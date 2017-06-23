OG Anunoby | Forward | #3 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (20) / 7/17/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 235 College: Indiana Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (23) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,645,200 2018-19: $1,952,760 2019-20: $2,281,800 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,872,215 {Team Option} 2021-22: $5,634,073 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for training camp according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. He was always a longshot to be ready for camp after undergoing surgery (right ACL) in January. Lewenberg adds that the Raptors don’t expect to have him back on the court until November at the earliest, but the rookie should get some burn once he's healthy for his defensive ability. He's not worth monitoring in most re-draft leagues until he receives full clearance. Norman Powell and C.J. Miles will hold down the fort on the wings next to DeMar DeRozan. Source: TSN

The Raptors officially signed their No. 23 pick from the 2017 NBA draft, OG Anunoby on Sunday. Anunoby is currently recovering from a knee injury, and while he won't play at Summer League, he's hopeful to be cleared by training camp. He's being billed as a defensive ace, so maybe he'll be able to pick up some bench minutes in Dwane Casey's rotation once he's fully up to speed. However, it's unlikely that the rookie will get enough burn during his rookie year to make a meaningful impact in fantasy hoops. Source: Raptors MR on Twitter

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri said he thinks OG Anunoby will "develop quickly." "He’s already a top defender type player, and then if we decide to go younger or another direction, he fits," Ujiri said. Anunoby was considered a lottery pick before he tore his ACL in January, but the Raptors had him ranked "significantly higher" than where they got him at No. 23 according to Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun. Anunoby believes he can defend all five positions at the NBA level, and once healthy, he should be able to fill the void left by impending free agent P.J. Tucker. Anunoby won't play in the Summer League, but he's hoping to be cleared for the start of the season. Source: Toronto Sun