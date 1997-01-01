Player Page

Roster

Lonzo Ball | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/27/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 195
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Danny Ainge said that Lonzo Ball told the Celtics that he will not work out for them prior to the draft.
Wow. Ball must be really confident that Markelle Fultz is going to be the No. 1 pick or he just really wants to play for the Lakers. Lonzo's father, LaVar, previously said that his son will only work out for the Lakers who own the No. 2 pick, but he later walked back those comments. The Lakers are in the process of scheduling a workout with the UCLA guard according to Magic Johnson, so he better hope he impresses because his father is burning a lot of bridges. For what it's worth, Johnson and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said that LaVar won't factor into their decision. May 25 - 10:01 AM
Source: Toucher and Rich on Twitter
More Lonzo Ball Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 