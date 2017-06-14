Markelle Fultz | Guard Team: College Player Age / DOB: (19) / 5/29/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 186 College: Washington Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The 76ers are waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but they're deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Get your popcorn ready. This report comes on the heels of ESPN saying the 76ers are going after the top pick, so this one is picking up steam in a hurry. Woj adds that the trade talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philly for a meeting on Saturday. Obviously a move to Philly would be great for Fultz's fantasy value compared to value in Boston. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Coach Brad Stevens called Markelle Fultz's high school counselor recently. Joan Phalen is the assistant director of academic support at Fultz’s alma mater, DeMatha Catholic High School. "I had a wonderful conversation with Brad Stevens,’’ said Phalen. "He was so interested in how Markelle learns, and I just thought that was an amazing concept for a coach to be interested in and concerned about." The Celtics are clearly doing their homework and it would be a major surprise for Fultz not to go No. 1 in the draft. Source: Boston.com

Markelle Fultz is scheduled to workout for the Lakers on Thursday. It would be surprising if the Celtics didn't go with Fultz No. 1 overall on draft day, but the Celtics surprised a lot of people last season by going with Jaylen Brown with the No. 3 overall selection, so anything can happen. If the Celtics choose to pass on Fultz, he'd pretty much be a lock to go No. 2 overall to the Lakers. Source: Mike Bresnahan on Twitter