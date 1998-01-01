Harry Giles | Forward

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
Miller Time?
Jun 21
Daily Dose: Norris Nicked
Jun 21
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels activate veteran Huston Street off DL
Indians place Cody Allen on paternity leave
Marlins expected to trade Adeiny Hechavarria
Adam Jones out of O's lineup Thursday night
Altuve getting day off Thursday against A's
Donaldson scratched Thurs. with sore knee
Peralta, Drury sitting Thursday vs. Rockies
Cubs place Jason Heyward (hand) on the DL
Cubs sending Kyle Schwarber to AAA Iowa
A's place Matt Chapman (knee) on 10-day DL
A's designate C Stephen Vogt for assignment
Bucs' Cervelli lands back on concussion DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
Browns Fantasy Preview
Jun 20
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 19
Bills Fantasy Preview
Jun 19
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants owner: Eli has 'lot of years left'
Carr's deal contains $40M fully guaranteed
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose his roster spot?
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Team reporter 'cannot imagine' a Bell holdout
Ebron believes new TEs will help him thrive
Report: OAK, Carr finalizing mega extension
Eric Decker's one-year deal worth just $3.85M
Patriots do deal with ex-Jets LB David Harris
Greg Olsen won't rule out holding out of camp
Maclin reveals he tore his groin last season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
Trust The Product
Jun 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
OKC has its eyes on Frank Jackson?
USA Today: LaMarcus Aldridge is unhappy in SA
Woj: Wolves still after PG-13 or Jimmy Butler
ESPN: Teams getting good news on Harry Giles
BOS offered #3, player & future lotto for KP?
Woj: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
Report: Jazz receiving interest on D. Favors
Celtics reach out to Knicks about Porzingis
ESPN: Spurs shopping LaMarcus Aldridge
NBA salary cap, luxury tax revised downward
Report: Cavs offer Chauncey Billups GM job
Phil Jackson tepid in support of Porzingis
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
Marc-Andre Fleury is a Vegas Golden Knight
VGK picks up top Columbus picks, Karlsson
Sergei Bobrovsky wins Vezina for second time
Craig Anderson earns Masterton Trophy
Vegas grabs James Neal in expansion draft
Vegas gets 1st round pick from Isles in trade
Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
Brent Burns claims the James Norris Trophy
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lupton: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Gus Dean: Montgomery Ward 200 advance
Bilicki: Sonoma Cup race sponsors announced
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Shawn Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Rowan Pennink: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Doug Coby: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Bonsignore: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Darius Adams
(G)
Dillon Brooks
(F)
Michael Frazier
(G)
Kyle Kuzma
(F)
Justin Patton
(C)
Edrice Adebayo
(F)
Sterling Brown
(G)
Markelle Fultz
(G)
T.J. Leaf
(F)
Alec Peters
(F)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
Thomas Bryant
(C)
Harry Giles
(F)
Tyler Lydon
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Jarrett Allen
(C)
John Collins
(F)
Josh Hart
(G)
Lauri Markkanen
(F)
Dennis Smith Jr.
(G)
Ike Anigbogu
(C)
Zach Collins
(C)
Nigel Hayes
(F)
Frank Mason
(G)
Edmond Sumner
(G)
OG Anunoby
(F)
Shawn Dawson
(F)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Kennedy Meeks
(C)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Hamidou Diallo
(G)
Wesley Iwundu
(G)
Malik Monk
(G)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
Jordan Bell
(F)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Jonathan Motley
(F)
Melo Trimble
(G)
Jaron Blossomgame
(F)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Justin Jackson
(F)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Derrick White
(G)
Jonah Bolden
(F)
Terrance Ferguson
(G)
Jonathan Jeanne
(C)
Cameron Oliver
(F)
D.J. Wilson
(F)
Tony Bradley
(C)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
Luke Kennard
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Harry Giles | Forward
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 4/22/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 222
College:
Duke
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Multiple NBA teams said Harry Giles' medical info was more favorable than they anticipated, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN.
This is good news for a player with perhaps more injury red flags than any other prospect. Giles has torn both his ACLs in his playing career and he also hurt his knee again last year at Duke. There is some talk of him going in the top 10 for his upside, so this news may help him go in the lottery.
Jun 22 - 3:10 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Chad Ford said that the Kings will consider Harry Giles with the 10th pick in the draft.
Once considered one of the top prospects in this class, Giles' value has taken a hit due to concerns about his knee -- he's had two ACL tears since 2013. He was also pretty underwhelming as a freshman at Duke, but it's safe to say he wasn't 100 percent healthy at the time either. He's 6'11" with a 9'1"standing reach and great athleticism, so it's easy to see why teams like his long-term potential. In addition to the Kings, Ford adds that the Blazers have strong interest at 15 and 20, the Pacers like him at 18 and the Thunder at 21.
Jun 22 - 11:57 AM
Source:
ESPN
Harry Giles said he will work out for the Pistons, Bulls, Heat and Pacers prior to the draft.
Giles has already worked out for the Kings and Blazers. He is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft. His talent is undeniable, as he was widely regarded as one of the top players in his class throughout his high school career. However, serious knee injuries have prevented him from producing on a consistent basis. It's possible he could go as early as top-12, but he may also slide back into the 20's. His medical reports will play a crucial role in his draft position.
Jun 9 - 9:40 AM
Source:
Joe Freeman on Twitter
Harry Giles said he is 100 percent and is not feeling any pain in his knees.
He's had two ACL tears since 2013 and said he's been able to do everything in drills. Giles was viewed as one of the best high school players, but his leg injuries will likely cause him to slide to the back end of the lottery. The Duke big man also said he's looking to extend his range to 15-17 feet, so he is likely more of a traditional power forward than the en vogue stretch four.
Jun 8 - 3:35 PM
Source:
CSN NW
ESPN: Teams getting good news on Harry Giles
Jun 22 - 3:10 PM
Harry Giles an option for Kings?
Jun 22 - 11:57 AM
Harry Giles to work out for four more teams
Jun 9 - 9:40 AM
Harry Giles is 100 percent
Jun 8 - 3:35 PM
More Harry Giles Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Fultz
CLG
(5351)
2
K. Porzingis
NY
(5092)
3
L. James
CLE
(4961)
4
P. George
IND
(4884)
5
D. Russell
BKN
(3894)
6
J. Butler
CHI
(3814)
7
J. Jackson
CLG
(3461)
8
D. Wade
CHI
(2985)
9
K. Durant
GS
(2821)
10
P. Millsap
ATL
(2534)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
It's draft day in the NBA, follow along here for a live tracker of all the results.
More NBA Columns
»
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
»
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
»
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
»
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
»
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
»
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
»
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
»
Trust The Product
Jun 18
NBA Headlines
»
OKC has its eyes on Frank Jackson?
»
USA Today: LaMarcus Aldridge is unhappy in SA
»
Woj: Wolves still after PG-13 or Jimmy Butler
»
ESPN: Teams getting good news on Harry Giles
»
BOS offered #3, player & future lotto for KP?
»
Woj: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
»
Report: Jazz receiving interest on D. Favors
»
Celtics reach out to Knicks about Porzingis
»
ESPN: Spurs shopping LaMarcus Aldridge
»
NBA salary cap, luxury tax revised downward
»
Report: Cavs offer Chauncey Billups GM job
»
Phil Jackson tepid in support of Porzingis
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved