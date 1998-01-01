Hamidou Diallo | Guard Team: College Player Age / DOB: (18) / 7/31/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 190 Share: Tweet

Kentucky G Hamidou Diallo has withdrawn from the NBA Draft. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that "several teams in the 20s were serious about selecting Diallo," but he couldn't get a guarantee. Another strong season with the Wildcats could position him as a lottery pick in the 2018 draft. Source: Gary Parrish on Twitter

The Bulls met with Hamidou Diallo on Friday. Younger and more athletic? Diallo is extremely athletic with his 2017 combine-high 44.5-inch vertical, he has a 6'11" wingspan, and he's still only 18 years old. The Bulls overpaid on Cam Payne and they may be regretting that, so they could be going after a PG in the first round. Source: Ricky O'Donnell on Twitter