Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Darius Adams
(G)
John Collins
(F)
Michael Frazier
(G)
Luke Kennard
(G)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Edrice Adebayo
(F)
Zach Collins
(C)
Markelle Fultz
(G)
T.J. Leaf
(F)
Dennis Smith
(G)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
Shawn Dawson
(F)
Harry Giles
(F)
Lauri Markkanen
(F)
Dennis Smith Jr.
(G)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
Hamidou Diallo
(G)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Frank Mason
(G)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
Ike Anigbogu
(C)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Malik Monk
(G)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
OG Anunoby
(F)
Terrance Ferguson
(G)
Justin Jackson
(F)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Melo Trimble
(G)
Lonzo Ball
(G)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
Jonathan Jeanne
(C)
Justin Patton
(C)
D.J. Wilson
(F)
Jordan Bell
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
De'Aaron Fox | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 1/1/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 171
College:
Kentucky
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Lakers plan to host an individual workout for De’Aaron Fox on June 13.
The Lonzo Ball workout on June 7 seems to have went well, but there's a chance the Lakers do go with Fox. President Magic Johnson was at Fox's workout on June 3, so he is on their radar. Plus, there's a rumor that the Kings could try to move up from No. 5 to add the Kentucky guard.
Jun 7 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Inside So Cal
The Kings will reportedly try and package their No. 5 and No. 10 picks in order to move up in the draft to take De'Aaron Fox.
Fox is pretty much a lock to go within the top-5 on draft day, and while his talent is undeniable, his lack of 3-point range may make a team like Philly (they'll pick No. 3 overall) open to the idea of moving down in order to secure someone like Malik Monk. Currently, the Kings do not have a point guard on the books for the 2017-18 season, so if Fox does wind up in Sacramento, he could make an immediate impact in fantasy hoops as their starting point guard.
Jun 7 - 11:03 AM
Source:
CSN Philly
De'Aaron Fox is scheduled to work out for the 76ers next week.
The Kentucky product has been busy lately, as he has already worked out for the Kings and Lakers and has another one scheduled with the Suns this week. Unless the Lakers pass on Lonzo Ball, Fox will be one of the best players on the board when the 76ers make the third overall pick. His shooting is the biggest knock on him, but he's lighting fast and should be ready to contribute right away, especially on a backcourt-needy team like the 76ers.
Jun 5 - 11:34 PM
Source:
Philly Inquirer
President Phil Jackson and president Magic Johnson were both on hand to watch De'Aaron Fox work out on Saturday.
Fox probably isn't going to the Lakers at two, but the Knicks could definitely be an option for the Knicks at pick No. 8. The Kentucky guard is viewed as one of the most athletic players in the draft and he figures to be a plus defender, but he still has some work to do on his shot. He'll almost certainly be going in the top 10 and in the top three is possible, as well.
Jun 3 - 5:42 PM
Source:
Draft Express on Twitter
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
Jun 7 - 5:24 PM
Report: Kings have their eyes on De'Aaron Fox
Jun 7 - 11:03 AM
De'Aaron Fox to work out for 76ers
Jun 5 - 11:34 PM
Phil and Magic on hand for Fox workout
Jun 3 - 5:42 PM
More De'Aaron Fox Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Draft Shooting Guard Rankings
Jun 6
A short breakdown and ranking of the top shooting guards in the 2017 NBA Draft.
More NBA Columns
»
Draft Shooting Guard Rankings
Jun 6
»
Stepping up in the Postseason
Jun 6
»
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 5
»
Dose: Durantula Unleashed
Jun 5
»
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Jun 3
»
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
»
Dose: Durant Dominates Game 1
Jun 2
»
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
NBA Headlines
»
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
»
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
»
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
»
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
»
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
»
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
»
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
»
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
»
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
»
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
»
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
»
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
