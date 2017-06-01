Player Page

Dennis Smith Jr. | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/25/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
College: North Carolina State
Recent News

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, general manager Danny Ainge "would love to find a way" to get Dennis Smith Jr. in the draft.
The guesses on Boston are all over the place, and it's possible they move down yet again. In fact, this report adds just how little we know what Boston is doing. "If you asked 10 different clubs what Ainge wanted, you’d get 10 different answers," the report says. While Smith Jr. is a freak athletically, he does have some concerns as a shooter and his short arms are another knock on him. He'll be going in the lottery, though. Jun 21 - 6:04 PM
Source: Boston Herald
