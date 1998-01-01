Player Page

Harry Giles | Forward

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 4/22/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 222
College: Duke
Multiple NBA teams said Harry Giles' medical info was more favorable than they anticipated, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN.
This is good news for a player with perhaps more injury red flags than any other prospect. Giles has torn both his ACLs in his playing career and he also hurt his knee again last year at Duke. There is some talk of him going in the top 10 for his upside, so this news may help him go in the lottery. Jun 22 - 3:10 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

