T.J. Leaf | Forward | #22

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/30/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 225
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (18) / IND
T.J. Leaf (left ankle) was helped to the locker room in the second quarter on Friday and is doubtful to return.
He rolled his ankle as he went for a layup attempt. After getting helped to the bench, Leaf did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room. Thaddeus Young could play a little more or maybe Domantas Sabonis could slide to the four on occasion. Nov 3 - 7:48 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
81274822522041.48825.400612.500136.02.80.60.30.40.1
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 1@CLE11123.667111.00000.000112000025
Oct 31SAC12138.37512.50001.000224210047
Oct 29SA11101.00000.00012.500022011021
Oct 25@OKC11914.25001.00001.000123101012
Oct 24@MIN119510.50012.50000.0001120000211
Oct 21@MIA11723.66712.50000.000033010015
Oct 20POR119711.63623.667111.0001341000217

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Cory Joseph
3Joseph Young
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Lance Stephenson
3Damien Wilkins
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Domantas Sabonis
3T.J. Leaf
4Alex Poythress
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Ike Anigbogu
 

 