to think about. Pat yourself on the back if you owned him tonight. Apr 2 - 11:50 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2441812745192451123.4151525.6001041.2449265.31.90.81.01.10.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 31@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 26OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 24NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 20DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 18@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Lou Williams
3Bobby Brown
4Isaiah Taylor
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Troy Williams
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Montrezl Harrell
3Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Nene Hilario
3Chinanu Onuaku
 

 