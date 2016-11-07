Chasson Randle | Guard | #4 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (23) / 2/5/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185 College: Stanford Share: Tweet

The 76ers will sign Chasson Randle to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Randle had an impressive offseason for the Knicks, but didn't make the final roster after suffering an orbital wall fracture. There is a clear path to minutes in Philly and Randle can play a couple different positions, so he's worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Chasson Randle will work out for the 76ers on Sunday according to the New York Post. Randle had a strong offseason with the Knicks before he suffered an orbital wall fracture, so he ended up joining the Knicks' D-League affiliate. Randle could have some value in Philly if he turns some heads at Sunday's workout, so fantasy owners in deeper leagues will want to keep an eye on this situation. In terms of landing spots, there aren't many better situations than the one in Philly. Source: NY Post

Chasson Randle (orbital facture) has been scrimmaging with the Knicks' D-League affiliate. The Knicks waived Randle when he went down with the injury, but he could re-join the team on a partial deal once he's cleared to play. He has no fantasy value, though. Source: ESPN