Justin Jackson | Forward | #25 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (22) / 3/28/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 210 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (15) / POR

Justin Jackson had another terrific game on Friday, scoring 29 points with four rebounds, three assists, one block and three 3-pointers. It was one of his better games with his jumper, but Jackson really put it all together in Las Vegas for most of his action during this event. He handled the ball well and his defense was better than most rookie wings. Jackson should have a chance to get in the rotation in his rookie season, but he's still likely going to just be a stash in very deep leagues to kick off the 2017-18 campaign.

Justin Jackson scored 25 points with four rebounds, four assists, two steals, two 3-pointers and three turnovers against the Mavs on Thursday. While he did get torched a bit on defense, Jackson did play very well on the offensive end. He's had a lot of success in the halfcourt with shots all over the court while he did handle the ball more due to De'Aaron Fox not playing for most of this game. Jackson probably is only going to get noteworthy minutes at the three in his rookie season, but the UNC product has a decent chance to get in the rotation.

Justin Jackson scored 18 points with two rebounds and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Suns on Friday. He hit the ground running with 14 points in the first half. Jackson was solid on the defensive end and played pretty much straight SF during this game. The UNC product should have himself a strong showing in Vegas, but he'll have to play well in camp to crack the rotation off the bat.