Alex Caruso | Guard | #4 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (23) / 2/28/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 181 College: Texas A&M Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alex Caruso was impressive in Sunday's win over the Knicks, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with four boards, eight assists, two steals and zero turnovers in 31 minutes off the bench. Caruso was able to earn some extra minutes in the rotation with both Lonzo Ball (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) watching from the sidelines, and he kept himself on the floor with his playmaking and solid defense. Ball seems doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, so Caruso could be someone to think about throwing out there as a deep league streamer or DFS punt play after Sunday's impressive outing.

Alex Caruso scored five points with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes against the Pacers on Friday. The Lakers won't be in a rush to bring back some of their injured starters, so Caruso could see decent minutes on Sunday against the Knicks. If Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram are all out, you could do worse for a DFS super punt or a streamer.

Alex Caruso scored two points with one rebound, two assists and one turnover in 12 minutes against the Clippers on Thursday. He actually was the backup point guard in this game. Caruso played well in summer league and at times in the preseason, so he may actually be able to hold the job in the short term. Coach Luke Walton may also like how he can distribute better than Tyler Ennis, but you don't need to add Caruso in basically any fantasy league.