C.J. Williams | Guard | #9

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 224
College: North Carolina State
C.J. Williams (sprained right ankle) left the arena on crutches and he will not play vs. the Kings on Thursday.
It's unclear how long Williams could be out, but his absence should open more minutes for Jawun Evans and especially Tyrone Wallace, who was terrific on Wednesday. Lou Williams might also be forced into heavier action after a monster 50-point game, and the Clippers can only hope that Milos Teodosic (foot) is cleared to play vs. the Kings. Jan 11 - 1:59 AM
Source: Brad Turner on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2854216643242467145.4621114.7862160.35013165.91.50.90.90.60.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 10@GS12059.55624.50000.0001230021112
Jan 8ATL13757.71434.750221.0000332142415
Jan 6GS12237.42903.00000.000000111116
Jan 4OKC13339.33304.00000.000101101026
Jan 2MEM129710.70034.75012.5000220320518
Dec 31CHA13426.33303.00000.000011112024
Dec 29@LAK12459.55613.33300.0001120102211

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Patrick Beverley
2Milos Teodosic
3Jawun Evans
4Tyrone Wallace
SG1Austin Rivers
2Lou Williams
3C.J. Williams
4Sindarius Thornwell
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Wes Johnson
3Sam Dekker
PF1Blake Griffin
2Montrezl Harrell
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Willie Reed
 

 