Luke Kennard | Guard | #5 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (21) / 6/24/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 200 College: Duke Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (12) / DET Contract: view contract details 2017-18: $2,759,280 2018-19: $3,275,280 2019-20: $3,827,160 {Team Option} 2020-21: $5,273,826 {Team Option} 2021-22: $7,256,785 {Team Option}

Latest News Recent News

Luke Kennard will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, sending Anthony Tolliver back to the bench. Kennard and Tolliver have been moving in and out of the starting five ever since Avery Bradley (groin) went down, but Tolliver tends to see more minutes regardless of how he enters the game. Kennard hasn't done much as of late, so he's not a great target despite the starter designation. Tolliver can be viewed as a low-end, 3-point specialist in deep leagues, but that's about it. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Luke Kennard moved to the bench against the Mavs on Wednesday with five points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 17 minutes. Avery Bradley (groin) is out, but Kennard really hasn't done much to earn more playing time. Anthony Tolliver has played some decent ball and Kennard's upside isn't high enough anyway.

Luke Kennard said he needs to be more aggressive on the offensive end with Avery Bradley (groin) off the floor. "My aggressiveness needs to pick up more," Kennard said. "I feel like I need to bring a little more to the team." Kennard hasn't done much as a starter sans Bradley, posting averages of 6.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 triple on 45.5% shooting in 16.5 minutes per contest, so despite the increased opportunity, he's still not worth rostering in most leagues. Source: NBA