Edrice Adebayo | Center | #13 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (19) / 7/18/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 260 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA

Bam Adebayo looked great again during a win over the Spurs on Saturday, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 29 minutes. He was one of the best big men in Orlando and he's already among the best in Vegas. Adebayo had two different coast-to-coast buckets and he's really done well at guarding different positions, so his agility may be the biggest takeaway so far this month. With Willie Reed likely headed out of Miami, Bam could be in the mix as a rotation guy, especially if he can play some four.

Bam Adebayo was a man among boys in Monday's Summer League game vs. Indiana, scoring 29 points with 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Who needs Willie Reed? Bam hit 8-of-14 from the field and 13-of-17 from the line, grabbing five of his rebounds on the offensive glass. Adebayo's been one of the best players of the Orlando Summer League so far, averaging 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals through three games. Hassan Whiteside is expected to take on an even larger role in Miami next season, but Adebayo looks like the favorite to back him up right now and could be a nice handcuff for Whiteside's fantasy owners.

Bam Adebayo looked good during his pro debut on Saturday, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks. He also signed his rookie deal just before the game, as well. You could see why the Heat took him with the 14th pick. While coach Erik Spoelstra loves position-less basketball, Bam showed he's a huge body down low as a five man and showed plenty of agility in all facets. He also had a green light for some jumpers, so the Heat will likely let him do whatever he wants this month. If the Heat feel good about Adebayo, maybe they don't bring Willie Reed back.