De'Aaron Fox | Guard Team: College Player Age / DOB: (19) / 1/1/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 171 College: Kentucky Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Lakers plan to host an individual workout for De’Aaron Fox on June 13. The Lonzo Ball workout on June 7 seems to have went well, but there's a chance the Lakers do go with Fox. President Magic Johnson was at Fox's workout on June 3, so he is on their radar. Plus, there's a rumor that the Kings could try to move up from No. 5 to add the Kentucky guard. Source: Inside So Cal

The Kings will reportedly try and package their No. 5 and No. 10 picks in order to move up in the draft to take De'Aaron Fox. Fox is pretty much a lock to go within the top-5 on draft day, and while his talent is undeniable, his lack of 3-point range may make a team like Philly (they'll pick No. 3 overall) open to the idea of moving down in order to secure someone like Malik Monk. Currently, the Kings do not have a point guard on the books for the 2017-18 season, so if Fox does wind up in Sacramento, he could make an immediate impact in fantasy hoops as their starting point guard. Source: CSN Philly

De'Aaron Fox is scheduled to work out for the 76ers next week. The Kentucky product has been busy lately, as he has already worked out for the Kings and Lakers and has another one scheduled with the Suns this week. Unless the Lakers pass on Lonzo Ball, Fox will be one of the best players on the board when the 76ers make the third overall pick. His shooting is the biggest knock on him, but he's lighting fast and should be ready to contribute right away, especially on a backcourt-needy team like the 76ers. Source: Philly Inquirer