The Blazers acquired the No. 10 pick from the Kings on draft night for the No. 15 and 20 picks, and used it to take power forward Zach Collins out of Gonzaga.

There are not many shot-blocking bigs with Collins’s shooting touch and the Gonzaga product had a whopping 4.1 blocks per 40 minutes while also converting 47.6 percent of his 21 attempts from deep. Collins also thrived on his two-point jumpers with his 55.6 percent on those, but he still doesn’t offer much of a sample size with only 17.3 minutes per game. He'll compete with Al-Farouq Aminu and Noah Vonleh for minutes at the four, and can also play some backup center. He could make a small impact given Vonleh's struggles thus far.