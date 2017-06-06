Malik Monk | Guard

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Duffy to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Mets might move Asdrubal Cabrera to 2B
George Springer (hand) hoping to play Friday
Shoemaker's MRI shows no structural damage
Josh Donaldson (knee) aiming to return Friday
Goldschmidt leads rout with 18th homer
Zack Godley cruises in win over Rockies
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) to be reevaluated
George Springer day-to-day with bruised hand
Nunez absent for sixth time in seven games
Springer leaves game after HBP on left hand
Angels activate veteran Huston Street off DL
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Chiefs thought Dorsey mishandled big deals
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Giants owner: Eli has 'lot of years left'
Carr's deal contains $40M fully guaranteed
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose his roster spot?
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
Utah trades Trey Lyles & 24th pick for No. 13
Hornets select Malik Monk at No. 11
Blazers get PF Zach Collins at No. 10
Mavericks steal Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9
Knicks select PG Frank Ntilikina at No. 8
Kings select De'Aaron Fox with No. 5 pick
Suns snag F Josh Jackson at No. 4
Woj: Celts in 'serious' talks for Paul George
Boston Celtics select Jayson Tatum at No. 3
Lakers select Lonzo Ball with No. 2 pick
Report: Bulls deal Jimmy for LaVine, Dunn, #7
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
Marc-Andre Fleury is a Vegas Golden Knight
VGK picks up top Columbus picks, Karlsson
Sergei Bobrovsky wins Vezina for second time
Craig Anderson earns Masterton Trophy
Vegas grabs James Neal in expansion draft
Vegas gets 1st round pick from Isles in trade
Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
Brent Burns claims the James Norris Trophy
Brendan Gaughan: M&M’S® 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: M&M’S® 200 advance
Scott Lagasse Jr. pulling Newton double duty
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Newton
Ben Kennedy: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Reddick: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Poole: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Camirand joins 22 Racing in Pinty's Series
Lupton: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Gus Dean: Montgomery Ward 200 advance
Bilicki: Sonoma Cup race sponsors announced
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Malik Monk
(G)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Christian Wood
(F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Briante Weber
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Malik Monk | Guard
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 1/1/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 197
College:
Kentucky
Latest News
Recent News
The Hornets selected Malik Monk with the 11th pick in the draft.
If you’re about buckets, Monk is your guy. The Kentucky Wildcat had a team-high 19.8 points per game with solid shooting numbers: 45.0 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from three and 82.2 percent from the line. Monk’s lack of size at just 6’3" raises some concerns about how he’ll do at the next level, especially with just 20.4 percent of his shots coming within just three feet. Plus, there was also some talk of Monk possibly having to shift to point guard to offset the height disadvantage. The Hornets recently traded away Marco Belinelli, so Monk will likely be their sixth man off the bench as a combo guard.
Jun 22 - 8:49 PM
Malik Monk is scheduled for a solo workout with the 76ers on Thursday.
Monk projects to go towards the back half of the lottery on draft day, so if Philly likes what they see during his workout, perhaps they'll discuss the possibility of trading down on draft day. Monk certainly would fill a major need for the 76ers in his ability to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc, so that would be an ideal landing spot for him in terms of fantasy hoops.
Jun 13 - 5:35 PM
Source:
Keith Pompey on Twitter
The Knicks are scheduled to workout Malik Monk early next week, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.
If Monk is still on the board when the Knicks pick at No. 8, New York will have to seriously consider selecting the sharp shooter out of Kentucky. Although the Knicks desperately need a PG, and Monk is more of an undersized combo guard, he is the best shooter in the draft. In a league that places incredible value on players able to knock down perimeter jumpers, it's hard to imagine Monk falling out of the top 10. In fact, some mock drafts have Philly taking him third overall.
Jun 10 - 11:21 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Suns Assistant General Manager Pat Connelly was impressed with Malik Monk's shooting range during his workout in Phoenix.
"He has one of those strokes that adjusts well to the deeper shot," Connelly said. "He shoots it easy. Even when we were shooting shots behind the NBA 3, he still kind of had the same form and it went in a lot. … He naturally will adjust to that range with no issue." Monk is a capable scorer and lethal from long-range, but taking him No. 4 overall would be a reach for Phoenix.
Jun 7 - 1:39 PM
Source:
AZ Central
Hornets select Malik Monk at No. 11
Jun 22 - 8:49 PM
Jun 22 - 8:49 PM
Malik Monk to workout for the 76ers on Thurs
Jun 13 - 5:35 PM
Malik Monk to work out for Knicks next week
Jun 10 - 11:21 AM
Suns impressed with Malik Monk's range
Jun 7 - 1:39 PM
More Malik Monk Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Malik Monk
3
Ramon Sessions
Sidelined
Hornets GM Rich Cho said the team will likely address their backup PG spot this summer.
In short, don't expect the Hornets pick up Sessions' player option for $6.2 million next season. Sessions had a brutal year for the Hornets, averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 38.0 percent shooting. He just turned 31 years old and had knee surgery back in February, so the demand for Sessions as a free agent probably won't be too high.
Apr 13
4
Briante Weber
5
Brian Roberts
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Cody Zeller
