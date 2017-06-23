Player Page

OG Anunoby | Forward | #3

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (23) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for training camp according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
He was always a longshot to be ready for camp after undergoing surgery (right ACL) in January. Lewenberg adds that the Raptors don’t expect to have him back on the court until November at the earliest, but the rookie should get some burn once he's healthy for his defensive ability. He's not worth monitoring in most re-draft leagues until he receives full clearance. Norman Powell and C.J. Miles will hold down the fort on the wings next to DeMar DeRozan. Sep 18 - 12:02 PM
Source: TSN
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Delon Wright
3Fred VanVleet
4Lorenzo Brown
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1C.J. Miles
2OG Anunoby
3Bruno Caboclo
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Pascal Siakam
3Kyle Wiltjer
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Jakob Poeltl
3Lucas Nogueira
4Kennedy Meeks
 

 