Justin Patton | Center | #51

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/14/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 230
College: Creighton
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Justin Patton underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Tuesday, and he is being listed as out indefinitely.
Patton was taken with the No. 16 pick in the 2017 NBA draft (the pick that was acquired from Chicago in the Jimmy Butler trade), so this is an unfortunate start to his career in Minnesota. He'll obviously miss all of summer league, and unfortunately, this is an injury that tends to involve a very slow recovery process; so we might not see Patton make his NBA debut until very late in the season. As of right now, he's completely off the radar in all re-draft formats. Jul 4 - 5:15 PM
Source: NBA
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Tyus Jones
SG1Jimmy Butler
2Charles Cooke
3Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
3Omri Casspi
4V.J. Beachem
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Taj Gibson
3Nemanja Bjelica
4Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Justin Patton
3Cole Aldrich
 

 