Edrice Adebayo | Center | #13

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 260
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA
Bam Adebayo looked great again during a win over the Spurs on Saturday, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 29 minutes.
He was one of the best big men in Orlando and he's already among the best in Vegas. Adebayo had two different coast-to-coast buckets and he's really done well at guarding different positions, so his agility may be the biggest takeaway so far this month. With Willie Reed likely headed out of Miami, Bam could be in the mix as a rotation guy, especially if he can play some four. Jul 8 - 10:32 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
3Okaro White
PF1James Johnson
2Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Kelly Olynyk
3Willie Reed
4Edrice Adebayo
5A.J. Hammons
6Udonis Haslem
 

 