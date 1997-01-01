Lonzo Ball | Guard

Danny Ainge said that Lonzo Ball told the Celtics that he will not work out for them prior to the draft.

Wow. Ball must be really confident that Markelle Fultz is going to be the No. 1 pick or he just really wants to play for the Lakers. Lonzo's father, LaVar, previously said that his son will only work out for the Lakers who own the No. 2 pick, but he later walked back those comments. The Lakers are in the process of scheduling a workout with the UCLA guard according to Magic Johnson, so he better hope he impresses because his father is burning a lot of bridges. For what it's worth, Johnson and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said that LaVar won't factor into their decision.