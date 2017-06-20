Josh Jackson | Forward

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
Miller Time?
Jun 21
Daily Dose: Norris Nicked
Jun 21
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
George Springer (hand) hoping to play Friday
Shoemaker's MRI shows no structural damage
Josh Donaldson (knee) aiming to return Friday
Goldschmidt leads rout with 18th homer
Zack Godley cruises in win over Rockies
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) to be reevaluated
George Springer day-to-day with bruised hand
Nunez absent for sixth time in seven games
Springer leaves game after HBP on left hand
Angels activate veteran Huston Street off DL
Indians place Cody Allen on paternity leave
Marlins expected to trade Adeiny Hechavarria
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
Browns Fantasy Preview
Jun 20
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 19
Bills Fantasy Preview
Jun 19
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Chiefs thought Dorsey mishandled big deals
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Giants owner: Eli has 'lot of years left'
Carr's deal contains $40M fully guaranteed
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose his roster spot?
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Team reporter 'cannot imagine' a Bell holdout
Ebron believes new TEs will help him thrive
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kings select De'Aaron Fox with No. 5 pick
Suns snag F Josh Jackson at No. 4
Woj: Celts in 'serious' talks for Paul George
Boston Celtics select Jayson Tatum at No. 3
Lakers select Lonzo Ball with No. 2 pick
Report: Bulls deal Jimmy for LaVine, Dunn, #7
Report: Zach LaVine to Bulls in Butler trade
Sixers make PG Markelle Fultz No. 1 pick
ESPN: Wolves are close to acquiring Butler
Report: TOR looking to move Jonas Valanciunas
ESPN: Rockets still pursuing Paul George
ESPN: PHX, DEN talking Bledsoe-Mudiay deal
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
Marc-Andre Fleury is a Vegas Golden Knight
VGK picks up top Columbus picks, Karlsson
Sergei Bobrovsky wins Vezina for second time
Craig Anderson earns Masterton Trophy
Vegas grabs James Neal in expansion draft
Vegas gets 1st round pick from Isles in trade
Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
Brent Burns claims the James Norris Trophy
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan: M&M’S® 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: M&M’S® 200 advance
Scott Lagasse Jr. pulling Newton double duty
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Newton
Ben Kennedy: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Reddick: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Poole: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Camirand joins 22 Racing in Pinty's Series
Lupton: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Gus Dean: Montgomery Ward 200 advance
Bilicki: Sonoma Cup race sponsors announced
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Elijah Millsap
(G/F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Ronnie Price
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Devin Booker
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josh Jackson | Forward
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 1/1/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 203
College:
Kansas
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Suns drafted small foward Josh Jackson out of Kansas with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.
The Jayhawk was widely viewed as the best high school recruit last year thanks to his 6’8" size and explosive style of play. Jackson could eventually grow into a small-ball four, but he will need to be a better screener and likely put weight on his 203-pound body. Jackson did make just 56.6 percent of his free throws last year, but he was able to knock down 37.8 percent of treys and 38.1 percent of his jump shots. He'll have to compete with guys like T.J. Warren and Derrick Jones Jr. for playing time in Phoenix, which will likely dampen his fantasy potential in his rookie season.
Jun 22 - 8:01 PM
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, there is a "tremendous appetite" around the NBA to trade into the top four to select Josh Jackson.
While Jackson could be an option for the Lakers (No. 2) and Celtics (No. 3), it's sounding more and more like he could fall to No. 4 or No. 5 (that should be his floor). Woj has already reported that the Knicks (No. 8 pick) are intrigued by Jackson and would be willing to trade Kristaps Porzingis if they could move up and take the Kansas product, but it's not clear what other teams are also looking to move into the top four.
Jun 22 - 10:12 AM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Celtics have received Josh Jackson's medical records.
He's not going to work out for the Celtics prior to the draft due to what he calls scheduling issues, but at least with his medical records in hand, there will be far less risk in drafting him. It looks like the Celtics will be choosing between Jackson and Jayson Tatum on draft day, but with all the depth Boston has at the three-spot, neither of these guys would likely be able to make a huge impact during their rookie year as a member of the Celtics.
Jun 21 - 10:37 AM
Source:
Mass Live
Josh Jackson has still not worked out for the Celtics.
Danny Ainge has been trying to convince Jackson to come in for a visit for some time now, but Jackson reportedly would not commit unless Boston would promise to keep their No. 3 overall pick and use it on him. In addition to this, Jackson has not released his medical info to the Celtics, so they'd be taking a pretty huge risk if they decide to go with him on draft day. For now, it would appear Jason Tatum is the most likely guy to go No. 3 overall, which likely would have Jackson landing in Phoenix.
Jun 20 - 4:57 PM
Source:
Mass Live
Suns snag F Josh Jackson at No. 4
Jun 22 - 8:01 PM
Woj: Josh Jackson a target for several teams
Jun 22 - 10:12 AM
BOS receives Josh Jackson's medical records
Jun 21 - 10:37 AM
Josh Jackson still hasn't worked out for BOS
Jun 20 - 4:57 PM
More Josh Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Porzingis
NY
(5726)
2
P. George
IND
(5606)
3
M. Fultz
PHI
(5452)
4
L. James
CLE
(5065)
5
J. Butler
MIN
(4193)
6
D. Russell
BKN
(4039)
7
J. Jackson
CLG
(3541)
8
D. Wade
CHI
(3034)
9
L. Aldridge
SA
(2954)
10
K. Durant
GS
(2862)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
Sidelined
The Suns and Bulls have reportedly discussed a trade involving Eric Bledsoe and the No. 16 pick.
It's unclear what the Bulls would be giving up in this scenario, and we've heard enough variations on this theme to be skeptical -- less than an hour ago it was reported that Chicago was "looking at other things [than the Suns offers] for now." Bledsoe has also been linked to the Nuggets in a package for Emmanuel Mudiay and a draft pick, so there are multiple scenarios in play.
Jun 22
2
Tyler Ulis
Sidelined
Tyler Ulis had minor surgery on his right ankle on Wednesday.
He's expected to return to basketball activity in 12 weeks, which means he's probably not going to be able to suit up for Summer League. Ulis did have a minor ankle injury in March, so there's a chance this is related. He made it abundantly clear he can play backup minutes for the Suns, so that may be a factor in how the Suns draft with their No. 2 spot in the lotto. Ulis should be ready for camp.
May 10
3
Brandon Knight
4
Ronnie Price
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
Sidelined
Leandro Barbosa (hamstring) will not play on Friday against the Thunder.
He is likely out for the season.
Apr 7
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
Josh Jackson
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
4
Elijah Millsap
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
C
1
Alex Len
2
Alan Williams
3
Tyson Chandler
Headlines
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
Brian Patrick's final mock draft on NBA Draft day with all 60 picks
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
»
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
»
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
»
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
»
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
»
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
»
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
»
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
NBA Headlines
»
Orlando Magic select Jonathan Isaac at No. 6
»
Kings select De'Aaron Fox with No. 5 pick
»
Suns snag F Josh Jackson at No. 4
»
Woj: Celts in 'serious' talks for Paul George
»
Boston Celtics select Jayson Tatum at No. 3
»
Lakers select Lonzo Ball with No. 2 pick
»
Report: Bulls deal Jimmy for LaVine, Dunn, #7
»
Report: Zach LaVine to Bulls in Butler trade
»
Sixers make PG Markelle Fultz No. 1 pick
»
ESPN: Wolves are close to acquiring Butler
»
Report: TOR looking to move Jonas Valanciunas
»
ESPN: Rockets still pursuing Paul George
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved