Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Happy Holidays
Dec 25
Lowdown: Chips are Falling
Dec 22
2018 Category Sleepers - WHIP
Dec 21
Lowdown: Darvish Derby
Dec 20
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 18
Lowdown: Cutting Taxes
Dec 18
Winter Meetings: Day Four
Dec 15
Podcast: Winter Meetings Recap
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins finalize one-year pact with Zach Duke
Reds, Giants still discussing Hamilton trade
NYY finalize 1-year, $10M deal with Sabathia
Reds sign Jared Hughes to 2-yr, $4.5M deal
'Nothing imminent' between Napoli and Twins
D'Backs deal with RP Hirano now official
Nats officially announce Matt Adams signing
Report: Yanks/Gerrit Cole trade not imminent
Nationals re-sign Brandon Kintzler for $10M
Royals the Padres' competition for Hosmer?
O's ultimatum: Machado 'staying put for now'
Brewers, Chacin finalize 2-year, $15.5M deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16: AFC Targets & Touches
Dec 26
Week 16: NFC Targets & Touches
Dec 26
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 26
Waiver Wire: Week 17
Dec 26
Dose: Steelers Trounce Texans
Dec 26
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 25
Dose: Week 16 Review
Dec 25
Silva's Christmas Matchups
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McVay hints Rams will rest starters Week 17
Landon Collins calls Eli Apple a 'cancer'
Jaguars not planning to rest starters Sunday
Report: DeMarco Murray dealing with torn MCL
Patriots take flier on 39-year-old Harrison
Josh Rosen hints he would try to avoid Browns
Arians plans to make decision after Week 17
Bethea suffered torn pectoral in Week 16
Pederson noncommittal on Foles playing Wk 17
Jim Caldwell does not plan to rest starters
Joseph: 'The plan' is to start Paxton Lynch
Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is day-to-day
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: K. Defense
Dec 26
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Dec 26
Daily Dose: Saint Knick
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 11
Dec 25
Dose: Christmas Day Preview
Dec 25
Bismack Biyombo's Blocks
Dec 25
Christmas Waiver Wire Pod
Dec 24
Dose: Oladipo Does It Again
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Reggie Jackson (ankle) helped to locker room
Devin Booker (groin) starting Tuesday vs. MEM
Bismack Biyombo will start Tuesday vs. Miami
Dragic, TJ, J-Rich, Olynyk, Whiteside start
Kawhi Leonard, Green will play Tuesday vs. BK
Update: Evan Fournier (ankle) will start Tues
Stephen Curry (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Utah
Aaron Gordon (calf) out Tuesday vs. Miami
C.J. Miles, Nogueira available to play Tues
Luke Kennard starting, Tolliver to the bench
Marcus Morris (knee) out Wednesday vs. CHA
Jaylen Brown, Ojeleye doubtful for Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Christmas Wish List
Dec 26
Sharks biting on the PP
Dec 25
Waiver Wired: Holiday Haul-a
Dec 24
Dose: Barzal's Big Afternoon
Dec 24
ITC: Christmas Fleury
Dec 23
Dose: Keller Bouncing Back
Dec 23
Fantasy Goalie Chatter
Dec 22
Merry Christmas!
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Flyers take Neuvirth off injured reserve
Alexander Wennberg (back) to miss 4-6 weeks
Cam Atkinson out 4-6 weeks with foot fracture
Nino Niederreiter (foot) may not be out long
Alexander Burmistrov released by Vancouver
Tuukka Rask gets 1st star of the week honor
NHL offers Zac Rinaldo an in-person hearing
Tyson Barrie has fractured hand
Martin Jones blanks Kings on Saturday
Brock Boeser picks up 20th goal of season
X-rays come back negative on McDavid's foot
Derek Stepan bags two shorties in home loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
DFS: Homestead
Nov 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Rouse to drive for BMR in K&N Pro West
South Point Hotel & Casino sponsors Hemric
2018 crew chief named for Austin Wayne Self
Justin Fontaine's 2018 crew chief announced
Pitkat to drive full-time for Watts in 2018
Kasey Kahne's new 2018 sponsor unveiled
Bell blows out candles with Knepper 55 win
Allmendinger returns to Rolex 24 in 2018
Aric Almirola's crew chief for 2018 announced
Billy Scott crew chief for Kurt Busch in 2018
Camirand to chase 2018 Pinty's Championship
Travis Braden full-time ARCA run in 2018
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Split the Surface: Bermuda
Dec 21
Ben Coley interview
Dec 20
Top 125 Rankings for 2018
Dec 13
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth makes big life move over the holidays
World No. 1 Niemann still seeks status
Rahm set to start 2018 on PGA TOUR once more
Sensational Rose wins Indonesian Masters by 8
Rose builds Indonesia lead before play halted
Rose keeps lead in weather-hit Indonesian R2
Snedeker's grand tour ends with retirement
Rose cracks 62; leads Indonesian Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 28
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 23
Early Signing Period Breakdown
Dec 21
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 23-24
Dec 20
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-22
Dec 19
Saturday ATS Bowl Predictions
Dec 16
Bowl Confidence Picks
Dec 10
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Blue Devils QB Jones accounts for three TD
Rosen warming up ahead of Cactus Bowl
Moss rips through WVU for 150 yards rushing
Louisville EDGE Hearns won't play in bowl
Kentucky DE Denzil Ware suspended for bowl
Rosen aiming for right team over draft slot
Feldman: Rosen (concussion) likely to sit
Longhorns to roll with QB Buechele in bowl
Harold Landry (ankle) to miss Pinstripe Bowl
J.T. Barrett practicing without knee brace
Ole Miss DT Breeland Speaks opts for draft
Toledo WR Cody Thompson to return for 2018
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 20
Dec 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW20
Dec 24
Stag's Take - Gameweek 20
Dec 24
The Bargain Hunter - Week 20
Dec 24
Late Fitness Check GW20
Dec 23
Team News - Week 19
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane smashes record with trick in 5-2 rout
Shawcross setback is a huge blow for Stoke
Skipper sidelined for the festive programme
Coutinho leads the way as Liverpool cruise
Huddersfield settles for draw with Potters
Sobhi's strike snags a point for Stoke
Defour's lovely FK helps Burnley draw at OT
Abdoulaye Doucoure returns with winner
Mahrez scores again but Foxes fall
Wilson snatches draw late on for Cherries
Everton picks up a clean sheet, earns a point
Chelsea ease past Brighton 2-0
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Eric Moreland
(C)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Ish Smith
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Luke Kennard
(G)
Tony Mitchell
(F)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Luke Kennard | Guard | #5
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 6/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 200
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (12) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $2,759,280 2018-19: $3,275,280 2019-20: $3,827,160 {Team Option} 2020-21: $5,273,826 {Team Option} 2021-22: $7,256,785 {Team Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luke Kennard will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, sending Anthony Tolliver back to the bench.
Kennard and Tolliver have been moving in and out of the starting five ever since Avery Bradley (groin) went down, but Tolliver tends to see more minutes regardless of how he enters the game. Kennard hasn't done much as of late, so he's not a great target despite the starter designation. Tolliver can be viewed as a low-end, 3-point specialist in deep leagues, but that's about it.
Dec 26 - 5:36 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Luke Kennard moved to the bench against the Mavs on Wednesday with five points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 17 minutes.
Avery Bradley (groin) is out, but Kennard really hasn't done much to earn more playing time. Anthony Tolliver has played some decent ball and Kennard's upside isn't high enough anyway.
Dec 21 - 1:18 AM
Luke Kennard said he needs to be more aggressive on the offensive end with Avery Bradley (groin) off the floor.
"My aggressiveness needs to pick up more," Kennard said. "I feel like I need to bring a little more to the team." Kennard hasn't done much as a starter sans Bradley, posting averages of 6.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 triple on 45.5% shooting in 16.5 minutes per contest, so despite the increased opportunity, he's still not worth rostering in most leagues.
Dec 20 - 10:09 AM
Source:
NBA
Luke Kennard made his second start of the season on Sunday, finishing with three points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 15 minutes vs. the Magic.
Avery Bradley (groin) was ruled out shortly before tip-off and the Pistons don't play again until Wednesday, so Kennard's starting gig isn't likely to last long. The rookie is averaging 16.5 minutes off the bench and is still learning how to defend at the NBA level, and he was pulled after one minute due to defensive lapses tonight, so it's hard to envision his role ballooning with Detroit in the middle of the playoff picture.
Dec 17 - 7:18 PM
Luke Kennard starting, Tolliver to the bench
Dec 26 - 5:36 PM
Luke Kennard moves to the bench
Dec 21 - 1:18 AM
Kennard says he needs to be more aggressive
Dec 20 - 10:09 AM
Luke Kennard starts, plays just 15 minutes
Dec 17 - 7:18 PM
More Luke Kennard Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(9133)
2
C. Paul
HOU
(7647)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(7401)
4
I. Thomas
CLE
(6809)
5
D. Russell
BKN
(6474)
6
C. Capela
HOU
(6374)
7
H. Whiteside
MIA
(6304)
8
D. Green
GS
(6071)
9
B. Griffin
LAC
(5946)
10
A. Gordon
ORL
(5940)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
449
155
44
34
17
59
147
.401
13
17
.765
24
62
.387
5
23
5.7
1.6
1.3
0.6
0.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 22
NY
1
18
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
Dec 20
@DAL
1
17
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
1
0
5
Dec 17
ORL
1
15
1
5
.200
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
0
1
1
1
3
Dec 15
@IND
1
18
4
6
.667
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
4
0
0
1
0
9
Dec 14
@ATL
1
19
1
8
.125
0
4
.000
2
2
1.000
2
1
3
2
2
2
1
2
4
Dec 12
DEN
1
13
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Dec 10
BOS
1
24
3
8
.375
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
1
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
Sidelined
Reggie Jackson has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.
Jackson obviously wasn't able to return to Tuesday's game vs. the Pacers, finishing with eight points, 13 assists and three rebounds. The Pistons didn't provide an update on the severity and we likely won't know more until Wednesday, but it did look like an injury that will force him to miss some time -- he had to be helped to the locker room and wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. If you need a point guard, Ish Smith is worth a long look in the short term.
Dec 26
2
Ish Smith
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
The Pistons are hopeful Avery Bradley (groin) will be back around Jan. 1.
He saw a specialist on Thursday and he is feeling better, according to coach Stan Van Gundy. Bradley was playing through this groin issue before he started missing games on Dec. 15. Plus, he was really struggling as one of the more disappointing fantasy players, but there's still a very good chance he finishes strong. Most fantasy owners should try to hold him.
Dec 22
2
Luke Kennard
SF
1
Reggie Bullock
2
Stanley Johnson
PF
1
Tobias Harris
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Jon Leuer
Sidelined
Stan Van Gundy said on Sunday that Jon Leuer (ankle) is essentially two weeks away from being two weeks away.
Leuer was hopeful to get back on the court by late-December, but that seems like a long-shot at this point. Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland will continue to pick up the backup big man minutes in Leuer's absence, but none of these guys are worth rostering in most leagues.
Dec 17
4
Henry Ellenson
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Eric Moreland
3
Boban Marjanovic
Headlines
Stats: K. Defense
Dec 26
Mike Gallagher takes a look at Kevin Durant's defense, Jordan Bell, the Celtics and the Suns.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: K. Defense
Dec 26
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Dec 26
»
Daily Dose: Saint Knick
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 11
Dec 25
»
Dose: Christmas Day Preview
Dec 25
»
Bismack Biyombo's Blocks
Dec 25
»
Christmas Waiver Wire Pod
Dec 24
»
Dose: Oladipo Does It Again
Dec 24
NBA Headlines
»
Reggie Jackson diagnosed with ankle sprain
»
Reggie Jackson (ankle) helped to locker room
»
Devin Booker (groin) starting Tuesday vs. MEM
»
Bismack Biyombo will start Tuesday vs. Miami
»
Dragic, TJ, J-Rich, Olynyk, Whiteside start
»
Kawhi Leonard, Green will play Tuesday vs. BK
»
Update: Evan Fournier (ankle) will start Tues
»
Stephen Curry (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Utah
»
Aaron Gordon (calf) out Tuesday vs. Miami
»
C.J. Miles, Nogueira available to play Tues
»
Luke Kennard starting, Tolliver to the bench
»
Marcus Morris (knee) out Wednesday vs. CHA
NBA Links
»
Try FanDuel’s new NBA format for FREE
»
DFS experts share their favorite Week 16 RBs
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved