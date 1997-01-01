Derrick Jones Jr. | Forward | #10 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (20) / 2/15/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 190 College: UNLV Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Derrick Jones Jr. will move into the starting lineup on Saturday vs. the Mavericks. Alex Len (hip) has been ruled out, so the Suns will shift Marquese Chriss to center. Jones is an athletic finisher around the basket and has shown a nice ability to block shots, but he's still a little too raw on offense to help most fantasy owners. Just keep an eye on the 20-year-old wing in very deep leagues. Source: Mike Peasley on Twitter

Derrick Jones Jr. scored five points with one rebound and one block in 10 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. The Suns second unit has actually been killer in the last week, but they didn't have it today. Jones Jr. is showing he's an NBA player and his defense is actually getting him minutes. He is still only worth a look in very deep leagues.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting vs. the Wizards on Tuesday. He started the second half because Marquese Chriss was in foul trouble, but also got a slight bump in minutes with Jared Dudley getting ejected in the second quarter. Jones Jr. added two rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes, and his minutes should trend up with the season drawing to a close. The 19-year-old is still raw and most of his points will have to come around the rim, so he's just someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats.