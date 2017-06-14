Markelle Fultz | Guard

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kipnis (neck) in Indians' lineup Friday night
Leury Garcia (hand) scratched from lineup Fri
Rangers activate Napoli, Gomez from the DL
Kris Bryant getting night off Friday vs. Bucs
Tigers put Victor Martinez (heart) on the DL
Zack Cozart (quad) back in CIN lineup Friday
Cubs place Ben Zobrist (wrist) on 10-day DL
Marlins activate 1B Justin Bour (calf) off DL
Matt Kemp (hamstring) out Friday vs. Marlins
Conforto (back) returns to Mets lineup Friday
Mets place Matt Harvey (shoulder) on the DL
Alonso open to midseason extension with A's
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Williams wants Cousins 'in the worst way'
Myles Garrett (foot) wearing a walking boot
Hackenberg gaining ground on McCown?
Jalen Ramsey undergoes core muscle surgery
Armstead (torn labrum) to miss 4-6 months
TMZ: Mike Floyd violates house arrest terms
Bucs GM says Martin looks like Martin of 2015
Bears' Kevin White (leg) 'back to full speed'
Anquan Boldin wants to play in/near Florida
Colts place Christine Michael on inj. reserve
Zimmer: Dalvin Cook has chance to be special
Browns QBs coach: Kizer is not ready to play
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
ESPN: Celtics, 76ers in serious trade talks
De'Aaron Fox will work out for 76ers Saturday
NBA suspends Monta Ellis for five games
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Okposo 'will be ready' for training camp
Montreal locks Jonathan Drouin up for 6 years
Canucks ink Erik Gudbranson to one-year deal
Montreal acquires Jonathan Drouin from TBL
Buffalo selects Phil Housley as head coach
Hagelin had broken fibula, won't have surgery
Agent:Avs never asked Beauchemin to waive NMC
Shane Doan leaning towards playing in 17-18
Capitals acquire Tyler Graovac from Wild
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole at MIS
Kyle Larson wins Michigan pole
Erik Jones fastest rookie in MIS quals
Johnson bumped from Rd 2 w/ seconds remaining
Trevor Bayne is way back in the MIS field
Darrell Wallace Jr qualifies 27th at Michigan
Jones takes MIS ARCA pole, MDM sweeps top-3
Matt Tifft: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Brad Keselowski tops XFINITY Final Practice
Allgaier: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Gallagher paces Michigan XFINITY Practice 1
Kyle Larson fastest in MIS practice 1
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Big-hitting Champ in the mix at Erin Hills
Willett (back) WDs prior to R2 tee time
Bill Haas hits all 14 fairways; bogey-free 68
Casey overcomes big number; sets early target
Si Woo Kim contending at another big event
Schauffele shines in major championship debut
Casey paces the afternoon wave at Erin Hills
Koepka on cruise control in R1 of U.S. Open
Fowler flashes R1 65 to lead the U.S. Open
Fleetwood blemish-free in R1 of the U.S. Open
Brian Harman heats up in R1 of the U.S. Open
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU TE A.J. Alexander (knee) to miss season
Jim McElwain receives one-year extension
Gory details emerge in Woods' felony arrest
Oregon State WR Jarmon leaving for Padres
Report: UM to net $51 million from Big Ten
Buffs approve extension for HC Mike MacIntyre
Irish land pledge from four-star TE Takacs
Missouri DE Howard suspended indefinitely
Jeremiah comps Arden Key to Jason Taylor
Ex-NFL DE: Key bests Garrett as a pass rusher
OU disciplines Mayfield for February arrest
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bravo battling to recover from injury
Chile hopeful Sanchez injury is not serious
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
Everton signs Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford
Leicester City seal deal for Harry Maguire
Birmingham latest linked with John Terry
Feghouli not interested in leaving West Ham
City star provides positive injury update
Gibson likely to remain loyal to Boro
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Darius Adams
(G)
John Collins
(F)
Markelle Fultz
(G)
T.J. Leaf
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Edrice Adebayo
(F)
Zach Collins
(C)
Harry Giles
(F)
Tyler Lydon
(F)
Dennis Smith
(G)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
Shawn Dawson
(F)
Josh Hart
(G)
Lauri Markkanen
(F)
Dennis Smith Jr.
(G)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
Hamidou Diallo
(G)
Nigel Hayes
(F)
Frank Mason
(G)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
Ike Anigbogu
(C)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Kennedy Meeks
(C)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
OG Anunoby
(F)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Malik Monk
(G)
Melo Trimble
(G)
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Terrance Ferguson
(G)
Justin Jackson
(F)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Derrick White
(G)
Jordan Bell
(F)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
Jonathan Jeanne
(C)
Cameron Oliver
(F)
D.J. Wilson
(F)
Jaron Blossomgame
(F)
Michael Frazier
(G)
Luke Kennard
(G)
Justin Patton
(C)
Markelle Fultz | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 5/29/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 186
College:
Washington
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The 76ers are waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but they're deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.
Get your popcorn ready. This report comes on the heels of ESPN saying the 76ers are going after the top pick, so this one is picking up steam in a hurry. Woj adds that the trade talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philly for a meeting on Saturday. Obviously a move to Philly would be great for Fultz's fantasy value compared to value in Boston.
Jun 16 - 5:14 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Coach Brad Stevens called Markelle Fultz's high school counselor recently.
Joan Phalen is the assistant director of academic support at Fultz’s alma mater, DeMatha Catholic High School. "I had a wonderful conversation with Brad Stevens,’’ said Phalen. "He was so interested in how Markelle learns, and I just thought that was an amazing concept for a coach to be interested in and concerned about." The Celtics are clearly doing their homework and it would be a major surprise for Fultz not to go No. 1 in the draft.
Jun 14 - 3:36 PM
Source:
Boston.com
Markelle Fultz is scheduled to workout for the Lakers on Thursday.
It would be surprising if the Celtics didn't go with Fultz No. 1 overall on draft day, but the Celtics surprised a lot of people last season by going with Jaylen Brown with the No. 3 overall selection, so anything can happen. If the Celtics choose to pass on Fultz, he'd pretty much be a lock to go No. 2 overall to the Lakers.
Jun 14 - 10:29 AM
Source:
Mike Bresnahan on Twitter
Markelle Fultz is expected to meet with the Lakers this week.
Up to this point, Fultz has only met with and worked out for Boston. There was a rumor that he would consider sitting down with Sacramento, but that meeting has not materialized. Fultz remains the heavy favorite to be the top overall selection in the 2017 draft, but he and his agent may simply be covering all their bases.
Jun 13 - 11:27 AM
Source:
Adam Zagoria on Twitter
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
Jun 16 - 5:14 PM
Celtics call Fultz's high school counselor
Jun 14 - 3:36 PM
Markelle Fultz will work out for the Lakers
Jun 14 - 10:29 AM
Markelle Fultz to meet with Lakers this week
Jun 13 - 11:27 AM
More Markelle Fultz Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
A breakdown of each Eastern Conference team's needs and draft possibilities
