Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 14
Jul 4
Daily Dose: Aaron's Ascent
Jul 4
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 3
Daily Dose: Magnificent Mookie
Jul 3
Top 10 Prospects: July 3
Jul 3
Grab a Scoop of Arcia
Jul 2
Dose: Frazier Says Hello
Jul 2
Week That Was: What About Cobb
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yelich launches go-ahead homer versus STL
Diamondbacks activate A.J. Pollock from DL
J.A. Happ holds Yankees to one run in victory
Bogaerts (groin) back in Boston lineup Tues.
Judge slugs MLB-leading 28th homer vs. Jays
Billy Hamilton (back) returns to Reds' lineup
Fulmer goes eight innings in win over Giants
Miguel Cabrera (hip) expecting to play Wed.
Royals activate Danny Duffy for Tuesday start
Nelson Cruz (knee) back in Mariners' lineup
Britton (forearm) to be activated Wednesday
Murphy haunts Mets with four hits, five RBI
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Unreliable Red Zone Receivers
Jul 3
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 2
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 2
Podcast: MFL10 Draft Review
Jun 30
Drives and Scoring Notebook
Jun 29
Carr Makes Bank
Jun 28
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
Eagles waiting to cut Ryan Mathews to save $
Schefter: Uncertainty about Zeke discipline
49ers GM Lynch: Kaepernick should speak up
Ravens TE Waller hit with one-year suspension
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Panthers WLB Thomas Davis wants extension
FA LB Zach Orr set to visit Jets on Saturday
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Miami officially waives Chris Bosh
Justin Patton undergoes foot surgery
Update: Gordon Hayward hasn't made decision
Z-Bo agrees to 2-year, $24M deal with Kings
George Hill agrees to 3-year, $57M w/ SAC
Jonathan Isaac (hip) to sit out final 2 games
ESPN: Knicks reach out to Jonathon Simmons
Jamal Crawford close to joining the Hawks?
Woj: Gallinari leaning towards the Clippers
Donovan Mitchell scores 23 w/ five dimes
Pacers discussing buyout w/ Monta Ellis?
Markelle Fultz shines in Summer League debut
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
Hurricanes get Marcus Kruger from Vegas
Avalanche ink Nail Yakupov to one-year deal
Dallas inks Alexander Radulov to 5-year deal
Ales Hemsky agrees to one-year deal with Habs
Sharks make Joe Thornton signing official
Devils acquire Marcus Johansson from Capitals
Capitals ink Evgeny Kuznetsov to 8-year deal
Leafs land Patrick Marleau with 3-year deal
Vegas acquires Marcus Kruger from Chicago
Montreal locks up Carey Price to 8-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes building confidence, character & clout
Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 results
Sadler: 2nd at Daytona, retains NXS lead
DNF for Allgaier in Daytona XFINITY race
Brennan Poole: Firecracker 250 results
America, Lee celebrate same-day birthdays
Cole Custer: Firecracker 250 results
Christopher Bell doubles-up in Illinois
Burton 6th at Berlin, keeps points lead
Chase Purdy: Runner-up in Stars & Stripes 150
Baize: Lap-leader in Stars & Strips 150
Chase Cabre: Stars & Stripes 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama plays Irish Open; paired with Rory
D. Lee returns for delayed Greenbrier defense
McIlroy faces tough links test in Irish Open
Y.E. Yang headlines the Greenbrier Monday Q
Howell III settles for P2; loses QLN playoff
Stanley wins second TOUR title in QLN playoff
Season-best T3 for Laird; ends QLN w/ 67
Fowler posts 5-under target with 9-birdie 65
Fleetwood triumphs in 2017 Open de France
Lingmerth maintains lead despite 3-over 73
Summerhays R3 even-par 70; 1 back @ QLN
Luck moves inside top 5 at QLN w/ R3 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Nevada RB Butler stuns with Iowa transfer
Five-star RB James Cook backs off FSU pledge
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
Kent State TE coach McMichael opts to retire
UVA CB Chuck Davis wins $100,000 in lottery
Sam Darnold crushes Opening counselor comp
Five-star QB Corral set for trio of SEC trips
Ex-ND S Redfield transfers to D-II IUP
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla fighting to save his Arsenal career
Everton makes a big splash with Keane move
Everton's busy day ends with Sandro signing
Everton winger returns to training
Swans midfielder undergoes Ki hole surgery
Mustafi and Germany beat Sanchez and Chile
Contract rejection alerts Liverpool
West Brom bag Saints striker
Watford welcome RB Kiko Femenia
Marco Silva captures young Stoke keeper
Arsenal officially welcome Sead Kolasinac
Caballero makes Chelsea switch
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Justin Patton
(C)
Jeff Teague
(G)
V.J. Beachem
(F)
Charles Cooke
(G)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Shabazz Muhammad
(G/F)
Brandon Rush
(G/F)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Justin Patton | Center | #51
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 6/14/1997
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 230
College:
Creighton
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Justin Patton underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Tuesday, and he is being listed as out indefinitely.
Patton was taken with the No. 16 pick in the 2017 NBA draft (the pick that was acquired from Chicago in the Jimmy Butler trade), so this is an unfortunate start to his career in Minnesota. He'll obviously miss all of summer league, and unfortunately, this is an injury that tends to involve a very slow recovery process; so we might not see Patton make his NBA debut until very late in the season. As of right now, he's completely off the radar in all re-draft formats.
Jul 4 - 5:15 PM
Source:
NBA
The Timberwolves took center Justin Patton out of Creighton with the No. 16 pick in the NBA Draft, via the Bulls.
The Creighton center heads to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler deal and is one of the biggest bodies in the draft, tipping the scales at 226 at 7’0" to go with his 7’3" wingspan. Patton is more of a traditional five man with a whopping 70.3 percent of his shots coming from within three feet, and he also made just 51.7 percent from the line. He was an effective shot blocker at 1.4 per game in just 25.5 minutes, so he could make an impact in fantasy as a FT% punt guy once he establishes his minutes. Of course, playing behind Karl-Anthony Towns is going to make success in fantasy a tough goal for the rookie.
Jun 22 - 9:19 PM
Justin Patton undergoes foot surgery
Jul 4 - 5:15 PM
Wolves get C Justin Patton at No. 16
Jun 22 - 9:19 PM
More Justin Patton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hayward
UTA
(4347)
2
C. Paul
HOU
(3832)
3
P. George
OKC
(3791)
4
C. Anthony
NY
(3731)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(3602)
6
A. Iguodala
GS
(3116)
7
D. Rose
NY
(3047)
8
J. Teague
MIN
(2985)
9
P. Millsap
DEN
(2748)
10
G. Hill
SAC
(2552)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Timberwolves Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Tyus Jones
SG
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Charles Cooke
3
Brandon Rush
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
3
Omri Casspi
4
V.J. Beachem
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Taj Gibson
3
Nemanja Bjelica
Sidelined
Tom Thibodeau said that Nemanja Bjelica (foot) will be a "critical piece" for the Wolves next season.
Thibodeau also said that Bjelica has been rehabbing at the Timberwolves practice facility this summer, but didn't offer a firm timetable for his return. Bjelica suffered a navicular bone fracture to his left foot in March, but if he continues to rehab without experiencing any setbacks, there's a chance he'll be ready for the start of his 2017-18 campaign. It sounds like Bjelica will earn quality minutes with the Wolves next year, but as long as Gorgui Dieng is healthy, it's unlikely Bjelica will earn enough minutes to warrant standard league consideration.
Jun 21
4
Adreian Payne
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Justin Patton
Sidelined
Justin Patton underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Tuesday, and he is being listed as out indefinitely.
Patton was taken with the No. 16 pick in the 2017 NBA draft (the pick that was acquired from Chicago in the Jimmy Butler trade), so this is an unfortunate start to his career in Minnesota. He'll obviously miss all of summer league, and unfortunately, this is an injury that tends to involve a very slow recovery process; so we might not see Patton make his NBA debut until very late in the season. As of right now, he's completely off the radar in all re-draft formats.
Jul 4
3
Cole Aldrich
Headlines
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Mike Gallagher talks about how we get NBA news and goes over his favorite teams to watch.
More NBA Columns
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
»
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
NBA Headlines
»
Miami officially waives Chris Bosh
»
Justin Patton undergoes foot surgery
»
Update: Gordon Hayward hasn't made decision
»
Z-Bo agrees to 2-year, $24M deal with Kings
»
George Hill agrees to 3-year, $57M w/ SAC
»
Jonathan Isaac (hip) to sit out final 2 games
»
ESPN: Knicks reach out to Jonathon Simmons
»
Jamal Crawford close to joining the Hawks?
»
Woj: Gallinari leaning towards the Clippers
»
Donovan Mitchell scores 23 w/ five dimes
»
Pacers discussing buyout w/ Monta Ellis?
»
Markelle Fultz shines in Summer League debut
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved