Jayson Tatum | Forward

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/3/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 204
College: Duke
The Boston Celtics have selected Duke F Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick.
The Duke product comes into the NBA at the right time with his 6’8" size to go with his 1.4 treys per game in his lone season as a Blue Devil. Tatum also really filled it up as a freshman, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks on 56.6 true shooting percentage. Tatum was a little underwhelming around the basket at just 62.0 percent on shots at the rim, so his interior presence will be something to watch. Jun 22 - 7:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3Jayson Tatum
4James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 