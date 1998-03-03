Jayson Tatum | Forward Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (19) / 3/3/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 204 College: Duke Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Boston Celtics have selected Duke F Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick. The Duke product comes into the NBA at the right time with his 6’8" size to go with his 1.4 treys per game in his lone season as a Blue Devil. Tatum also really filled it up as a freshman, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks on 56.6 true shooting percentage. Tatum was a little underwhelming around the basket at just 62.0 percent on shots at the rim, so his interior presence will be something to watch.

The Celtics "appear to be leaning" towards picking Jayson Tatum at No. 3, according to Chad Ford of ESPN. Of course, the Celtics are rumored to be looking for a trade and will have to keep this pick to make the selection. The fact that Josh Jackson won't work out for the Celtics may be a factor here, as well. Regardless, Tatum is a serious talent and figures to be a prototype four in today's NBA. If he doesn't go No. 3, he'll probably be going No. 4 to the Suns. Source: Chad Ford on Twitter

Jayson Tatum worked out for the Celtics on Monday. Once the deal between Philly and Boston is official, the Celtics will have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft and Tatum will be one of the top candidates for the pick. The 6'8" forward averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman at Duke and reportedly impressed the Celtics with "his shot-making and footwork in the drills." The Celtics are also "strongly considering" Kansas forward Josh Jackson. Source: ESPN