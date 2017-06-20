Josh Jackson | Forward Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (20) / 1/1/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 203 College: Kansas Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Suns drafted small foward Josh Jackson out of Kansas with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday. The Jayhawk was widely viewed as the best high school recruit last year thanks to his 6’8" size and explosive style of play. Jackson could eventually grow into a small-ball four, but he will need to be a better screener and likely put weight on his 203-pound body. Jackson did make just 56.6 percent of his free throws last year, but he was able to knock down 37.8 percent of treys and 38.1 percent of his jump shots. He'll have to compete with guys like T.J. Warren and Derrick Jones Jr. for playing time in Phoenix, which will likely dampen his fantasy potential in his rookie season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, there is a "tremendous appetite" around the NBA to trade into the top four to select Josh Jackson. While Jackson could be an option for the Lakers (No. 2) and Celtics (No. 3), it's sounding more and more like he could fall to No. 4 or No. 5 (that should be his floor). Woj has already reported that the Knicks (No. 8 pick) are intrigued by Jackson and would be willing to trade Kristaps Porzingis if they could move up and take the Kansas product, but it's not clear what other teams are also looking to move into the top four. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Celtics have received Josh Jackson's medical records. He's not going to work out for the Celtics prior to the draft due to what he calls scheduling issues, but at least with his medical records in hand, there will be far less risk in drafting him. It looks like the Celtics will be choosing between Jackson and Jayson Tatum on draft day, but with all the depth Boston has at the three-spot, neither of these guys would likely be able to make a huge impact during their rookie year as a member of the Celtics. Source: Mass Live