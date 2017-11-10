Welcome,
Player Page
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Anthony Brown
(F)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Marcus Georges-Hunt
(G)
Shabazz Muhammad
(F)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Justin Patton
(C)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Marcus Georges-Hunt | Guard | #13
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/28/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 226
College:
Georgia Tech
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a career-high 12 points with three rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes against the Raptors on Saturday.
He came through in the clutch with some made free throws and coach Tom Thibodeau trusted him down the stretch. Georges-Hunt is more of a defensive specialist, so he would only be a speculative add in super deep leagues until we get more news on Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford.
Jan 21 - 12:45 AM
The Timberwolves recalled Marcus Georges-Hunt from their G-League affiliate on Friday.
Georges-Hunt played one game for the Iowa Wolves, scoring 34 points on Thursday night. However, there is very minimal fantasy impact here, as he has logged a total of only 11 minutes for Minnesota this season.
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 10:46:00 AM
Source:
Timberwolves PR on Twitter
According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, guard Marcus Georges-Hunt has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Georges-Hunt played well in the D-League last season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also played briefly for both the Heat and Magic in 2017. It is currently unknown if his contract with the Wolves is guaranteed. Even if he is on the opening night roster, it is highly unlikely he will crack the rotation in Minnesota. Thus, he can be ignored in fantasy leagues.
Tue, Aug 8, 2017 10:27:00 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Magic waived Marcus Georges-Hunt on Monday.
He had a non-guaranteed contract for 2017-18, but wasn't able to keep his spot despite a decent showing at the Orlando Summer League. Georges-Hunt will be on the hunt for a training camp invite.
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 01:12:00 PM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
Marcus Georges-Hunt scores career-high 12
Jan 21 - 12:45 AM
Timberwolves recall Marcus Georges-Hunt
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 10:46:00 AM
Minnesota to sign G Marcus Georges-Hunt
Tue, Aug 8, 2017 10:27:00 AM
Marcus Georges-Hunt waived by Magic
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 01:12:00 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
132
39
9
5
4
14
31
.452
8
16
.500
3
10
.300
0
2
1.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
ORL
5
9.4
0.4
1.4
.286
0.2
0.4
.500
1.8
2.0
.900
0.2
1.6
1.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
1.0
2.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
ORL
5
47
2
7
.286
1
2
.500
9
10
.900
1
8
9
3
2
1
0
5
14
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 20
TOR
1
29
3
10
.300
1
3
.333
5
8
.625
2
1
3
2
0
0
0
2
12
Jan 18
@HOU
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 16
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 14
POR
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 12
NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 10
OKC
1
11
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
2
1
3
0
0
0
0
2
2
Jan 8
CLE
1
9
2
4
.500
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Tyus Jones
3
Aaron Brooks
SG
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Jamal Crawford
Sidelined
Jamal Crawford (toe) will not play against the Raptors on Saturday.
It's being called a left great toe sprain and not much else is known. With Crawford out, Tyus Jones will probably see some SG minutes while Marcus Georges-Hunt could also help out.
Jan 20
3
Marcus Georges-Hunt
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
Sidelined
Jimmy Butler (knee) will not play against the Raptors on Saturday.
This comes out of nowhere after Butler played a whopping 42 minutes on Thursday night. The team is calling it a sore right knee, so this could be a lingering issue for one of the league's hottest players. Butler has had problems with his left knee, but he hasn't had any noteworthy injuries to his right since 2013. With him out, Andrew Wiggins will have to shine while Shabazz Muhammad and maybe even Marcus Georges-Hunt steps up.
Jan 20
2
Shabazz Muhammad
3
Anthony Brown
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Nemanja Bjelica
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Gorgui Dieng
3
Justin Patton
Sidelined
Justin Patton (foot) has been recalled from the G-League.
Patton has yet to make his NBA debut after he was recently cleared to play -- he's been nursing a foot injury after undergoing surgery back in July. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng in front of him, Patton won't make a fantasy impact any time soon.
Dec 24
4
Cole Aldrich
»
Dose: Premium PG Production
Jan 21
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 21
»
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 20
»
Friday Recap and Top 25 Pod
Jan 20
»
Dose: They're Baaaack
Jan 20
»
Stew: Midseason Top-25
Jan 19
»
Kemba, Russell & Gobert Pod
Jan 19
»
2nd Half Breakout Candidates
Jan 19
»
Kyrie Irving (sore left shoulder) will play
»
Damian Lillard scores 31 points in victory
»
Dennis Smith Jr. posts 21/6/6 with 3 steals
»
Andrew Wiggins scores season-high 29 points
»
Marcus Georges-Hunt scores career-high 12
»
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 40 points
»
Joe Ingles ties career high with 21 points
»
Chris Paul lights up Warriors for 33 points
»
James Harden scores 22 points in 35 minutes
»
Lou Williams posts franchise-record 10 steals
»
James Johnson scores 22, runs some point
»
Kemba Walker scores 22 points in tough loss
