Chasson Randle | Guard | #4

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Stanford
The 76ers will sign Chasson Randle to a 10-day contract on Tuesday.
Randle had an impressive offseason for the Knicks, but didn't make the final roster after suffering an orbital wall fracture. There is a clear path to minutes in Philly and Randle can play a couple different positions, so he's worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues. Jan 9 - 1:00 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 