Shaquille Harrison | Guard | #10 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (24) / 10/6/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 189 College: Tulsa Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Elfrid Payton, Shaq Harrison, Troy Daniels, Dragan Bender and Tyson Chandler will start on Saturday against the Hornets. The Suns are ridiculously thin on the wing and they'll go with three players who have played minutes at PG. Harrison has been a thief in his 12.5 minutes per game at 1.3 per, so he could be getting a bunch there. He's locked down guys on defense and you can probably pencil him in for 30-plus minutes. He's worth a look in season long and we like him a lot for DFS today. Source: Scott Bordow on Twitter

Shaq Harrison scored nine points with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday. He has some Tyrone Wallace to his game with some length on the defensive end, and the Suns also dusted off some two-PG lineups today. Considering how bad the Suns are, Harrison could have some sneaky deep value for output in garbage time. He's been good in steals, too.

Suns sign G Shaquille Harrison to a second 10-day contract. After these 10 days are up, the Suns will have to either sign Harrison for (at least) the rest of the season or allow him to walk out the door. Source: NBA.com