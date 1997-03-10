Jonathan Isaac | Forward

The Orlando Magic have selected F Jonathan Isaac with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Bronx native checks most of the boxes for today’s power forward and there’s a reason why he creates a lot of buzz. He’s 6’11" with a 7’1" wingspan, he made his freebies at a 78.0 percent clip, he blocks shots with 1.5 per game, he can rebound, and he made 1.0 trey per game. Isaac does have a face-up game, but he may have to add some size as he currently checks in at just barely over 200 pounds. He is also a little bit raw, so it could take him a couple seasons to get it going at the NBA level. This was the widely expected pick for Orlando, and it will be interesting to see how Aaron Gordon is utilized moving forward.