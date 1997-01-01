Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Mike Scott
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Alan Williams
(C)
Devin Booker
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Derrick Jones Jr. | Forward | #10
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 2/15/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 190
College:
UNLV
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derrick Jones Jr. will move into the starting lineup on Saturday vs. the Mavericks.
Alex Len (hip) has been ruled out, so the Suns will shift Marquese Chriss to center. Jones is an athletic finisher around the basket and has shown a nice ability to block shots, but he's still a little too raw on offense to help most fantasy owners. Just keep an eye on the 20-year-old wing in very deep leagues.
Mar 11 - 8:58 PM
Source:
Mike Peasley on Twitter
Derrick Jones Jr. scored five points with one rebound and one block in 10 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday.
The Suns second unit has actually been killer in the last week, but they didn't have it today. Jones Jr. is showing he's an NBA player and his defense is actually getting him minutes. He is still only worth a look in very deep leagues.
Mar 10 - 1:24 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting vs. the Wizards on Tuesday.
He started the second half because Marquese Chriss was in foul trouble, but also got a slight bump in minutes with Jared Dudley getting ejected in the second quarter. Jones Jr. added two rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes, and his minutes should trend up with the season drawing to a close. The 19-year-old is still raw and most of his points will have to come around the rim, so he's just someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats.
Mar 7 - 11:59 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. matched a career-high eight points with two blocks, two steals and no turnovers in 22 minutes against the Hornets on Thursday.
Following an eight-point Tuesday, this was easily his best game of his career. Jones played some solid defense and even closed this game out. He's still not much of a scorer and most of his buckets will be in the paint, but he's likely earned his minutes the rest of the way to put him on the map in very deep leagues. He's still just 19 years old.
Mar 3 - 12:35 AM
Cleared For Takeoff: Derrick Jones Jr. starts
Mar 11 - 8:58 PM
Airplane Mode turns off engines
Mar 10 - 1:24 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. scores six points
Mar 7 - 11:59 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. turns in best game
Mar 3 - 12:35 AM
More Derrick Jones Jr. Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
15
139
52
11
4
3
23
28
.821
6
7
.857
0
0
0.0
9
4
3.5
0.7
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 9
LAK
1
10
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
5
Mar 7
WAS
1
22
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
2
4
6
Mar 5
BOS
1
12
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
Mar 3
OKC
1
15
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
4
6
Mar 2
CHA
1
22
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
8
Feb 28
@MEM
1
10
4
4
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
4
8
Feb 26
@MLW
1
10
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
3
1
1
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Tyler Ulis
3
Brandon Knight
4
Ronnie Price
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender (ankle) is out of a walking boot.
The Suns are hopeful the No. 4 pick could return at some point this season. Some reports had him as out for the season, but the official report from the team has him with a target date in the middle of March. He wasn't playing well before his injury, so there's little reason to stash in fantasy. Marquese Chriss should see solid minutes, especially with how often P.J. Tucker played the four.
Feb 24
C
1
Alex Len
Sidelined
Alen Len (hip) will not play on Saturday vs. the Mavericks.
This is the first we are hearing of a hip injury for Len, but like they've done in the past, the Suns will likely be cautious with the big man until he's 100 percent. While Alan Williams is the obvious beneficiary here, it's going to be interesting to see if Tyson Chandler makes his first appearance since the All-Star break. Len can be dropped to the wire in most leagues.
Mar 11
2
Alan Williams
3
Tyson Chandler
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, some hot pickups and the injury report to get you ready for Week 21!
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
»
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
»
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
»
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
»
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
»
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Headlines
»
LeBron James triple-doubles in win vs. ORL
»
Goran Dragic goes to the locker room
»
Cleared For Takeoff: Derrick Jones Jr. starts
»
Strong Island: Tobias Harris scores 28 vs. NY
»
Andre Drummond drops 24 and 15 on Knicks
»
KP6: Kristaps Porzingis blocks six shots
»
Alex Len (hip) ruled out for Saturday
»
Carmelo's usage rate continues sharp decline
»
Chris Paul scores season-high 30 points
»
Kris Humphries starting for Dwight Howard
»
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) out, Powell to start
»
JaMychal Green starting, Wright to bench
