C.J. Williams | Guard | #9 Team: Los Angeles Clippers Age / DOB: (27) / 2/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 224 College: North Carolina State Share: Tweet

C.J. Williams (sprained right ankle) left the arena on crutches and he will not play vs. the Kings on Thursday. It's unclear how long Williams could be out, but his absence should open more minutes for Jawun Evans and especially Tyrone Wallace, who was terrific on Wednesday. Lou Williams might also be forced into heavier action after a monster 50-point game, and the Clippers can only hope that Milos Teodosic (foot) is cleared to play vs. the Kings. Source: Brad Turner on Twitter

C.J. Williams (right ankle sprain) won't return to Wednesday's game vs. the Warriors. The Clippers' injury woes continue. We'll update Williams' status once more is known, but if he misses time guys like Tyrone Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell will be pressed into bigger roles. Source: Tomer Azarly on Twitter

C.J. Williams scored 15 points including the game-winning 3-pointer in Monday's 108-107 victory over the Hawks, finishing with three rebounds, two assists, four steals, two blocks and four triples. "I've made that shot before. Just a rhythm dribble to my left," Williams said. "I felt the momentum and the excitement of the moment. I shot it with confidence and as soon as I let it go, I knew it was good." Williams has been playing big minutes for the injury-depleted Clippers, but his production has been anything but consistent and he scored a combined 12 points in his last two games. The Clippers will have to decide later this month if they want to sign him for the remainder of the season, as players with two-way contracts only have NBA eligibility for 45 days.