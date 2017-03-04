Player Page

Roster

David Nwaba | Guard | #10

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Cal Poly
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Updating a previous report, David Nwaba will start Sunday's game in place of Nick Young.
The scoreboard monitor listed Tyler Ennis as the starter, but that was incorrect. Both guys should get extended run with L.A. embracing a youth movement, but fantasy owners can take a wait-and-see approach here. Mar 12 - 9:17 PM
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter
More David Nwaba Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5561381149.44458.625000.0302.61.60.20.20.00.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 9@PHO11413.33300.000221.000033100224
Mar 7@DAL1813.33300.00002.000011001012
Mar 5NO1900.00000.00000.000011000000
Mar 3BOS120221.00000.00034.750022000137
Feb 28CHA1501.00000.00000.000011000000
 

 