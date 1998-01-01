Harry Giles | Forward Team: College Player Age / DOB: (19) / 4/22/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 222 College: Duke Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Multiple NBA teams said Harry Giles' medical info was more favorable than they anticipated, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN. This is good news for a player with perhaps more injury red flags than any other prospect. Giles has torn both his ACLs in his playing career and he also hurt his knee again last year at Duke. There is some talk of him going in the top 10 for his upside, so this news may help him go in the lottery. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Chad Ford said that the Kings will consider Harry Giles with the 10th pick in the draft. Once considered one of the top prospects in this class, Giles' value has taken a hit due to concerns about his knee -- he's had two ACL tears since 2013. He was also pretty underwhelming as a freshman at Duke, but it's safe to say he wasn't 100 percent healthy at the time either. He's 6'11" with a 9'1"standing reach and great athleticism, so it's easy to see why teams like his long-term potential. In addition to the Kings, Ford adds that the Blazers have strong interest at 15 and 20, the Pacers like him at 18 and the Thunder at 21. Source: ESPN

Harry Giles said he will work out for the Pistons, Bulls, Heat and Pacers prior to the draft. Giles has already worked out for the Kings and Blazers. He is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft. His talent is undeniable, as he was widely regarded as one of the top players in his class throughout his high school career. However, serious knee injuries have prevented him from producing on a consistent basis. It's possible he could go as early as top-12, but he may also slide back into the 20's. His medical reports will play a crucial role in his draft position. Source: Joe Freeman on Twitter