Frank Ntilikina | Guard Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (18) / 6/28/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 180 College: France Share: Tweet

The Knicks selected French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick. The draft’s mystery man. At 6’5", Ntilkina’s wingspan is close to seven feet to offer a high ceiling on the defensive end. The French guard has also shot the ball well lately in his career while also adding the hustle stats overseas and in U18 events. He hasn’t turned 19 years old yet, but his basketball IQ is very high and he looks comfortable with the ball in his hands. The Knicks were in need of a PG and Phil Jackson has to be excited that Ntilikina said he likes the triangle offense. If the Knicks embrace a rebuild, he should get minutes right away.

Frank Ntilikina said he thinks he would be a good fit with the Knicks and he likes the triangle. Not many people are saying positive things about the Knicks, but not this French guard. "The organization is very good. It would be great," Ntilikina said. The 18-year-old guard is certainly an option for the Knicks at seven, and even talking about the triangle probably makes president Phil Jackson like him automatically. Source: Newsday

Frank Ntilikina's coach at Strasbourg, Vincent Collet, will coach with the Mavericks during Summer League. ESPN's Chad Ford is reporting that the Mavericks are "all in" on the French PG, but that's not a huge surprise because Mavs owner Mark Cuban and GM Donnie Nelson flew to France a couple weeks ago to meet with the prospect. The only problem for Dallas is that the Knicks are really high on Ntilikina as well and pick right before Dallas on draft night -- the Knicks have had a scout "babysitting" Ntilikina in France for nearly a month. Barring a surprise, it's hard to imagine Ntilikina falling past New York (No. 8) or Dallas (No. 9) on draft night and it's no secret that they both need a PG. Source: Chad Ford on Twitter