Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
Mar. 10 Fantasy Recap Podcast
Mar 10
Dose: Give 'em 40, Take an L
Mar 10
Stew: Viva LeVert
Mar 9
Injury Recap and Preview Pod
Mar 9
Dose: Everybody Hurts
Mar 9
Roundtable: Our Biggest Misses
Mar 8
Stats & Where to Find Them
Mar 8
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
De'Aaron Fox is questionable vs. Denver
Skal Labissiere (hip) will not play on Sunday
Dennis Schroder (elbow) questionable vs. CHI
Shaq Harrison, Troy Daniels starting on wings
Devin Booker (arm) will not play Saturday
Rodney Hood (back) will not play on Sunday
Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision
Marc Gasol (rest) will not play Saturday
Jaylen Brown (concussion) likely out a week
Courtney Lee (personal) available for Sunday
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) questionable Saturday
T.J. Warren & Josh Jackson ruled out Saturday
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
Give Me Gibson
Mar 10
CBJ Gets Fourth Straight Win
Mar 10
The Playoff Race
Mar 9
Panthers Clawing Towards WC
Mar 9
Podcast: Underrated Malkin
Mar 8
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 8
Crosby Hits Another Milestone
Mar 8
No Staaling This Wild One
Mar 7
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anthony Duclair (LBI) out for 1-2 weeks
Fleury gives Perron shootout tips in win
Laine stays red-hot, scores 40th of the year
Kucherov scores tying goal, ends it in SO
Mike Smith getting closer, day-to-day
Toby Enstrom not out for warmups
Roman Josi is back tonight vs. New Jersey
McDonagh will make Bolts debut on Saturday
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 1A in win over Ducks
Sam Bennett scores in win over Senators FRI
Seth Jones scores twice in win over Red Wings
Jared Coreau will start vs. CBJ on Friday
Aric Almirola notably quick in practice
Chase Elliott 2nd-quick in Phx final practice
Herzog to debut in NASCAR K&N West at Kern
Harvick sweeps categories in final practice
Allgaier on pole for DC Solar 200 in Phoenix
Elliott ties Harvick for top spot in practice
Kevin Harvick tops second practice at ISM
Mason Mitchell adds 6 ARCA races for Tullman
Thad Moffitt first to enter Music City 200
Hamlin and Busch headline Hamlin’s Showdown
William Byron earns best quals at Phx
Martin Truex Jr. wins TicketGuardian 500 pole
Rookie Conners R3 68; leads Valspar by one
Rose moves Valspar target to 8-under; R3 66
Sam Burns posts 6-under at Valspar w/ R3 67
Stallings R3 65; matches low round of week
Local hero Sharma shares 54h Indian Open lead
Spieth lowlights notable MCs at the Valspar
Conners two clear after R2 of the Valspar
Ryan Palmer R2 66; ties 36h clubhouse lead
Van Aswegen cards week-low 65 in Valspar R2
Tiger Woods two back at the Valspar midpoint
Casey climbs to the top in R2 of the Valspar
DeChambeau (back) WDs ahead of Valspar R2
Five-star ATH Whittington pledges to Texas
Mike Leach being sued for unfair treatment
Porter Gustin (toe) working sans limitations
Hawaii WR Dylan Collie transfers to BYU
Huskies DT Vea (hamstring) to sit out pro day
Luke Falk does not take part in WSU pro day
Lamar Jackson throws a slow ball at combine
Army T Rick Kurz moving on via transfer
Denzel Ward looking to add weight for pro day
Josh Allen leads all combine QBs in velocity
Orgeron confident in LSU quarterbacks room
Dismissed Vol WR Jennings back with team
Chelsea holds on to end losing streak
Zaha returns in Crystal Palace loss
An off day for Reds attack in 2-1 loss at OT
No knock on Wood as Burnley win big on road
Magic Mahrez wins it for Leicester
Hammers have Hart, but no heart in 0-3 loss
Newcastle pile misery on Southampton
Hapless West Brom Falls again
Tosun continues scoring roll for Everton
Jordan Ayew faces three game suspention
Knockaert set for three-match ban
Huddersfield can't make Man Advantage Count
Player Page
Roster
Dragan Bender
(F)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Alec Peters
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Shaquille Harrison
(G)
Alex Len
(C)
Davon Reed
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Danuel House
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shaquille Harrison | Guard | #10
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 189
College:
Tulsa
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Elfrid Payton, Shaq Harrison, Troy Daniels, Dragan Bender and Tyson Chandler will start on Saturday against the Hornets.
The Suns are ridiculously thin on the wing and they'll go with three players who have played minutes at PG. Harrison has been a thief in his 12.5 minutes per game at 1.3 per, so he could be getting a bunch there. He's locked down guys on defense and you can probably pencil him in for 30-plus minutes. He's worth a look in season long and we like him a lot for DFS today.
Mar 10 - 4:40 PM
Source:
Scott Bordow on Twitter
Shaq Harrison scored nine points with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday.
He has some Tyrone Wallace to his game with some length on the defensive end, and the Suns also dusted off some two-PG lineups today. Considering how bad the Suns are, Harrison could have some sneaky deep value for output in garbage time. He's been good in steals, too.
Mar 9 - 12:14 AM
Suns sign G Shaquille Harrison to a second 10-day contract.
After these 10 days are up, the Suns will have to either sign Harrison for (at least) the rest of the season or allow him to walk out the door.
Mar 3 - 12:42 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Shaquille Harrison posted seven points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists, one block and one 3-pointer in just 18 minutes vs. Memphis on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old rookie played just three minutes in the first half, but he came up big down the stretch and played nearly the entire fourth quarter. He stole the ball three times in a three-minute span early in the fourth, and essentially sealed the win with a driving layup with 45 seconds remaining. This comes on the heels of a near-DNP on Monday, however, so most owners can just keep an eye on Harrison over the next few games.
Mar 1 - 12:33 AM
Shaq Harrison, Troy Daniels starting on wings
Mar 10 - 4:40 PM
Shaq Harrison getting SG minutes now
Mar 9 - 12:14 AM
Suns sign Shaq Harrison to second 10-day deal
Mar 3 - 12:42 PM
Shaquille Harrison racks up stats in 18 mins
Mar 1 - 12:33 AM
More Shaquille Harrison Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
8
101
24
24
13
10
8
22
.364
7
7
1.000
1
5
.200
4
5
3.0
3.0
1.6
1.3
0.6
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 8
@OKC
1
20
3
6
.500
0
1
.000
3
3
1.000
1
3
4
3
1
1
1
2
9
Mar 5
@MIA
1
24
3
8
.375
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
2
1
0
4
6
Mar 4
@ATL
1
13
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
2
1
0
0
2
0
Mar 2
OKC
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Feb 28
@MEM
1
18
2
4
.500
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
2
0
4
1
1
7
Feb 26
@NO
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Feb 24
POR
1
9
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
1
1
0
1
2
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
2
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
Sidelined
Devin Booker (triceps) will not play on Saturday against the Hornets.
He said he had trouble raising his arm, so there's a decent chance he's out beyond today. With him, Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren out, the Suns are now missing their best three perimeter players. Elfrid Payton is going to be busy as the primary ball-handler while Troy Daniels chucks treys. We've only seen 17 minutes of Elf next to Shaq Harrison, but you can bet that number goes up today. We'll see more Davon Reed, who is probably going to start. Hey, at least it's 75 degrees in Phoenix today.
Mar 10
2
Troy Daniels
3
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Brandon Knight (knee) has been traveling with the team but confirmed he will not return during the 2017-18 season.
The Suns benched Knight following the All-Star break last season. Then Knight tore his ACL in a charity pickup game last August. He is still owed $30.2 million over the next two seasons.
Feb 2
4
Davon Reed
SF
1
T.J. Warren
Sidelined
T.J. Warren (back) and Josh Jackson (knee) have been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Hornets.
Warren is dealing with back spasms, which kept him out of Thursday's contest as well. With both Warren and Jackson sidelined, the Suns will be very thin on the wing. Devin Booker (triceps) is also questionable. Shaq Harrison, Davon Reed and Troy Daniels should all see heavy minutes on Saturday night. It will be difficult to trust any Sun other than Elfrid Payton in this contest.
Mar 10
2
Josh Jackson
Sidelined
Josh Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Charlotte.
T.J. Warren (back) has also been ruled out of this contest, while Devin Booker (triceps) is listed as questionable. It's difficult to try and predict how the Suns might divvy up minutes Saturday night. Shaquille Harrison, Davon Reed and Troy Daniels will see a significant uptick in minutes. Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss will certainly see plenty of playing time as well.
Mar 10
3
Danuel House
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Dragan Bender
3
Jared Dudley
4
Alec Peters
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
Sidelined
Alan Williams (knee) still doesn't have a firm target date to return.
He has ramped up his workouts lately and it sounds like he'll be back at some point in March. With Tyson Chandler (neck) banged up, Williams could wind up getting minutes once he's back. For now, he's only worth stashing if you have an IR spot.
Feb 28
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule and some fantasy pickups to get you ready for Week 22!
