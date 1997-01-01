Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Lonzo Ball | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 10/27/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 195
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Danny Ainge said that Lonzo Ball told the Celtics that he will not work out for them prior to the draft.
Wow. Ball must be really confident that Markelle Fultz is going to be the No. 1 pick or he just really wants to play for the Lakers. Lonzo's father, LaVar, previously said that his son will only work out for the Lakers who own the No. 2 pick, but he later walked back those comments. The Lakers are in the process of scheduling a workout with the UCLA guard according to Magic Johnson, so he better hope he impresses because his father is burning a lot of bridges. For what it's worth, Johnson and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said that LaVar won't factor into their decision.
May 25 - 10:01 AM
Source:
Toucher and Rich on Twitter
According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Lonzo Ball is undecided if he will work out for teams other than the Lakers.
"We will make that decision closer to June," Shelburne's source said. The Lakers won the No. 2 pick in Tuesday's draft lottery and are widely expected to take Ball, but Shelburne adds that they are also expected to consider Markelle Fultz (if he falls past No. 1), De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum. Ball's camp has made it clear that Los Angeles is his "desired destination," so it will be interesting to see if the feeling is mutual. Ball will likely make an impact in the NBA right away and averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his lone season at UCLA.
May 17 - 9:52 AM
Source:
ESPN
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
May 25 - 10:01 AM
Lonzo Ball will only work out for Lakers?
May 17 - 9:52 AM
More Lonzo Ball Player News
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
