Bam Adebayo | Center | #13 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (20) / 7/18/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 260 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $2,490,360 2018-19: $2,955,840 2019-20: $3,454,080 {Team Option} 2020-21: $5,115,492 {Team Option} 2021-22: $7,115,649 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo will start for Hassan Whiteside (knee) against the Knicks on Wednesday. He went off on Tuesday with 19 points against the Cavs, and now he gets another chance to show what he can do in the starting lineup. Adebayo can play in space on both ends, so it's possible he gets to 20-plus minutes with Kelly Olynyk backing him up. He's a solid stream or a DFS punt, but of course there's some risk when trusting a Spo rookie. Source: Tom D'Angelo on Twitter

Bam Adebayo could start against the Knicks on Wednesday. It's never easy to project who coach Erik Spoelstra is going to start when Whiteside is down, but Adebayo certainly makes the most sense after his 7-of-7 shooting line for a career-high 19 points on Tuesday. If Bam does get the green light to start, he could be a really nice DFS bargain or even stream in standard leagues. Source: Tom D'Angelo on Twitter

Bam Adebayo came off the bench and hit 7-of-7 shots and 5-of-5 free throws for a career-high 19 points, six boards, two assists and a block in just 18 minutes of Tuesday's 108-97 loss to the Cavaliers. The Heat were getting throttled early in this one and while the final score looks rather close, this turned out to be somewhat of a garbage-time special. Starting center Hassan Whiteside played just 19 minutes and the Heat rolled with the guys who got them back in the game after LeBron James was ejected. There's plenty to love about Adebayo, but unless you're in a 30-team league, he still belongs on waivers.