David Nwaba | Guard | #10

The scoreboard monitor listed Tyler Ennis as the starter, but that was incorrect. Both guys should get extended run with L.A. embracing a youth movement, but fantasy owners can take a wait-and-see approach here.

Nwaba averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.2 minutes in the five games he has appeared in this season. He should be left on waivers in all leagues.

"He’s been great," Walton said of Nwaba. "He’s been really good. We’ve talked about it as a staff. The decision hasn’t been made yet. He’s done everything he can to deserve another 10 days." His first 10-day contract with the Lakers ends on Thursday night, but based off Walton's comments, it would be a little surprising if he didn't get another chance. He's averaging just 2.3 points and 1.3 boards in 10.3 minutes per game, but he's looked great on defense and coach Walton has even used him in the fourth quarter at times. There's no fantasy value here.

David Nwaba said his confidence was much higher in his second game for the Lakers.

"I have more confidence and I know what it feels like after the first game," Nwaba said. "It felt a lot better and less nerves." Fresh out of the D-League, Nwaba scored six of his seven points in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to Boston and added two rebounds and a block in 20 minutes. Coach Luke Walton said the guard was a "big part of that spark that got us back in the game," and added that his play was "awesome." The Lakers are using him at several positions, so it sounds like he will continue to be in the rotation. If he keeps this up, expect him to get at least another 10-day deal and possibly a contract for the remainder of the season.