John Collins | Forward | #0 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (19) / 9/23/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 235 College: Wake Forest Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (19) / ATL

John Collins double-doubled during Sunday's summer league win over the Pelicans, registering 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 24 minutes of play. Collins bullied his way into the paint, did a nice job on the glass, and even hit some mid-range jumpers finishing 9-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from the charity stripe. Currently, Mike Muscala and Miles Plumlee are the only other big men on the roster, and Plumlee likely won't be a significant part of the equation with Atlanta clearly going through a rebuild, so Collins might get some decent run his rookie year.

John Collins scored eight points with 11 rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 24 minutes against the Nets on Friday. It was easy to see why the Hawks liked him for his motor around the basket. Collins is a little undersized for a 6'11" guy due to a shorter wingspan, but he found himself in the right spot quite a bit in this loss. If he plays well at camp, Collins could get minutes early in the season.

Hawks sign F John Collins. Collins, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft, could very well be in the mix for minutes in his rookie season given Atlanta's decision to rebuild. If Paul Millsap bolts in free agency, Atlanta is looking at Collins and Miles Plumlee as their current depth down low. That's not what we'd call ideal, folks. Source: Atlanta Hawks on Twitter