Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Lou Williams
(G)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
James Harden
(G)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Troy Williams
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Troy Williams | Forward | #14
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/30/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 215
College:
Indiana
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Troy Williams thrived as a starter in place of James Harden (illness) on Sunday, scoring a season-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting with six 3-pointers, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes.
Not a bad debut for Williams, who was acquired by the Rockets in March but had yet to crack the rotation. Harden is day-to-day and Houston's rotation is too crowded to expect much from Williams, but he's at least given Mike D'Antoni something to think about. Pat yourself on the back if you owned him tonight.
Apr 2 - 11:50 PM
Troy Williams will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Williams was playing in the D-League, but with Trevor Ariza (personal) out for this one, he got a call-up and caught a flight to Phoenix for tonight's game. He's been pretty hit-or-miss this season, so Williams can't be viewed as much more than a potential DFS punt play.
Apr 2 - 2:04 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Troy Williams has been assigned to Houston's D-League affiliate.
Williams has yet to make his Houston debut, and he won't have a meaningful role with the team this season as long as the Rockets are at full strength. Leave him on the wire.
Mar 20 - 5:40 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Troy Williams has signed with the Rockets for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
Williams has yet to make his Houston debut, so there's not reason to own him in any setting.
Mar 20 - 3:52 PM
Source:
Scott Agness on Twitter
Troy Williams scores 21 pts w/ six 3-pointers
Apr 2 - 11:50 PM
Apr 2 - 11:50 PM
Troy Williams will start Sunday vs. Phoenix
Apr 2 - 2:04 PM
Apr 2 - 2:04 PM
Troy Williams sent down for a D-league stint
Mar 20 - 5:40 PM
Mar 20 - 5:40 PM
Williams signs rest of season deal with HOU
Mar 20 - 3:52 PM
Mar 20 - 3:52 PM
More Troy Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
24
418
127
45
19
24
51
123
.415
15
25
.600
10
41
.244
9
26
5.3
1.9
0.8
1.0
1.1
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 31
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 26
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 24
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 20
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 18
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
Sidelined
James Harden (illness) has been ruled out vs. Phoenix on Sunday.
Trevor Ariza has already been ruled out for personal reasons, so the Rockets will be leaning heavily on guys like Lou Williams and Eric Gordon for offense. Ryan Anderson (ankle) is also out and there will be tons of usage available, making any go-to scoring option a viable target in DFS tonight.
Apr 2
2
Lou Williams
3
Bobby Brown
4
Isaiah Taylor
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
Sidelined
Trevor Ariza (personal) will not play on Sunday vs. the Suns.
He's away from the team due to a death in his family. James Harden (illness) is not expected to play either, so the Rockets will start Sam Dekker and Troy Williams on the wings. Dekker looks like the better punt in DFS.
Apr 2
2
Sam Dekker
Sidelined
Sam Dekker exited Sunday's game with a fractured left hand after going scoreless in 19 minutes.
Dekker will see a specialist on Monday but the initial thought is that he'll miss 3-4 weeks, so he could return during the postseason. His absence might push Troy Williams into the rotation, with Trevor Ariza possibly seeing a few more minutes as well. Houston just can't shake the injury bug lately.
Apr 2
3
Troy Williams
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
Sidelined
Ryan Anderson (ankle) is expected to miss at least the next five games for the Rockets.
He will not play on Sunday vs. the Thunder or Tuesday vs. the Warriors, and he's not expected to travel on their three-game road trip after those two games. The Rockets were "relieved" by the test results on Anderson's ankle, and they believe he will return before the end of the regular season. Based on this timetable, the earliest we would see him back is on Apr. 5 vs. the Nuggets, but that seems like a stretch -- coach Mike D'Antoni hinted that he would miss closer to two weeks. In the meantime, Lou Williams, Eric Gordon and Sam Dekker will likely see a bump in minutes.
Mar 26
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
2
Nene Hilario
3
Chinanu Onuaku
Headlines
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
Join host Ryan Knaus and the Rotoworld community for Monday's live fantasy hoops chat, beginning at 2pm ET!
More NBA Columns
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
»
Roberson's Roast
Apr 2
»
Wired: Top NBA pickups Week 24
Apr 2
»
Dose: The Butler Did It
Apr 2
»
The Week Ahead: Week 24
Apr 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 1
Apr 1
»
Dose: Shutdown Season
Apr 1
»
Mailbag: James Johnson's Year
Mar 31
NBA Headlines
»
Sam Dekker fractures left hand on Sunday
»
Troy Williams scores 21 pts w/ six 3-pointers
»
Pat Beverley (ankle) scores 26 w/ Harden out
»
Tyler Ulis torches Rockets for 34/9/9 Sunday
»
Stephen Curry goes over 300 triples again
»
Cavs win in 2OT behind LeBron James' 41/16/11
»
J.R. Smith scores 18 points on six 3-pointers
»
Paul George scores 43 pts, 19 straight in OT
»
Thaddeus Young ditches tape, hits 9-of-12 FGs
»
Jimmy Butler posts 39 points in Sunday's win
»
Welcome Back: Emmanuel Mudiay posts 17 & 9
»
Anthony Davis injures ankle on Sunday
