Justin Jackson | Forward | #25

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 210
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (15) / POR
Justin Jackson had another terrific game on Friday, scoring 29 points with four rebounds, three assists, one block and three 3-pointers.
It was one of his better games with his jumper, but Jackson really put it all together in Las Vegas for most of his action during this event. He handled the ball well and his defense was better than most rookie wings. Jackson should have a chance to get in the rotation in his rookie season, but he's still likely going to just be a stash in very deep leagues to kick off the 2017-18 campaign. Jul 15 - 12:22 AM
