Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Roster
Edrice Adebayo
(C)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Okaro White
(F)
Luke Babbitt
(F)
A.J. Hammons
(C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Edrice Adebayo | Center | #13
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 7/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 260
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bam Adebayo looked great again during a win over the Spurs on Saturday, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 29 minutes.
He was one of the best big men in Orlando and he's already among the best in Vegas. Adebayo had two different coast-to-coast buckets and he's really done well at guarding different positions, so his agility may be the biggest takeaway so far this month. With Willie Reed likely headed out of Miami, Bam could be in the mix as a rotation guy, especially if he can play some four.
Jul 8 - 10:32 PM
Bam Adebayo was a man among boys in Monday's Summer League game vs. Indiana, scoring 29 points with 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Who needs Willie Reed? Bam hit 8-of-14 from the field and 13-of-17 from the line, grabbing five of his rebounds on the offensive glass. Adebayo's been one of the best players of the Orlando Summer League so far, averaging 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals through three games. Hassan Whiteside is expected to take on an even larger role in Miami next season, but Adebayo looks like the favorite to back him up right now and could be a nice handcuff for Whiteside's fantasy owners.
Jul 3 - 7:18 PM
Bam Adebayo looked good during his pro debut on Saturday, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
He also signed his rookie deal just before the game, as well. You could see why the Heat took him with the 14th pick. While coach Erik Spoelstra loves position-less basketball, Bam showed he's a huge body down low as a five man and showed plenty of agility in all facets. He also had a green light for some jumpers, so the Heat will likely let him do whatever he wants this month. If the Heat feel good about Adebayo, maybe they don't bring Willie Reed back.
Jul 1 - 2:19 PM
Pat Riley said Bam Adebayo is "an above the rim player for real while other guys try to play above the rim."
The Heat were gushing over the No. 14 pick at his press conference and Riley even compared him to former six-time All Star Shawn Kemp and said his jersey will one day be in the rafters. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he's excited about the defensive versatility he brings and added that he was "stunned" how well "a young man this large and athletic and explosive that can move his feet and be that light on the ground." Bam is more of a traditional big man, but he is working on his shooting and should be in the mix for minutes right away with Willie Reed entering free agency.
Jun 24 - 10:58 AM
Source:
Kentucky.com
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
Jul 8 - 10:32 PM
Bam Adebayo scores 29 points w/ 14 boards
Jul 3 - 7:18 PM
Bam Adebayo makes an impact
Jul 1 - 2:19 PM
Heat gush over Bam Adebayo
Jun 24 - 10:58 AM
More Edrice Adebayo Player News
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Justise Winslow (right shoulder) said he still is a month away from a full return.
The lefty had surgery for a torn rotator cuff back in January and has been in rehab since February. President Pat Riley has said Winslow isn't going to be traded, and he's also the favorite to start at small forward. The Heat really wanted to add some offensive responsibility for Winslow in his second season, but he didn't quite meet expectations and obviously the injury cut his season short. He's shaping up to be a late-round flier with upside.
Jun 3
2
Rodney McGruder
3
Okaro White
PF
1
James Johnson
2
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Willie Reed
4
Edrice Adebayo
5
A.J. Hammons
6
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
Mike Gallagher goes over all the Friday action and talks about who could be gaining fantasy value.
More NBA Columns
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
NBA Headlines
»
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
»
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
»
Ball Bounces Back: Lonzo drops triple-double
»
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
»
Wizards match max offer sheet on Otto Porter
»
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
»
Donovan Mitchell scores 19 points on 26 FGAs
»
Jamal Crawford plans to sign with Wolves
»
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
»
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
»
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
»
ATL informs NY they won't match on Hardaway
