Player Page

Roster

Zach Collins | Center/Forward

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/19/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 230
College: Gonzaga
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Blazers acquired the No. 10 pick from the Kings on draft night for the No. 15 and 20 picks, and used it to take power forward Zach Collins out of Gonzaga.
There are not many shot-blocking bigs with Collins’s shooting touch and the Gonzaga product had a whopping 4.1 blocks per 40 minutes while also converting 47.6 percent of his 21 attempts from deep. Collins also thrived on his two-point jumpers with his 55.6 percent on those, but he still doesn’t offer much of a sample size with only 17.3 minutes per game. He'll compete with Al-Farouq Aminu and Noah Vonleh for minutes at the four, and can also play some backup center. He could make a small impact given Vonleh's struggles thus far. Jun 22 - 8:40 PM
More Zach Collins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Zach Collins
3Noah Vonleh
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Meyers Leonard
3Ed Davis
4Festus Ezeli
 

 