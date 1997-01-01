Player Page

Derrick Jones Jr. | Forward | #10

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/15/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 190
College: UNLV
Derrick Jones Jr. will move into the starting lineup on Saturday vs. the Mavericks.
Alex Len (hip) has been ruled out, so the Suns will shift Marquese Chriss to center. Jones is an athletic finisher around the basket and has shown a nice ability to block shots, but he's still a little too raw on offense to help most fantasy owners. Just keep an eye on the 20-year-old wing in very deep leagues. Mar 11 - 8:58 PM
Source: Mike Peasley on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
151395211432328.82167.857000.0943.50.70.30.20.30.6
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 9LAK110221.00000.00012.500011000115
Mar 7WAS122331.00000.00000.000022000246
Mar 5BOS11200.00000.00000.000000000230
Mar 3OKC115331.00000.00000.000101100046
Mar 2CHA12234.75000.000221.000000002228
Feb 28@MEM110441.00000.00000.000022000048
Feb 26@MLW110111.00000.00000.000000031112

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Tyler Ulis
3Brandon Knight
4Ronnie Price
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Alex Len
2Alan Williams
3Tyson Chandler
 

 