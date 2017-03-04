Welcome,
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Julius Randle
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
David Nwaba
(G)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David Nwaba | Guard | #10
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
College:
Cal Poly
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Updating a previous report, David Nwaba will start Sunday's game in place of Nick Young.
The scoreboard monitor listed Tyler Ennis as the starter, but that was incorrect. Both guys should get extended run with L.A. embracing a youth movement, but fantasy owners can take a wait-and-see approach here.
Mar 12 - 9:17 PM
Source:
Mike Trudell on Twitter
The Lakers have signed David Nwaba to a second 10-day contract on Saturday.
Nwaba averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.2 minutes in the five games he has appeared in this season. He should be left on waivers in all leagues.
Mar 11 - 12:24 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Lakers coach Luke Walton has been impressed by rookie guard David Nwaba.
"He’s been great," Walton said of Nwaba. "He’s been really good. We’ve talked about it as a staff. The decision hasn’t been made yet. He’s done everything he can to deserve another 10 days." His first 10-day contract with the Lakers ends on Thursday night, but based off Walton's comments, it would be a little surprising if he didn't get another chance. He's averaging just 2.3 points and 1.3 boards in 10.3 minutes per game, but he's looked great on defense and coach Walton has even used him in the fourth quarter at times. There's no fantasy value here.
Mar 9 - 10:45 AM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
David Nwaba said his confidence was much higher in his second game for the Lakers.
"I have more confidence and I know what it feels like after the first game," Nwaba said. "It felt a lot better and less nerves." Fresh out of the D-League, Nwaba scored six of his seven points in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to Boston and added two rebounds and a block in 20 minutes. Coach Luke Walton said the guard was a "big part of that spark that got us back in the game," and added that his play was "awesome." The Lakers are using him at several positions, so it sounds like he will continue to be in the rotation. If he keeps this up, expect him to get at least another 10-day deal and possibly a contract for the remainder of the season.
Mar 5 - 10:29 AM
Source:
InsideSoCal.com
Update: David Nwaba starting for Nick Young
Mar 12 - 9:17 PM
David Nwaba signs second 10-day contract
Mar 11 - 12:24 PM
Luke Walton impressed by David Nwaba
Mar 9 - 10:45 AM
David Nwaba says he feels more confident
Mar 5 - 10:29 AM
More David Nwaba Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
5
56
13
8
1
1
4
9
.444
5
8
.625
0
0
0.0
3
0
2.6
1.6
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 9
@PHO
1
14
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
1
0
0
2
2
4
Mar 7
@DAL
1
8
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
2
Mar 5
NO
1
9
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 3
BOS
1
20
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
3
7
Feb 28
CHA
1
5
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Corey Brewer
3
David Nwaba
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Tarik Black
2
Ivica Zubac
3
Timofey Mozgov
