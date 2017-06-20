Player Page

Josh Jackson | Forward

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/1/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 203
College: Kansas
The Suns drafted small foward Josh Jackson out of Kansas with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.
The Jayhawk was widely viewed as the best high school recruit last year thanks to his 6’8" size and explosive style of play. Jackson could eventually grow into a small-ball four, but he will need to be a better screener and likely put weight on his 203-pound body. Jackson did make just 56.6 percent of his free throws last year, but he was able to knock down 37.8 percent of treys and 38.1 percent of his jump shots. He'll have to compete with guys like T.J. Warren and Derrick Jones Jr. for playing time in Phoenix, which will likely dampen his fantasy potential in his rookie season. Jun 22 - 8:01 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Tyler Ulis
3Brandon Knight
4Ronnie Price
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2Josh Jackson
3Derrick Jones Jr.
4Elijah Millsap
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Alex Len
2Alan Williams
3Tyson Chandler
 

 