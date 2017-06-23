OG Anunoby | Forward | #3

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: How the West was Won
Sep 18
Bounce-Back Prospects
Sep 18
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wainwright (elbow) to finish year in bullpen
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to power Nats
Strasburg fans eight in victory over Dodgers
J.D. Martinez swats 40th homer in loss Sunday
Schwarber homers as Cubs sweep Cardinals
Olson homers again in Oakland win over Phils
Eddie Rosario homers twice versus Blue Jays
Shaw goes 3-for-4 as Brewers rout the Marlins
Verlander dominates, Astros clinch AL West
Jimenez stuns Yankees lineup with 10 K in win
Gsellman sharp for seven in win over Braves
Kluber dominant again in 3-2 win over Royals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Week Two Review
Sep 18
Matchups: Lions at Giants
Sep 17
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
MIA filed missing persons report for Timmons
Randall Cobb (shoulder) headed for an MRI
Seferian-Jenkins eligible to return this week
Eifert questionable with back, knee injuries
Greg Olsen undergoing surgery, out 6-8 weeks
Broken hand confirmed for Corey Coleman
Odell Beckham will test ankle in warmups
RapSheet: Vikes think Bradford back Week 3
Jarvis Landry's case still under review
Rashard Higgins out-snaps Britt Week 2
Buck Allen dominates backfield snaps Week 2
LeGarrette Blount limited to six snaps Week 2
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyler Wong scores first preseason VGK goal
Coyotes get Jason Demers from the Panthers
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Max Zachem: Miller Lite 200 results
J.J. Yeley: TheHouse.com 300 results
Jamie McMurray rounds out Chicago top-10
Gilliland 2nd at Millville, keeps points lead
Another yoeman’s day for Matt Kenseth
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Purdy: 6th at Millville; 3rd in KNPSE points
Jimmie Johnson 8th in Turtles 400
Bassett 5th at Millville; 4th in KNPSE points
Garcia 10th at Millville; 5th in KNPSE points
DNF for Chase Cabre in JustDrive.com 125
Rob Summers: Miller Lite 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain: Dawson 'highly questionable' for UK
Auburn dismisses backup QB Sean White
Texas LT Connor Williams has a torn meniscus
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Shaw and others set for Carabao Cup game
Mou: United's late goals down to defensive PL
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
OG Anunoby
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Kennedy Meeks
(C)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
Lorenzo Brown
(G)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Norman Powell
(G/F)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Bruno Caboclo
(F)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Malcolm Miller
(F)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Delon Wright
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Alfonzo McKinnie
(F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
OG Anunoby | Forward | #3
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/17/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 235
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (23) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,645,200 2018-19: $1,952,760 2019-20: $2,281,800 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,872,215 {Team Option} 2021-22: $5,634,073 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for training camp according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
He was always a longshot to be ready for camp after undergoing surgery (right ACL) in January. Lewenberg adds that the Raptors don’t expect to have him back on the court until November at the earliest, but the rookie should get some burn once he's healthy for his defensive ability. He's not worth monitoring in most re-draft leagues until he receives full clearance. Norman Powell and C.J. Miles will hold down the fort on the wings next to DeMar DeRozan.
Sep 18 - 12:02 PM
Source:
TSN
The Raptors officially signed their No. 23 pick from the 2017 NBA draft, OG Anunoby on Sunday.
Anunoby is currently recovering from a knee injury, and while he won't play at Summer League, he's hopeful to be cleared by training camp. He's being billed as a defensive ace, so maybe he'll be able to pick up some bench minutes in Dwane Casey's rotation once he's fully up to speed. However, it's unlikely that the rookie will get enough burn during his rookie year to make a meaningful impact in fantasy hoops.
Jul 9 - 3:13 PM
Source:
Raptors MR on Twitter
Raptors GM Masai Ujiri said he thinks OG Anunoby will "develop quickly."
"He’s already a top defender type player, and then if we decide to go younger or another direction, he fits," Ujiri said. Anunoby was considered a lottery pick before he tore his ACL in January, but the Raptors had him ranked "significantly higher" than where they got him at No. 23 according to Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun. Anunoby believes he can defend all five positions at the NBA level, and once healthy, he should be able to fill the void left by impending free agent P.J. Tucker. Anunoby won't play in the Summer League, but he's hoping to be cleared for the start of the season.
Jun 24 - 11:47 AM
Source:
Toronto Sun
The Raptors selected Indiana forward OG Anunoby with the No. 23 pick.
If not for a knee injury last year, he likely would’ve went higher. The 6’8" Hoosier filled the stat sheet with his averages of 11.1 points, 5.4 boards, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in his sophomore season. While Anunoby did attempt 2.8 treys per game, he made just 31.1 percent on those and also just 30.0 percent on his two-point jumpers. He said this week he expects to be ready for the start of the season, but he won't play in the Summer League. With P.J. Tucker expected to leave as a free agent, Anunoby will have a chance to earn minutes as a defensive specialist during his rookie year.
Jun 22 - 10:05 PM
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Sep 18 - 12:02 PM
Raptors officially sign OG Anunoby
Jul 9 - 3:13 PM
Masai Ujiri high on OG Anunoby
Jun 24 - 11:47 AM
Raptors select OG Anunoby at No. 23
Jun 22 - 10:05 PM
More OG Anunoby Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Thomas
CLE
(2331)
2
G. Dragic
MIA
(2161)
3
K. Porzingis
NY
(2115)
4
D. Wade
CHI
(2011)
5
R. Jackson
DET
(1900)
6
T. Allen
NO
(1884)
7
S. Muhammad
MIN
(1867)
8
D. Howard
CHA
(1828)
9
M. Gasol
MEM
(1724)
10
Z. Randolph
SAC
(1679)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
OG Anunoby's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
OG Anunoby's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View OG Anunoby's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
OG Anunoby's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Delon Wright
3
Fred VanVleet
4
Lorenzo Brown
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
C.J. Miles
2
OG Anunoby
Sidelined
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for training camp according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
He was always a longshot to be ready for camp after undergoing surgery (right ACL) in January. Lewenberg adds that the Raptors don’t expect to have him back on the court until November at the earliest, but the rookie should get some burn once he's healthy for his defensive ability. He's not worth monitoring in most re-draft leagues until he receives full clearance. Norman Powell and C.J. Miles will hold down the fort on the wings next to DeMar DeRozan.
Sep 18
3
Bruno Caboclo
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
2
Pascal Siakam
3
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Jakob Poeltl
3
Lucas Nogueira
Sidelined
Lucas Nogueira has been limited by a calf ailment according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
This obviosuly isn't ideal with training camp just a week away. Nogueira had some really nice moments in Toronto last season, but eventually fell out of the rotation when the Raptors acquired Serge Ibaka. He will compete with Jakob Poeltl for the backup job behind Jonas Valanciunas, so he's off the standard-league radar unless he can move up the depth chart.
Sep 18
4
Kennedy Meeks
Headlines
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go over some fantasy news and recap our Rotoworld staff mock draft.
More NBA Columns
»
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
»
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
»
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
»
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
»
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
»
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
»
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
»
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
NBA Headlines
»
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
»
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
»
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
»
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
»
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
»
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
»
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
»
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
»
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
»
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
»
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
»
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
NBA Links
»
Get the NBA Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved