Malik Monk | Guard Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (19) / 1/1/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 197 College: Kentucky Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Hornets selected Malik Monk with the 11th pick in the draft. If you’re about buckets, Monk is your guy. The Kentucky Wildcat had a team-high 19.8 points per game with solid shooting numbers: 45.0 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from three and 82.2 percent from the line. Monk’s lack of size at just 6’3" raises some concerns about how he’ll do at the next level, especially with just 20.4 percent of his shots coming within just three feet. Plus, there was also some talk of Monk possibly having to shift to point guard to offset the height disadvantage. The Hornets recently traded away Marco Belinelli, so Monk will likely be their sixth man off the bench as a combo guard.

Malik Monk is scheduled for a solo workout with the 76ers on Thursday. Monk projects to go towards the back half of the lottery on draft day, so if Philly likes what they see during his workout, perhaps they'll discuss the possibility of trading down on draft day. Monk certainly would fill a major need for the 76ers in his ability to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc, so that would be an ideal landing spot for him in terms of fantasy hoops. Source: Keith Pompey on Twitter

The Knicks are scheduled to workout Malik Monk early next week, according to Ian Begley of ESPN. If Monk is still on the board when the Knicks pick at No. 8, New York will have to seriously consider selecting the sharp shooter out of Kentucky. Although the Knicks desperately need a PG, and Monk is more of an undersized combo guard, he is the best shooter in the draft. In a league that places incredible value on players able to knock down perimeter jumpers, it's hard to imagine Monk falling out of the top 10. In fact, some mock drafts have Philly taking him third overall. Source: ESPN.com