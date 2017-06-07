Player Page

De'Aaron Fox | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 1/1/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 171
College: Kentucky
The Lakers plan to host an individual workout for De’Aaron Fox on June 13.
The Lonzo Ball workout on June 7 seems to have went well, but there's a chance the Lakers do go with Fox. President Magic Johnson was at Fox's workout on June 3, so he is on their radar. Plus, there's a rumor that the Kings could try to move up from No. 5 to add the Kentucky guard. Jun 7 - 5:24 PM
Source: Inside So Cal
