Player Page

Roster

John Collins | Forward | #0

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (19) / 9/23/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 235
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (19) / ATL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

John Collins double-doubled during Sunday's summer league win over the Pelicans, registering 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 24 minutes of play.
Collins bullied his way into the paint, did a nice job on the glass, and even hit some mid-range jumpers finishing 9-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from the charity stripe. Currently, Mike Muscala and Miles Plumlee are the only other big men on the roster, and Plumlee likely won't be a significant part of the equation with Atlanta clearly going through a rebuild, so Collins might get some decent run his rookie year. Jul 9 - 6:40 PM
More John Collins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Josh Magette
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Marco Belinelli
3Jamal Crawford
SF1Taurean Prince
2Thabo Sefolosha
3DeAndre Bembry
PF1Mike Muscala
2John Collins
3Ersan Ilyasova
C1Miles Plumlee
2Diamond Stone
3Kris Humphries
4Alpha Kaba
 

 