Alex Caruso | Guard | #4

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Brewing an Offer
Jan 21
Lowdown: Yelich Next?
Jan 19
2018 Category Sleepers - SB
Jan 18
Lowdown: San Fran Shuffle
Jan 17
Lowdown: McCutchen on the Move
Jan 15
Lowdown: Lend Me a Hand
Jan 15
Lowdown: A Lump For Cole
Jan 14
Lowdown: Dominoes Falling
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers make formal contract offer to Darvish
Travis (knee) expects to start running soon
Jays haven't talked extension with Donaldson
David Wright is not ready to retire yet
Red Sox, J.D. Martinez actively negotiating
Healthy Eduardo Nunez works out for Red Sox
Indians have talked Machado with Orioles
Blue Jays acquire Randal Grichuk from Cards
Report: BOS J.D. Martinez offer is for $125M
Pedroia (knee) cleared to begin running
Red Sox offer to JD Martinez: 5 yrs, $100M
Mets finalize contract with Adrian Gonzalez
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Conference Title Recap
Jan 21
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 21
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 20
Weather: Championship Forecast
Jan 20
Dose: Brady Banged Up
Jan 19
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Dose: Haley and Morton Out
Jan 18
Daily Dose: Making His Case
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Foles underwent precautionary X-rays on ribs
Thielen struggles through back injury in loss
McKinnon totals 126 yards; up for free agency
Keenum heads to FA after 3-turnover NFCCG
Ertz burns Vikings safeties: 8/93 on 8 tgts
Ajayi logs 21 touches, his most as an Eagle
Alshon Jeffery goes 5/85/2 against Vikings
Foles drops bombs on Vikings in 38-7 blowout
Pats rally to reach eighth SB of Brady era
Rob Gronkowski (concussion) done for day
Rex Burkhead (knee) ready to go for AFCCG
Tom Brady (hand) officially active for AFCCG
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wire Podcast
Jan 21
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 21
Dose: Premium PG Production
Jan 21
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 20
Friday Recap and Top 25 Pod
Jan 20
Dose: They're Baaaack
Jan 20
Stew: Midseason Top-25
Jan 19
Kemba, Russell & Gobert Pod
Jan 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tony Parker cedes starting job to Dejounte
Thaddeus Young posts all-around line Sunday
DeAndre Jordan (ankle) listed out for Monday
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drops 21/8/7 vs. DET
Jordan Clarkson scores 29 points w/ 10 dimes
Alex Caruso hands out eight dimes in 31 mins
Spencer Dinwiddie hits game-winner vs Pistons
Kris Dunn (concussion) iffy for Mon & Wed
JaMychal Green (ankle) out Monday vs. Sixers
Jarell Martin (hand) questionable for Monday
Dillon Brooks (illness) questionable Monday
Mario Chalmers (shoulder) questionable Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Snag Schmaltz
Jan 21
Daily Dose: Boston Pop
Jan 21
Give 'Em Hellebuyck
Jan 20
Max Pacioretty turns a corner
Jan 20
The All-Star Break
Jan 19
Eight Straight For Avalanche
Jan 19
NHL GPP Plays: Thursday
Jan 18
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Canucks 1-0
Colin Miller, VGK march into 1st place in NHL
Joonas Donskoi out with the flu Sunday night
Vancouver will have Bo Horvat back Sunday
Ondrej Palat sidelined, will undergo testing
Brian Elliott holds off Capitals for OT win
Jeff Glass is expected to start Monday night
Artem Anisimov (UBI) is set to return Monday
Canucks appear to have activated Bo Horvat
Trevor Daley (LBI) is out at least two games
Jesse Puljujarvi has three point night in win
Eric Staal has two assists in win over Tampa
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Under a month to Cup racing
Jan 21
20. Paul Menard
Jan 18
21. Trevor Bayne
Jan 16
Look Ahead: Daytona in 35 days
Jan 14
22. Ty Dillon
Jan 13
23. Chris Buescher
Jan 12
24. AJ Allmendinger
Jan 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Truex secures more sponsorship for #11
Ragan secures four-race 1000Bulbs.com sponsor
BRANDT continues sponsorship of Allgaier’s #7
Shriners Hospitals continues with David Ragan
Braden looks ahead to first full ARCA season
Austin Cindric driving the No. 60 at Daytona
Danica has Daytona/Indy sponsor, needs a ride
Kelley Blue Book extends sponsorship on No. 9
Gilliland to compete for ROTY in No. 4 Tundra
RBR to attempt Daytona with David Gilliland
Sponsors added to Keselowski's No. 2 Ford
McMurray to add XFINITY starts with DC Solar
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 16
Kizzire wins Sony Open playoff
Jan 15
CareerBuilder Preview
Jan 15
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 15
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Landry career-best P2; loses 4-hole playoff
Rahm bogey-free 67; wins CBC in playoff
Piller R4 70; career-best T3 @ CareerBuilder
Huh posts 20-under at CBC with R4 66
Saunders R4 64; first CBC cash in 7 tries
McIlroy contends despite R4 fade in Abu Dhabi
Stunning Fleetwood defends Abu Dhabi title
Mickelson lowlights MCs at CareerBuilder
Piller third-round 67; 1 shy at CareerBuilder
Landry bogey-free thru 54 holes; one back
Rookie Cook R3 64; leads by one at CBC
Rahm dips w/ R3 70; two adrift at CBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 16
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stanford QB Keller Chryst opts for transfer
Miami CB Malek Young (neck) done for career
Top ATH Watkins commits to play at Florida
Austin Allen helps National win NLPA Bowl
Shimonek helps lead West to Shrine Bowl win
Virginia Tech RB McMillian transfers to Buffs
Reports: Ducks hire Wazzu RB coach Mastro
Cal RB Tre Watson transferring for final year
NCAA to listen to transfer rule proposals
Mr. Smith goes to Washington in Rang's Mock
Four-star DT Friday picks Buckeyes on Friday
Badger HC Chryst gets new deal through 2023
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 24
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW24
Jan 19
Stag's Take - Gameweek 24
Jan 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Jan 18
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Jan 17
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Jan 17
The Bargain Hunter - Week 24
Jan 16
FPL Draft Recap - Week 23
Jan 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs only draw after giving away early goal
Saints earn important point against Spurs
Losing Lanzini would be hard to take
Spurs skipper at risk of missing Saints game
Martial helps United get the job done
Niasse has immediate impact in 1-1 draw
Spoils shared between Hammers and Cherries
Vardy and Mahrez on point in 2-0 win
Monreal stars as Arsenal explode early
Milivojevic scores but Palace are thrashed
Watford's rough run continues at Leicester
Potters grab three points on Lambert's debut
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Kyle Kuzma
(F)
Gary Payton II
(G)
Vander Blue
(G)
Alex Caruso
(G)
Josh Hart
(G)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Julius Randle
(F/C)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Nigel Hayes
(F)
Larry Nance
(F/C)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Thomas Bryant
(C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alex Caruso | Guard | #4
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/28/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 181
College:
Texas A&M
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Caruso was impressive in Sunday's win over the Knicks, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with four boards, eight assists, two steals and zero turnovers in 31 minutes off the bench.
Caruso was able to earn some extra minutes in the rotation with both Lonzo Ball (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) watching from the sidelines, and he kept himself on the floor with his playmaking and solid defense. Ball seems doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, so Caruso could be someone to think about throwing out there as a deep league streamer or DFS punt play after Sunday's impressive outing.
Jan 21 - 7:00 PM
Alex Caruso scored five points with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes against the Pacers on Friday.
The Lakers won't be in a rush to bring back some of their injured starters, so Caruso could see decent minutes on Sunday against the Knicks. If Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram are all out, you could do worse for a DFS super punt or a streamer.
Jan 20 - 2:03 AM
Alex Caruso scored two points with one rebound, two assists and one turnover in 12 minutes against the Clippers on Thursday.
He actually was the backup point guard in this game. Caruso played well in summer league and at times in the preseason, so he may actually be able to hold the job in the short term. Coach Luke Walton may also like how he can distribute better than Tyler Ennis, but you don't need to add Caruso in basically any fantasy league.
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 01:13:00 AM
Alex Caruso is active for Thursday against the Clippers.
The Lakers are shorthanded in the backcourt, so that explains why Caruso is active. It's not crazy to think he gets minutes in the next two games.
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 10:09:00 PM
Source:
Mike Bresnahan on Twitter
Alex Caruso hands out eight dimes in 31 mins
Jan 21 - 7:00 PM
Alex Caruso plays well in 28 minutes
Jan 20 - 2:03 AM
Alex Caruso takes the backup PG job
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 01:13:00 AM
Alex Caruso is active
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 10:09:00 PM
More Alex Caruso Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Jordan
LAC
(7645)
2
L. Ball
LAK
(7554)
3
K. Leonard
SA
(7338)
4
N. Vucevic
ORL
(6616)
5
B. Ingram
LAK
(6479)
6
P. Millsap
DEN
(6313)
7
J. Harden
HOU
(6263)
8
M. Conley
MEM
(6219)
9
A. Rivers
LAC
(6069)
10
D. Gallinari
LAC
(6057)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
14
154
28
14
17
4
12
27
.444
1
3
.333
3
8
.375
1
10
2.0
1.0
1.2
0.3
0.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 19
IND
1
28
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
4
1
1
0
0
5
Jan 17
@OKC
1
17
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
1
0
0
2
5
Jan 15
@MEM
1
13
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
2
4
Jan 13
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 11
SA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 9
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 7
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Lonzo Ball
Sidelined
Lonzo Ball (knee) was able to get on the treadmill on Saturday, but Luke Walton said that he's still several steps away from being able to play.
He is still not close to a return, but this is progress in the right direction. Ball has been ruled out for Sunday and head coach Luke Walton was non-committal when discussing his status for the Lakers' upcoming five-game road trip, which suggests he'll miss Tuesday's home game against the Celtics as well. Expect Tyler Ennis and Alex Caruso to handle the point guard minutes, with Jordan Clarkson also picking up the slack.
Jan 20
2
Tyler Ennis
3
Gary Payton II
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Sidelined
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) will not play on Sunday vs. the Knicks.
This is his second game in a row on the shelf, but at least he wasn't ruled out a full day before this time. With KCP and Lonzo Ball out, we should see plenty of Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson in a favorable matchup.
Jan 21
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Josh Hart
4
Alex Caruso
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
2
Corey Brewer
3
Luol Deng
PF
1
Larry Nance
2
Kyle Kuzma
Sidelined
Kyle Kuzma logged just 10 minutes off the bench on Sunday, finishing with 15 points, two 3-pointers and nothing else in the Lakers' 127-107 win over the Knicks.
Kuzma jammed his right index finger early in the game, but he played through it, and X-rays came back negative so he should be fine. Luke Walton said the lack of minutes were due to defensive issues for Kuzma, but we'd expect him to be back in his standard 30-minute role on Tuesday against the Celtics.
Jan 21
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Julius Randle
3
Ivica Zubac
4
Thomas Bryant
Headlines
Waiver Wire Podcast
Jan 21
Mike Gallagher and Tommy Beer break down the waiver wire.
More NBA Columns
»
Waiver Wire Podcast
Jan 21
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 21
»
Dose: Premium PG Production
Jan 21
»
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 20
»
Friday Recap and Top 25 Pod
Jan 20
»
Dose: They're Baaaack
Jan 20
»
Stew: Midseason Top-25
Jan 19
»
Kemba, Russell & Gobert Pod
Jan 19
NBA Headlines
»
Tony Parker cedes starting job to Dejounte
»
Thaddeus Young posts all-around line Sunday
»
DeAndre Jordan (ankle) listed out for Monday
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drops 21/8/7 vs. DET
»
Jordan Clarkson scores 29 points w/ 10 dimes
»
Alex Caruso hands out eight dimes in 31 mins
»
Spencer Dinwiddie hits game-winner vs Pistons
»
Kris Dunn (concussion) iffy for Mon & Wed
»
JaMychal Green (ankle) out Monday vs. Sixers
»
Jarell Martin (hand) questionable for Monday
»
Dillon Brooks (illness) questionable Monday
»
Mario Chalmers (shoulder) questionable Monday
NBA Links
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved