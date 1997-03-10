Player Page

Roster

Jonathan Isaac | Forward

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/3/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 205
College: Florida State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Orlando Magic have selected F Jonathan Isaac with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Bronx native checks most of the boxes for today’s power forward and there’s a reason why he creates a lot of buzz. He’s 6’11" with a 7’1" wingspan, he made his freebies at a 78.0 percent clip, he blocks shots with 1.5 per game, he can rebound, and he made 1.0 trey per game. Isaac does have a face-up game, but he may have to add some size as he currently checks in at just barely over 200 pounds. He is also a little bit raw, so it could take him a couple seasons to get it going at the NBA level. This was the widely expected pick for Orlando, and it will be interesting to see how Aaron Gordon is utilized moving forward. Jun 22 - 8:15 PM
More Jonathan Isaac Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
 

 