Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Yannis Morin
(C)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Terrance Ferguson
(G)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Marcus Thornton
(G)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Terrance Ferguson | Guard | #23
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 5/17/1998
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 185
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (21) / OKC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Terrance Ferguson agreed to his four-year rookie scale deal, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
It's unusual for a first-round pick to take this long on signing a deal, but he finally received clearance from FIBA to sign with OKC. The rookie's outlook doesn't look as great today as it does when he was drafted because the Thunder added Paul George. Ferguson will likely be spending most of his time with the OKC Blue in the G League.
Jul 27 - 9:26 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Terrance Ferguson has finally obtained clearance from FIBA to sign with the Thunder.
This is why he wasn't available for the Summer League. Ferguson is the last unsigned first-round pick from this summer’s draft, but that should change in the near future now that he's cleared. The 19-year-old SG was underwhelming for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia with just 4.6 points per game, so he's a major project and likely won't be in the rotation on opening night.
Jul 27 - 12:21 PM
Source:
Norman Transcript
Terrance Ferguson will not play on Saturday.
The No. 21 pick is still working on some contract details, so he won't be suiting up. Obviously with the Paul George deal going down, the odds of Ferguson seeing minutes in his rookie season took a massive hit.
Jul 1 - 5:13 PM
Terrance Ferguson said he expects to be a 3-and-D guy early in his career.
The Thunder drafted him because they believe he can bury some treys, which obviously was a huge problem for them. Ferguson barely played in Australia last year with just 4.6 points per game in 15.1 minutes, so he's a project. He did say he can add stuff to his game, but there's little need for him to create offense when Russell Westbrook is his teammate.
Jun 24 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Brett Dawson on Twitter
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
Jul 27 - 9:26 PM
Jul 27 - 9:26 PM
Ferguson receives clearance from FIBA
Jul 27 - 12:21 PM
Jul 27 - 12:21 PM
Terrance Ferguson will not play on Saturday
Jul 1 - 5:13 PM
Jul 1 - 5:13 PM
Ferguson expects to be a 3-and-D guy
Jun 24 - 2:46 PM
Jun 24 - 2:46 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Raymond Felton
3
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Andre Roberson
2
Alex Abrines
3
Terrance Ferguson
SF
1
Paul George
2
Doug McDermott
3
Kyle Singler
4
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Patrick Patterson
2
Jerami Grant
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Dakari Johnson
