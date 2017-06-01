Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Shawn Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Rowan Pennink: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Doug Coby: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Bonsignore: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Swanson: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cadillac 200 stats
Kody Vanderwal: Carneros 200 advance
Will Rodgers: Carneros 200 advance
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
|
Full Depth Charts
Dennis Smith Jr. | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 11/25/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 195
College:
North Carolina State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, general manager Danny Ainge "would love to find a way" to get Dennis Smith Jr. in the draft.
The guesses on Boston are all over the place, and it's possible they move down yet again. In fact, this report adds just how little we know what Boston is doing. "If you asked 10 different clubs what Ainge wanted, you’d get 10 different answers," the report says. While Smith Jr. is a freak athletically, he does have some concerns as a shooter and his short arms are another knock on him. He'll be going in the lottery, though.
Jun 21 - 6:04 PM
Source:
Boston Herald
The Celtics have scheduled a pre-draft meeting with Dennis Smith Jr.
He's been going through plenty of workouts, including sessions with the Knicks, Lakers, Magic and Wolves. The Celtics almost certainly won't be taking Smith Jr. with their top pick, but it's interesting to see they're going to work him out. Smith Jr. is expected to go in the later part of the lottery.
Jun 16 - 3:32 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ian Begley of ESPN is reporting that "some members" of the 76ers are big fans of Dennis Smith Jr.
The 76ers have the third overall pick in the draft and Smith is projected to be a top-10 pick, so Philly may be willing to trade down if the N.C. State product is their guy. Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer said on Wednesday that he's hearing Smith could fall in the draft, but there have been plenty of reports that refute that as well. The hype around Smith Jr. ramped up a bit after he recorded an incredible 48-inch vertical during a Lakers workout, and he's scheduled to host a private workout in front of several teams on Thursday.
Jun 15 - 11:50 AM
Source:
ESPN
There is "some talk around the NBA" that Dennis Smith Jr. could fall in the draft, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.
This report comes from Charlotte, so it's worth a mention on the NC State product. Smith Jr. has a ton of skill at the point guard position, but his size at 6'3" with a 6'3" wingspan is clearly his biggest negative. He reportedly did well at his workout for the Lakers and most expect him to go in the top 10. Expect to see plenty of reports in the next week or so.
Jun 14 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Celtics have interest in Dennis Smith Jr.?
Jun 21 - 6:04 PM
Boston to to work out Dennis Smith Jr.
Jun 16 - 3:32 PM
76ers intrigued by Dennis Smith Jr.
Jun 15 - 11:50 AM
Dennis Smith Jr. could fall?
Jun 14 - 3:09 PM
More Dennis Smith Jr. Player News
