Player Page

Roster

Luke Kennard | Guard | #5

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
College: Duke
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (12) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Luke Kennard will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, sending Anthony Tolliver back to the bench.
Kennard and Tolliver have been moving in and out of the starting five ever since Avery Bradley (groin) went down, but Tolliver tends to see more minutes regardless of how he enters the game. Kennard hasn't done much as of late, so he's not a great target despite the starter designation. Tolliver can be viewed as a low-end, 3-point specialist in deep leagues, but that's about it. Dec 26 - 5:36 PM
Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter
More Luke Kennard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2744915544341759147.4011317.7652462.3875235.71.61.30.60.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 22NY11803.00000.00000.000011100010
Dec 20@DAL11724.50012.50000.000011101105
Dec 17ORL11515.200111.00000.000011201113
Dec 15@IND11846.667111.00000.000235400109
Dec 14@ATL11918.12504.000221.000213222124
Dec 12DEN11313.33312.50000.000000000003
Dec 10BOS12438.37515.20000.000022011017

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Langston Galloway
SG1Avery Bradley
2Luke Kennard
SF1Reggie Bullock
2Stanley Johnson
PF1Tobias Harris
2Anthony Tolliver
3Jon Leuer
4Henry Ellenson
C1Andre Drummond
2Eric Moreland
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 