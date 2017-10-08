T.J. Leaf | Forward | #22

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Diamondbacks
Nov 3
Offseason Lowdown: Upton Stays
Nov 3
Team Roundup: Red Sox
Nov 2
Postseason Dose: Astros Champs
Nov 2
Top 111 Free Agents
Nov 2
Team Roundup: Yankees
Nov 1
Postseason Dose: Going 7
Nov 1
Team Roundup: Brewers
Oct 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tanaka declines opt-out, will stay with Yanks
Mets officially pick up INF Cabrera's option
Tribe pick up Michael Brantley's 2018 option
Andrew McCutchen's $14.5M option exercised
Marlins decline Ichiro Suzuki's 2018 option
Report: Matt Wieters to exercise 2018 option
Astros officially exercise Altuve's option
Angels a 'likely pursuer' of Mike Moustakas
Red Sox expected to target Hosmer this winter
Shohei Otani has not hired MLB player agent
Tigers decline $16M option on Anibal Sanchez
A's exercise Jed Lowrie's $6M option for 2018
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 9 Rankings
Nov 3
Silva's Week 9 Matchups
Nov 3
Roundtable: Switching Places
Nov 3
Houston, We Have a Problem
Nov 3
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Nov 3
Dose: Down Goes Deshaun
Nov 3
Matchup: Bills @ Jets
Nov 2
Podcast: Hilton Breakout?
Nov 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dede Westbrook expects to return Sunday
Bucs label Winston (shoulder) questionable
Lamar Miller (knee) good to go for Week 9
Earl Thomas (hamstring) officially ruled out
DeVante Parker (ankle) questionable for SNF
Dez Bryant (knee) taken off injury report
Mike Wallace (back) draws questionable tag
Flacco listed questionable, expected to play
Fournette (ankle) removed from injury report
Titans clear Corey Davis for Week 9 return
Jamison Crowder listed questionable vs. SEA
Jordan Reed officially ruled out vs. Seahawks
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 3
Nov 3
Stew: Do You Have a Brow Ache?
Nov 3
Dose: Kuz Control
Nov 3
The 3 Most Annoying NBA Teams
Nov 2
Early Season Fantasy Values
Nov 2
Dose: Middleton drops 43
Nov 2
Notable Numbers
Nov 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 1
Nov 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dragic, Waiters, J-Rich, Okaro & Hassan start
T.J. Warren (head) helped to the locker room
C.J. Miles (illness) ruled out for Friday
T.J. Leaf (left ankle) helped to locker room
Update: Manu Ginobili is available Friday
Marc Gasol (ankle) is questionable Saturday
Patty Mills starting at point guard again
Manu Ginobili will rest on Friday vs. CHA
Larry Nance (hand) expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Isaiah Thomas (hip) getting shots up pre-game
Wall, Beal, Otto, Morris & Gortat starting
John Henson will draw another start Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Oilers and Wild hit the Road
Nov 3
Dose: Varlamov Makes 57 Saves
Nov 3
Pod: Brent Burns' slow start
Nov 3
Fantasy Nuggets Week 5
Nov 2
Dose: A Night for Cor(e)ys
Nov 2
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Nov 1
Burns Scoring Lacking Bite
Nov 1
Keller Shines, Coyotes Fall
Nov 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dallas will start Kari Lehtonen on Saturday
Marcus Johansson is dealing with a concussion
Carey Price is out with a lower-body injury
Carey Price's struggles continue vs. Wild
Matt Cullen has big night on his birthday
Hellebuyck continues impressive start
Mark Scheifele scores hat trick against Stars
Claude Giroux picks up 2 points in win
Michal Neuvirth blanks the Blues
Vincent Trocheck has 3 points in loss
Mark Stone continues to produce with 2 points
Torey Krug has 2 points in win over Vegas
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Texas (Fall)
Nov 3
Chasing Martinsville (Fall)
Nov 2
Caps After Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 31
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Oct 29
Update: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 29
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Denny Hamlin on outside front row at Texas
Kurt Busch wins record Texas pole
Kyle Larson tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kenseth, Logano, and Bayne also fail Tech
Chase Elliott fails to clear Tech at Texas
Justin Haley on pole for Jag Metals 350
Discount Tire sponsors Keselowski in 2018
McReynolds: Back to K&N East with Baldwin
Allgaier has best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Koch paces Fort Worth XFINITY Practice 1
Daniel Hemric posts 10+ laps at Texas
Ryan Blaney fastest in Texas practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garrigus sets early 36-hole target in Vegas
Horschel WDs ahead of R2 tee time in Vegas
Colsaerts 4 clear after second 64 in Turkish
Darkness suspends Round 1 of the Shriners
Cejka cruises to blemish-free 66 in Vegas
Whee Kim claims an early lead at the Shriners
John Huh heats up early in Las Vegas
Kevin Na a last-minute WD from the Shriners
Hatton has 67; best of Race to Dubai hopefuls
Bronson Burgoon WDs ahead of the Shriners
Luiten makes it 3-way tie for lead at Turkish
Porteous goes low to share R1 lead in Turkey
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stanford RB Love (ankle) to play vs. Wazzu
Auburn AD Jay Jacobs to step down in June
Alabama QB Mac Jones arrested for DUI
Nutile throws for four TDs in win over Navy
Swanson scores three times in 27-17 win
USC's Darnold to Giants in PFF Mock Draft
Temple QB Frank Nutile to start Thursday
Florida State RB Patrick (knee) out for Sat.
Navy QB Abey (concussion) expected Thursday
Miami QB Malik Rosier (shoulder) to play
Franklin puts up 228 yards rushing in loss
Florida to roll w/ QB Malik Zaire on Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 31
Team News - Week 10
Oct 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Newcastle midfielder ruled out
Sakho, McArthur hopeful for Palace
Keane has a chance for weekend return
Mounie still not fit enough to start
Peter Crouch available for Week 11 match
Bruno Martins Indi to anchor Potters defense
Geoff Cameron to miss Foxes visit
Reid and Cresswell passed fit for West Ham
Outlook positive for Wood to return in GW11
Trio of Swans to miss out against Brighton
Hammers missing a few defenders for GW11
West Ham attacker adds to injury woes
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Alex Poythress
(F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Damien Wilkins
(G/F)
Ike Anigbogu
(C)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Lance Stephenson
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
T.J. Leaf
(F)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
T.J. Leaf | Forward | #22
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 4/30/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 225
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (18) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $2,028,360 2018-19: $2,407,560 2019-20: $2,813,280 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,326,825 {Team Option} 2021-22: $6,139,765 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
T.J. Leaf (left ankle) was helped to the locker room in the second quarter on Friday and is doubtful to return.
He rolled his ankle as he went for a layup attempt. After getting helped to the bench, Leaf did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room. Thaddeus Young could play a little more or maybe Domantas Sabonis could slide to the four on occasion.
Nov 3 - 7:48 PM
T.J. Leaf scored 17 points with four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 19 minutes against the Blazers on Friday.
He played directly behind Thaddeus Young as the power forward for this game because Domantas Sabonis had to log all his minutes at the five. Leaf hadn't really done much in summer league or in the preseason, so this does come as a surprise. With Myles Turner (neck, concussion) out again, Leaf could get another chance on Saturday. He's only an add in deep leagues.
Oct 20 - 9:27 PM
Nate McMillan is aiming to give T.J. Leaf 10-15 minutes in Indiana's season opener against Brooklyn on Wednesday.
McMillan wants to bring the rookie along slowly, so it's safe to say that Leaf won't have any fantasy value to begin the 2017-18 season.
Oct 18 - 11:53 AM
Source:
Scott Agness on Twitter
Pacers coach Nate McMillan believes T.J. Leaf is capable of playing some small forward.
"I think [Leaf] can play some three," McMillan said. "I think his IQ is high enough to be able to adjust to the three, but what we don’t want to do is confuse him early. I want him to focus at the four … learning that spot. He’s more comfortable at that possession." The Pacers might toy with this idea later in the season, but for now the rookie is stuck behind Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis in the PF rotation.
Oct 9 - 9:41 AM
Source:
Vigilant Sports
T.J. Leaf (left ankle) helped to locker room
Nov 3 - 7:48 PM
T.J. Leaf scores career-high 17 points
Oct 20 - 9:27 PM
McMillan says 10-15 minutes for T.J. Leaf
Oct 18 - 11:53 AM
T.J. Leaf could play some small forward?
Oct 9 - 9:41 AM
More T.J. Leaf Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Leonard
SA
(6854)
2
M. Turner
IND
(6409)
3
H. Whiteside
MIA
(5857)
4
N. Batum
CHA
(5455)
5
C. Paul
HOU
(5438)
6
E. Bledsoe
PHO
(5376)
7
I. Thomas
CLE
(5337)
8
Z. LaVine
CHI
(5205)
9
J. Parker
MLW
(5186)
10
E. Payton
ORL
(5074)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
8
127
48
22
5
2
20
41
.488
2
5
.400
6
12
.500
1
3
6.0
2.8
0.6
0.3
0.4
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 1
@CLE
1
11
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
5
Oct 31
SAC
1
21
3
8
.375
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
4
2
1
0
0
4
7
Oct 29
SA
1
11
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
2
1
Oct 25
@OKC
1
19
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
1
2
3
1
0
1
0
1
2
Oct 24
@MIN
1
19
5
10
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
11
Oct 21
@MIA
1
17
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
1
0
0
1
5
Oct 20
POR
1
19
7
11
.636
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
1
0
0
0
2
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Cory Joseph
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
2
Lance Stephenson
3
Damien Wilkins
SF
1
Bojan Bogdanovic
2
Glenn Robinson III
Sidelined
Glenn Robinson III (ankle) had surgery and is expected to miss 3-4 months.
Ouch. That's a longer timetable then expected and he could be looking at an All-Star break return. With Robinson III out, the Pacers will really have to call on Lance Stephenson off the bench. Born Ready is a decent flier in deeper leagues or even competitive standard formats.
Oct 13
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
2
Domantas Sabonis
3
T.J. Leaf
Sidelined
T.J. Leaf (left ankle) was helped to the locker room in the second quarter on Friday and is doubtful to return.
He rolled his ankle as he went for a layup attempt. After getting helped to the bench, Leaf did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room. Thaddeus Young could play a little more or maybe Domantas Sabonis could slide to the four on occasion.
Nov 3
4
Alex Poythress
C
1
Myles Turner
Sidelined
Myles Turner (concussion) is available off the bench for Friday's game vs. the 76ers after a seven-game absence.
Coach Nate McMillan said he'll watch Turner closely and added that he's bringing him off the bench so that he can work him back slowly. This limits his appeal in DFS, but season-long owners should still activate him with confidence. Once his restrictions are eventually lifted, Turner will offer first-round upside the rest of the season. Welcome back, Turner.
Nov 3
2
Al Jefferson
3
Ike Anigbogu
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 3
Nov 3
It's another mega slate in DFS, so we go over all the key games you'll want to target.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 3
Nov 3
»
Stew: Do You Have a Brow Ache?
Nov 3
»
Dose: Kuz Control
Nov 3
»
The 3 Most Annoying NBA Teams
Nov 2
»
Early Season Fantasy Values
Nov 2
»
Dose: Middleton drops 43
Nov 2
»
Notable Numbers
Nov 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 1
Nov 1
NBA Headlines
»
Dragic, Waiters, J-Rich, Okaro & Hassan start
»
T.J. Warren (head) helped to the locker room
»
C.J. Miles (illness) ruled out for Friday
»
T.J. Leaf (left ankle) helped to locker room
»
Update: Manu Ginobili is available Friday
»
Marc Gasol (ankle) is questionable Saturday
»
Patty Mills starting at point guard again
»
Manu Ginobili will rest on Friday vs. CHA
»
Larry Nance (hand) expected to miss 4-6 weeks
»
Isaiah Thomas (hip) getting shots up pre-game
»
Wall, Beal, Otto, Morris & Gortat starting
»
John Henson will draw another start Friday
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved