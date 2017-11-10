Marcus Georges-Hunt | Guard | #13 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (23) / 3/28/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 226 College: Georgia Tech Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a career-high 12 points with three rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes against the Raptors on Saturday. He came through in the clutch with some made free throws and coach Tom Thibodeau trusted him down the stretch. Georges-Hunt is more of a defensive specialist, so he would only be a speculative add in super deep leagues until we get more news on Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford.

The Timberwolves recalled Marcus Georges-Hunt from their G-League affiliate on Friday. Georges-Hunt played one game for the Iowa Wolves, scoring 34 points on Thursday night. However, there is very minimal fantasy impact here, as he has logged a total of only 11 minutes for Minnesota this season. Source: Timberwolves PR on Twitter

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, guard Marcus Georges-Hunt has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Georges-Hunt played well in the D-League last season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also played briefly for both the Heat and Magic in 2017. It is currently unknown if his contract with the Wolves is guaranteed. Even if he is on the opening night roster, it is highly unlikely he will crack the rotation in Minnesota. Thus, he can be ignored in fantasy leagues. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter