Dennis Smith Jr. | Guard Team: College Player Age / DOB: (19) / 11/25/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195 College: North Carolina State Share: Tweet

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, general manager Danny Ainge "would love to find a way" to get Dennis Smith Jr. in the draft. The guesses on Boston are all over the place, and it's possible they move down yet again. In fact, this report adds just how little we know what Boston is doing. "If you asked 10 different clubs what Ainge wanted, you’d get 10 different answers," the report says. While Smith Jr. is a freak athletically, he does have some concerns as a shooter and his short arms are another knock on him. He'll be going in the lottery, though. Source: Boston Herald

The Celtics have scheduled a pre-draft meeting with Dennis Smith Jr. He's been going through plenty of workouts, including sessions with the Knicks, Lakers, Magic and Wolves. The Celtics almost certainly won't be taking Smith Jr. with their top pick, but it's interesting to see they're going to work him out. Smith Jr. is expected to go in the later part of the lottery. Source: ESPN.com

Ian Begley of ESPN is reporting that "some members" of the 76ers are big fans of Dennis Smith Jr. The 76ers have the third overall pick in the draft and Smith is projected to be a top-10 pick, so Philly may be willing to trade down if the N.C. State product is their guy. Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer said on Wednesday that he's hearing Smith could fall in the draft, but there have been plenty of reports that refute that as well. The hype around Smith Jr. ramped up a bit after he recorded an incredible 48-inch vertical during a Lakers workout, and he's scheduled to host a private workout in front of several teams on Thursday. Source: ESPN