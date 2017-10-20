Player Page

Alex Caruso | Guard | #4

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 181
College: Texas A&M
Alex Caruso was impressive in Sunday's win over the Knicks, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with four boards, eight assists, two steals and zero turnovers in 31 minutes off the bench.
Caruso was able to earn some extra minutes in the rotation with both Lonzo Ball (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) watching from the sidelines, and he kept himself on the floor with his playmaking and solid defense. Ball seems doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, so Caruso could be someone to think about throwing out there as a deep league streamer or DFS punt play after Sunday's impressive outing. Jan 21 - 7:00 PM
More Alex Caruso Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1415428141741227.44413.33338.3751102.01.01.20.30.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 19IND12823.66712.50000.000022411005
Jan 17@OKC11723.667111.00000.000101210025
Jan 15@MEM11324.50001.00000.000101001024
Jan 13@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 11SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 9SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Lonzo Ball
2Tyler Ennis
3Gary Payton II
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Jordan Clarkson
3Josh Hart
4Alex Caruso
SF1Brandon Ingram
2Corey Brewer
3Luol Deng
PF1Larry Nance
2Kyle Kuzma
C1Brook Lopez
2Julius Randle
3Ivica Zubac
4Thomas Bryant
 

 