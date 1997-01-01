Lauri Markkanen | Forward

After trading Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves the Bulls used Minnesota's No. 7 pick to take Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen in the NBA Draft.

This seven-foot Finnish big man gets the Dirk Nowitzki comparisons for his shooting touch. Markkannen lived on catch-and-shoot scoring, making 42.3 percent of his treys with 94.2 percent of those coming off an assist. While he didn’t do much damage around the basket, the Arizona product made 69.5 percent at the rim. The lack of defense sticks out with only 0.9 blocks per game while also being a sub-par rebounder at his size. He'll battle with Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic for minutes as a rookie, so he could have a quiet season this year.