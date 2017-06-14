Player Page

Markelle Fultz | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/29/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 186
College: Washington
The 76ers are waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but they're deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.
Get your popcorn ready. This report comes on the heels of ESPN saying the 76ers are going after the top pick, so this one is picking up steam in a hurry. Woj adds that the trade talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philly for a meeting on Saturday. Obviously a move to Philly would be great for Fultz's fantasy value compared to value in Boston. Jun 16 - 5:14 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
