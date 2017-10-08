T.J. Leaf | Forward | #22

Latest News Recent News

T.J. Leaf (left ankle) was helped to the locker room in the second quarter on Friday and is doubtful to return. He rolled his ankle as he went for a layup attempt. After getting helped to the bench, Leaf did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room. Thaddeus Young could play a little more or maybe Domantas Sabonis could slide to the four on occasion.

T.J. Leaf scored 17 points with four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 19 minutes against the Blazers on Friday. He played directly behind Thaddeus Young as the power forward for this game because Domantas Sabonis had to log all his minutes at the five. Leaf hadn't really done much in summer league or in the preseason, so this does come as a surprise. With Myles Turner (neck, concussion) out again, Leaf could get another chance on Saturday. He's only an add in deep leagues.

Nate McMillan is aiming to give T.J. Leaf 10-15 minutes in Indiana's season opener against Brooklyn on Wednesday. McMillan wants to bring the rookie along slowly, so it's safe to say that Leaf won't have any fantasy value to begin the 2017-18 season. Source: Scott Agness on Twitter