Jarrett Allen | Center | #1 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (19) / 4/21/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 235 College: Texas Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (22) / BKN

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the starting center position will be an "open competition." It'll likely be Jarrett Allen vs. Timofey Mozgov for the starting spot. Obviously the Nets aren't exactly going for it as they rebuild through the draft, so that should give Allen an advantage. At Texas, Allen's Longhorns were very slow with their 252nd-ranked pace in the nation, so that'll be an adjustment for him. Still, the Nets were demolished inside last year and Atkinson should be able how to use Allen's 7'5" wingspan on both ends. He's a sleeper to watch in deep fantasy leagues. Source: Bryan Fonseca on Twitter

The Nets took Texas center Jarrett Allen with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft. With only Justin Hamilton and Timofey Mozgov left to play center after the Brook Lopez trade, Allen should see a big role as a rookie. His 7’5" wingspan along with his 36-inch max vert give him major potential as a rim protector at the next level. On offense, Allen did struggle with his free throws with only a 56.4 free throw percentage, but he was actually a decent jump shooter with his 47.7 percent on two-point jumpers. He may have a tougher time handling post-up plays on both ends and it’ll take time to adjust the NBA’s pick-and-roll game. And if you draft him, beware of the free throw damage he can do.

Jarrett Allen is scheduled for a solo workout with the Trail Blazers on Monday. Allen put in averages of 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his one-and-done season with the Longhorns, and he figures to be right within Portland's range on draft day. He's capable of scoring with his back to the basket due to his length and impressive footwork, and is also an excellent finisher on the pick and roll, although he does need to pack on some muscle and work on finishing through traffic. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter