Shaquille Harrison | Guard | #10

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 189
College: Tulsa
Elfrid Payton, Shaq Harrison, Troy Daniels, Dragan Bender and Tyson Chandler will start on Saturday against the Hornets.
The Suns are ridiculously thin on the wing and they'll go with three players who have played minutes at PG. Harrison has been a thief in his 12.5 minutes per game at 1.3 per, so he could be getting a bunch there. He's locked down guys on defense and you can probably pencil him in for 30-plus minutes. He's worth a look in season long and we like him a lot for DFS today. Mar 10 - 4:40 PM
Source: Scott Bordow on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
810124241310822.364771.00015.200453.03.01.61.30.60.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 8@OKC12036.50001.000331.000134311129
Mar 5@MIA12438.37501.00000.000145121046
Mar 4@ATL11302.00001.00000.000055210020
Mar 2OKC1100.00000.00000.000000000010
Feb 28@MEM11824.500111.000221.000145204117
Feb 26@NO1200.00000.00000.000011000010
Feb 24POR1902.00001.000221.000033110122

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Elfrid Payton
2Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Troy Daniels
3Brandon Knight
4Davon Reed
SF1T.J. Warren
2Josh Jackson
3Danuel House
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Dragan Bender
3Jared Dudley
4Alec Peters
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 