Player Page
Roster
Bam Adebayo
(C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G/F)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Matt Williams
(G)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Kelly Olynyk
(F/C)
Okaro White
(F)
Justise Winslow
(F)
A.J. Hammons
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bam Adebayo | Center | #13
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 260
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $2,490,360 2018-19: $2,955,840 2019-20: $3,454,080 {Team Option} 2020-21: $5,115,492 {Team Option} 2021-22: $7,115,649 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo will start for Hassan Whiteside (knee) against the Knicks on Wednesday.
He went off on Tuesday with 19 points against the Cavs, and now he gets another chance to show what he can do in the starting lineup. Adebayo can play in space on both ends, so it's possible he gets to 20-plus minutes with Kelly Olynyk backing him up. He's a solid stream or a DFS punt, but of course there's some risk when trusting a Spo rookie.
Nov 29 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Tom D'Angelo on Twitter
Bam Adebayo could start against the Knicks on Wednesday.
It's never easy to project who coach Erik Spoelstra is going to start when Whiteside is down, but Adebayo certainly makes the most sense after his 7-of-7 shooting line for a career-high 19 points on Tuesday. If Bam does get the green light to start, he could be a really nice DFS bargain or even stream in standard leagues.
Nov 29 - 2:40 PM
Source:
Tom D'Angelo on Twitter
Bam Adebayo came off the bench and hit 7-of-7 shots and 5-of-5 free throws for a career-high 19 points, six boards, two assists and a block in just 18 minutes of Tuesday's 108-97 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Heat were getting throttled early in this one and while the final score looks rather close, this turned out to be somewhat of a garbage-time special. Starting center Hassan Whiteside played just 19 minutes and the Heat rolled with the guys who got them back in the game after LeBron James was ejected. There's plenty to love about Adebayo, but unless you're in a 30-team league, he still belongs on waivers.
Nov 28 - 9:57 PM
Bam Adebayo played 13 minutes off the bench on Monday, scoring three points with six rebounds, a steal and two blocks.
Those numbers were better than what Hassan Whiteside managed in 16 minutes before being benched, but Adebayo is still too raw to be grabbed in standard leagues. Just keep an eye on him, in case Whiteside officially ends up in the doghouse of Erik Spoelstra.
Nov 7 - 1:22 AM
Spo confirms Bam Adebayo will start vs. NYK
Nov 29 - 6:09 PM
Bam Adebayo could get a start
Nov 29 - 2:40 PM
Bam Adebayo scores career-high 19 points
Nov 28 - 9:57 PM
Bam Adebayo plays well in 13 minutes
Nov 7 - 1:22 AM
More Bam Adebayo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
11
142
54
42
2
4
20
33
.606
14
18
.778
0
0
0.0
5
5
4.9
3.8
0.2
0.4
0.5
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 28
@CLE
1
18
7
7
1.000
0
0
.000
5
5
1.000
1
5
6
2
0
0
1
0
19
Nov 26
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 24
@MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 22
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 19
IND
1
8
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
4
Nov 17
@WAS
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
Nov 15
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Dion Waiters
2
Wayne Ellington
3
Matt Williams
SF
1
Josh Richardson
2
Rodney McGruder
Sidelined
Rodney McGruder underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a stress fracture in his left tibia, and he's expected to begin rehab in one week.
McGruder is still without an official timetable, but there's a chance this could be a season-ending procedure. With him on the sidelines, Josh Richardson should win the starting small forward position, and there will be more minutes available for Justise Winslow.
Oct 17
PF
1
Justise Winslow
2
James Johnson
3
Okaro White
Sidelined
Okaro White (foot) fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during Tuesday's team practice and will undergo surgery on Thursday.
He's been bumped from the rotation for now, but coach Erik Spoelstra has used White at times when he's missing depth at other positions. Foot fracture surgeries usually require a few months off, so hopefully White can make it back around the All-Star break.
Nov 15
4
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
Sidelined
Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) will not play against the Knicks on Wednesday.
This knee soreness continues to be a problem and it's not a big surprise Whiteside is going to sit out on the second half of a back-to-back set. He was benched in the first half on Tuesday, but did play big minutes in the third quarter in a loss to the Cavs. With him out, Bam Adebayo will get a chance to build off his terrific 19-point game on Tuesday. Bam, Kelly Olynyk and other frontcourt players figure to benefit the most.
Nov 29
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Bam Adebayo
4
A.J. Hammons
Sidelined
The Heat have assigned A.J. Hammons to their G-League affiliate.
Hammons didn't play in any of Miami's first three games and has no fantasy relevance.
Oct 24
Headlines
Fantasy Matchups by Play Type
Nov 29
Ryan Knaus analyzes fantasy matchups by play types -- Elfrid Payton relies heavily on transition plays, so Milwaukee and OKC could be tough for him.
More NBA Columns
»
Fantasy Matchups by Play Type
Nov 29
»
Rookie Guard and Play Type Pod
Nov 29
»
Notable Numbers
Nov 29
»
Dose: Blake Griffin down & out
Nov 29
»
Stats: We Have Lift Off
Nov 28
»
Daily Dose: Sweet Lou
Nov 28
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 7
Nov 27
NBA Headlines
»
Nene (shoulder) available to play against IND
»
Mike Conley expected to return in 2-3 weeks
»
Chandler Parsons (knee) out for Wednesday
»
Wayne Selden Jr. (quad) out at least 2 weeks
»
Mario Chalmers (ankle) out Wednesday vs. SAS
»
Spo confirms Bam Adebayo will start vs. NYK
»
Victor Oladipo (knee) will play vs. Houston
»
Rodney Hood (ankle) questionable vs. Clippers
»
Enes Kanter (back) will play on Wednesday
»
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) will not play vs. MIA
»
Marquese Chriss starting, Bender to bench
»
Dewayne Dedmon (left leg) out 3-6 weeks
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
