Frank Ntilikina | Guard

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/28/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 180
College: France
The Knicks selected French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick.
The draft’s mystery man. At 6’5", Ntilkina’s wingspan is close to seven feet to offer a high ceiling on the defensive end. The French guard has also shot the ball well lately in his career while also adding the hustle stats overseas and in U18 events. He hasn’t turned 19 years old yet, but his basketball IQ is very high and he looks comfortable with the ball in his hands. The Knicks were in need of a PG and Phil Jackson has to be excited that Ntilikina said he likes the triangle offense. If the Knicks embrace a rebuild, he should get minutes right away. Jun 22 - 8:28 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Frank Ntilikina
2Derrick Rose
3Ron Baker
4Chasson Randle
5Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Willy Hernangomez
3Kyle O'Quinn
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 