Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 23
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
Miller Time?
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Asdrubal Cabrera activated from disabled list
Dustin Pedroia a late add to Red Sox' lineup
Hendricks (hand) could throw this weekend
Yangervis Solarte (oblique) placed on DL
Felix Hernandez activated for Friday start
Cole Hamels (oblique) on track to return Mon.
Yadier Molina scratched due to sore knee
Struggling reliever K-Rod cut loose by Tigers
Fowler (quad) not in Cards' lineup after all
Finnegan (trapezius) could return Monday
Freeman (wrist) hopes for rehab in 7-10 days
Jacoby Ellsbury passes concussion protocol
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Team reporter 'cannot imagine' a Bell holdout
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 23
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul declines his player option
Blake Griffin opts out to become free agent
Nets to have open competition for starting C
The Kings are releasing Arron Afflalo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended 2 games
Cuban: This is the beginning of the DSJ era
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
Utah trades Trey Lyles & 24th pick for No. 13
Hornets select Malik Monk at No. 11
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Capitals sign T.J. Oshie to 8-year extension
Kris Russell agrees to 4-year, $16M extension
Kings buyout Matt Greene's contract
Antti Raanta is going to the Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes get Derek Stepan from the Rangers
Brandon Saad is coming back to Chicago
Columbus acquires Artemi Panarin from Chicago
Coyotes acquire Niklas Hjalmarsson from Hawks
Report: Oilers close to inking Kris Russell
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Denny Hamlin leads Sonoma Practice 1
Chad Knaus has laptop stolen
Matt Kenseth blows in Sonoma Practice 1
Austin Theriault leads lone ARCA practice
Ty Dillon goes off road in Sonoma P1
Kyle Benjamin paces Newton XFINITY Practice 1
Reddick: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Chase Elliott improves slightly in two roads
No top-15s for Danica Patrick on type
Hamlin almost perfect on road courses LY
Martin Truex Jr. swept roads last year
Rhodes: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reed climbs to T2 at halftime with 4-under 66
Weather forecast adjusts Travelers tee times
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
Overnight leader Spieth 69/R2; leads by one
Stalter joins Lagergren in BMW halfway lead
Appleby (back) WD prior to R2 at Travelers
DC Stenson chasing fellow Swede at BMW; T2nd
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton plan for life without Lukaku
Huddersfield in tug of war over Wilshere
Abraham signing could kick-off summer spree
Reds beef up attack with signing of Salah
Spurs in no hurry to match Barkley valuation
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Acy
(F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
Archie Goodwin
(G)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Aleksandar Vezenkov
(F)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Caris LeVert
(G)
Andrew Nicholson
(F)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jarrett Allen | Center | #1
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 4/21/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 235
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (22) / BKN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Kenny Atkinson said the starting center position will be an "open competition."
It'll likely be Jarrett Allen vs. Timofey Mozgov for the starting spot. Obviously the Nets aren't exactly going for it as they rebuild through the draft, so that should give Allen an advantage. At Texas, Allen's Longhorns were very slow with their 252nd-ranked pace in the nation, so that'll be an adjustment for him. Still, the Nets were demolished inside last year and Atkinson should be able how to use Allen's 7'5" wingspan on both ends. He's a sleeper to watch in deep fantasy leagues.
Jun 23 - 5:51 PM
Source:
Bryan Fonseca on Twitter
The Nets took Texas center Jarrett Allen with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft.
With only Justin Hamilton and Timofey Mozgov left to play center after the Brook Lopez trade, Allen should see a big role as a rookie. His 7’5" wingspan along with his 36-inch max vert give him major potential as a rim protector at the next level. On offense, Allen did struggle with his free throws with only a 56.4 free throw percentage, but he was actually a decent jump shooter with his 47.7 percent on two-point jumpers. He may have a tougher time handling post-up plays on both ends and it’ll take time to adjust the NBA’s pick-and-roll game. And if you draft him, beware of the free throw damage he can do.
Jun 22 - 9:57 PM
Jarrett Allen is scheduled for a solo workout with the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Allen put in averages of 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his one-and-done season with the Longhorns, and he figures to be right within Portland's range on draft day. He's capable of scoring with his back to the basket due to his length and impressive footwork, and is also an excellent finisher on the pick and roll, although he does need to pack on some muscle and work on finishing through traffic.
Jun 19 - 3:33 PM
Source:
Jason Quick on Twitter
Jarrett Allen will have a solo workout in Sacramento on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Texas product has been making the rounds and just had a workout for the Nuggets on Friday. Allen is a 6'11" center, but he has a 7'5" wingspan on his 224-pound frame. Allen also put up a 36-inch vertical, which helps explain his 1.5 blocks per game as a Longhorn last year. It's possible the Kings take a look at Allen at No. 10.
Jun 9 - 3:45 PM
Source:
Sean Cunningham
Nets to have open competition for starting C
Jun 23 - 5:51 PM
Nets select Texas center Jarrett Allen at 22
Jun 22 - 9:57 PM
Jarrett Allen to workout for Portland
Jun 19 - 3:33 PM
Jarrett Allen will work out for Kings
Jun 9 - 3:45 PM
More Jarrett Allen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. George
IND
(6484)
2
K. Porzingis
NY
(6223)
3
J. Butler
MIN
(5772)
4
M. Fultz
PHI
(5473)
5
L. James
CLE
(4648)
6
D. Russell
BKN
(4453)
7
J. Jackson
PHO
(3385)
8
L. Aldridge
SA
(3198)
9
D. Wade
CHI
(3092)
10
B. Simmons
PHI
(3037)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Brooklyn Nets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jeremy Lin
3
Isaiah Whitehead
4
Spencer Dinwiddie
SG
1
Caris LeVert
2
Sean Kilpatrick
3
Joe Harris
Sidelined
Joe Harris (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
There's just no reason for him to risk aggravating the shoulder injury, so he'll end his season in Brooklyn with averages of 8.2 points and 1.6 triples on 42.5 percent shooting. His absence for the rest of the year will not have any meaningful impact in fantasy hoops.
Apr 2
4
Archie Goodwin
5
Randy Foye
SF
1
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2
K.J. McDaniels
3
Aleksandar Vezenkov
PF
1
Trevor Booker
2
Quincy Acy
3
Andrew Nicholson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Jarrett Allen
3
Justin Hamilton
Headlines
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 23
Ryan Knaus looks at the draft day performance of all 30 NBA teams, including everything from terrific picks to questionable trades.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 23
»
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
»
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
»
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
»
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
»
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
»
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
»
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
NBA Headlines
»
Chris Paul declines his player option
»
Blake Griffin opts out to become free agent
»
Nets to have open competition for starting C
»
The Kings are releasing Arron Afflalo
»
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended 2 games
»
Cuban: This is the beginning of the DSJ era
»
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
»
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
»
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
»
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
»
Utah trades Trey Lyles & 24th pick for No. 13
»
Hornets select Malik Monk at No. 11
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved