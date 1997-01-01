Player Page

Lauri Markkanen | Forward

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/22/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 230
After trading Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves the Bulls used Minnesota's No. 7 pick to take Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen in the NBA Draft.
This seven-foot Finnish big man gets the Dirk Nowitzki comparisons for his shooting touch. Markkannen lived on catch-and-shoot scoring, making 42.3 percent of his treys with 94.2 percent of those coming off an assist. While he didn’t do much damage around the basket, the Arizona product made 69.5 percent at the rim. The lack of defense sticks out with only 0.9 blocks per game while also being a sub-par rebounder at his size. He'll battle with Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic for minutes as a rookie, so he could have a quiet season this year. Jun 22 - 8:23 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kris Dunn
2Jerian Grant
3Cameron Payne
4Rajon Rondo
5Michael Carter-Williams
SG1Zach LaVine
2Denzel Valentine
3Anthony Morrow
4Isaiah Canaan
SF1Dwyane Wade
2Paul Zipser
PF1Bobby Portis
2Nikola Mirotic
3Lauri Markkanen
4Joffrey Lauvergne
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 