Jarrett Allen | Center | #1

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (19) / 4/21/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 235
College: Texas
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (22) / BKN
Coach Kenny Atkinson said the starting center position will be an "open competition."
It'll likely be Jarrett Allen vs. Timofey Mozgov for the starting spot. Obviously the Nets aren't exactly going for it as they rebuild through the draft, so that should give Allen an advantage. At Texas, Allen's Longhorns were very slow with their 252nd-ranked pace in the nation, so that'll be an adjustment for him. Still, the Nets were demolished inside last year and Atkinson should be able how to use Allen's 7'5" wingspan on both ends. He's a sleeper to watch in deep fantasy leagues. Jun 23 - 5:51 PM
Source: Bryan Fonseca on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jeremy Lin
3Isaiah Whitehead
4Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Caris LeVert
2Sean Kilpatrick
3Joe Harris
4Archie Goodwin
5Randy Foye
SF1Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2K.J. McDaniels
3Aleksandar Vezenkov
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Andrew Nicholson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Jarrett Allen
3Justin Hamilton
 

 