Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Alpha Kaba
(C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Ryan Kelly
(F)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Diamond Stone
(C)
John Collins
(F)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Josh Magette
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
John Collins | Forward | #0
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 9/23/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 235
College:
Wake Forest
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (19) / ATL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
John Collins double-doubled during Sunday's summer league win over the Pelicans, registering 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 24 minutes of play.
Collins bullied his way into the paint, did a nice job on the glass, and even hit some mid-range jumpers finishing 9-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from the charity stripe. Currently, Mike Muscala and Miles Plumlee are the only other big men on the roster, and Plumlee likely won't be a significant part of the equation with Atlanta clearly going through a rebuild, so Collins might get some decent run his rookie year.
Jul 9 - 6:40 PM
John Collins scored eight points with 11 rebounds, two steals and one turnover in 24 minutes against the Nets on Friday.
It was easy to see why the Hawks liked him for his motor around the basket. Collins is a little undersized for a 6'11" guy due to a shorter wingspan, but he found himself in the right spot quite a bit in this loss. If he plays well at camp, Collins could get minutes early in the season.
Jul 7 - 10:03 PM
Hawks sign F John Collins.
Collins, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft, could very well be in the mix for minutes in his rookie season given Atlanta's decision to rebuild. If Paul Millsap bolts in free agency, Atlanta is looking at Collins and Miles Plumlee as their current depth down low. That's not what we'd call ideal, folks.
Jul 1 - 3:20 PM
Source:
Atlanta Hawks on Twitter
The Hawks took power forward John Collins out of Wake Forest with the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft.
With his 19.2 points per game, Collins dominated in the paint with his 62.2 percent from the field and 74.5 percent from the line for Wake Forest. Although, the 6’11" big man does have a shorter wingspan for his size, so he may struggle to protect the paint while also possibly having his hands full against the larger centers of the NBA. While he didn’t have much range, Collins did have some success as a jump shooter with his 44.8 percent on two-point jumpers. Paul Millsap sounds like he's not going to be in Atlanta next season so Collins could have a path to some fantasy success, with only ancient Ersan Ilyasova and Mike Muscala potentially standing in his way at this point. And ironically, he didn't even work out for the Hawks.
Jun 22 - 9:38 PM
John Collins posts 22-point, 10-board dub-dub
Jul 9 - 6:40 PM
John Collins makes his pro debut
Jul 7 - 10:03 PM
Hawks sign F John Collins to first NBA deal
Jul 1 - 3:20 PM
Atlanta gets PF John Collins at No. 19
Jun 22 - 9:38 PM
More John Collins Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Josh Magette
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
Thabo Sefolosha
3
DeAndre Bembry
PF
1
Mike Muscala
2
John Collins
3
Ersan Ilyasova
C
1
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee has been traded to the Hawks.
The Hornets will also send Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick to Atlanta in exchange for Dwight Howard and the 31st pick. Plumlee has one of the worst contracts in the NBA with three years and about $40 million left on his deal, but he had to be included to make the numbers work -- Howard is owed $57 million over the next two seasons. Plumlee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee back in May, but he's expected to be a full go for camp. With career averages of 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, expectations for him in Atlanta should be very low.
Jun 20
2
Diamond Stone
3
Kris Humphries
4
Alpha Kaba
Headlines
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
Mike Gallagher goes over all the Friday action and talks about who could be gaining fantasy value.
More NBA Columns
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
NBA Headlines
»
John Collins posts 22-point, 10-board dub-dub
»
Aron Baynes agrees to one-year deal with BOS
»
Update: Markelle Fultz (ankle) out 1-2 weeks
»
TOR to swap Cory Joseph for C.J. Miles
»
Pat McCaw scores 25 points on Saturday
»
Justin Hamilton headed to Toronto in trade
»
DeMarre Carroll traded to Nets on Saturday
»
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (lip) out for game
»
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
»
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
»
Ball Bounces Back: Lonzo drops triple-double
»
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
