Troy Williams | Forward | #14 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (22) / 12/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 215 College: Indiana Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Troy Williams thrived as a starter in place of James Harden (illness) on Sunday, scoring a season-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting with six 3-pointers, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes. Not a bad debut for Williams, who was acquired by the Rockets in March but had yet to crack the rotation. Harden is day-to-day and Houston's rotation is too crowded to expect much from Williams, but he's at least given Mike D'Antoni something to think about. Pat yourself on the back if you owned him tonight.

Troy Williams will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns. Williams was playing in the D-League, but with Trevor Ariza (personal) out for this one, he got a call-up and caught a flight to Phoenix for tonight's game. He's been pretty hit-or-miss this season, so Williams can't be viewed as much more than a potential DFS punt play. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

Troy Williams has been assigned to Houston's D-League affiliate. Williams has yet to make his Houston debut, and he won't have a meaningful role with the team this season as long as the Rockets are at full strength. Leave him on the wire. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter