Justin Patton underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Tuesday, and he is being listed as out indefinitely.

Patton was taken with the No. 16 pick in the 2017 NBA draft (the pick that was acquired from Chicago in the Jimmy Butler trade), so this is an unfortunate start to his career in Minnesota. He'll obviously miss all of summer league, and unfortunately, this is an injury that tends to involve a very slow recovery process; so we might not see Patton make his NBA debut until very late in the season. As of right now, he's completely off the radar in all re-draft formats.