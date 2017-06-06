Player Page

Malik Monk | Guard

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (19) / 1/1/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 197
College: Kentucky
Latest News

The Hornets selected Malik Monk with the 11th pick in the draft.
If you’re about buckets, Monk is your guy. The Kentucky Wildcat had a team-high 19.8 points per game  with solid shooting numbers: 45.0 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from three and 82.2 percent from the line. Monk’s lack of size at just 6’3" raises some concerns about how he’ll do at the next level, especially with just 20.4 percent of his shots coming within just three feet. Plus, there was also some talk of Monk possibly having to shift to point guard to offset the height disadvantage. The Hornets recently traded away Marco Belinelli, so Monk will likely be their sixth man off the bench as a combo guard. Jun 22 - 8:49 PM
