Terrance Ferguson agreed to his four-year rookie scale deal, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. It's unusual for a first-round pick to take this long on signing a deal, but he finally received clearance from FIBA to sign with OKC. The rookie's outlook doesn't look as great today as it does when he was drafted because the Thunder added Paul George. Ferguson will likely be spending most of his time with the OKC Blue in the G League. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Terrance Ferguson has finally obtained clearance from FIBA to sign with the Thunder. This is why he wasn't available for the Summer League. Ferguson is the last unsigned first-round pick from this summer’s draft, but that should change in the near future now that he's cleared. The 19-year-old SG was underwhelming for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia with just 4.6 points per game, so he's a major project and likely won't be in the rotation on opening night. Source: Norman Transcript

Terrance Ferguson will not play on Saturday. The No. 21 pick is still working on some contract details, so he won't be suiting up. Obviously with the Paul George deal going down, the odds of Ferguson seeing minutes in his rookie season took a massive hit.