Bam Adebayo | Center | #13

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 260
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo will start for Hassan Whiteside (knee) against the Knicks on Wednesday.
He went off on Tuesday with 19 points against the Cavs, and now he gets another chance to show what he can do in the starting lineup. Adebayo can play in space on both ends, so it's possible he gets to 20-plus minutes with Kelly Olynyk backing him up. He's a solid stream or a DFS punt, but of course there's some risk when trusting a Spo rookie. Nov 29 - 6:09 PM
Source: Tom D'Angelo on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
111425442242033.6061418.778000.0554.93.80.20.40.50.5
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 28@CLE118771.00000.000551.0001562001019
Nov 26@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 24@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 22BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 19IND1823.66700.00000.000000010014
Nov 17@WAS1400.00000.00012.500011010001
Nov 15WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Dion Waiters
2Wayne Ellington
3Matt Williams
SF1Josh Richardson
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Justise Winslow
2James Johnson
3Okaro White
4Jordan Mickey
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Kelly Olynyk
3Bam Adebayo
4A.J. Hammons
 

 