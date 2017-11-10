Player Page

Marcus Georges-Hunt | Guard | #13

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 226
College: Georgia Tech
Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a career-high 12 points with three rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes against the Raptors on Saturday.
He came through in the clutch with some made free throws and coach Tom Thibodeau trusted him down the stretch. Georges-Hunt is more of a defensive specialist, so he would only be a speculative add in super deep leagues until we get more news on Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford. Jan 21 - 12:45 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27132399541431.452816.500310.300021.40.30.20.10.10.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016ORL59.40.41.4.2860.20.4.5001.82.0.9000.21.61.80.60.40.20.01.02.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016ORL54727.28612.500910.9001893210514
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 20TOR129310.30013.33358.6252132000212
Jan 18@HOU1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 16@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 14POR1400.00000.000221.000011000002
Jan 12NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 10OKC11112.50000.00002.000213000022
Jan 8CLE1924.50002.00000.000000000004

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Tyus Jones
3Aaron Brooks
SG1Andrew Wiggins
2Jamal Crawford
3Marcus Georges-Hunt
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Shabazz Muhammad
3Anthony Brown
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nemanja Bjelica
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Gorgui Dieng
3Justin Patton
4Cole Aldrich
 

 