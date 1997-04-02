Welcome,
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Dillon Brooks
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Myke Henry
(F)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Mike Conley
(G)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Briante Weber
(G)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ivan Rabb | Forward | #10
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/4/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 220
College:
California
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (5) / ORL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ivan Rabb (heel) is available to play Thursday against the Hornets.
This does cut into the upside of Deyonta Davis tonight, and Rabb could flirt with 20 minutes. On the other hand, it's possible Rabb doesn't even play based on how the Grizzlies have been going lately.
Mar 22 - 6:27 PM
Source:
Grizzlies on Twitter
Ivan Rabb (heel) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Hornets.
He's not a big part of the rotation, but the Grizzlies could really use him with Marc Gasol resting so that the Grizzlies can improve their draft lottery position. If Rabb is unable to go, that will lock both Jarell Martin and JaMychal Green into significant workloads.
Mar 22 - 1:15 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR
Ivan Rabb (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Jarell Martin should pick up most of Rabb's minutes, and Brice Johnson might be able to get into the rotation. Martin makes for the better streamer target, though. Rabb isn't worth owning anywhere.
Mar 21 - 6:47 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Ivan Rabb (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Sixers.
Rabb returned to the Grizzlies lineup on Monday and logged 22 minutes, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. However, it appears his heel injury could send him back to the sidelines. He should be on waivers in all fantasy formats.
Mar 20 - 6:12 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Ivan Rabb (heel) available to play Thursday
Mar 22 - 6:27 PM
Ivan Rabb (heel) is questionable
Mar 22 - 1:15 PM
Ivan Rabb (heel) out Wednesday vs. 76ers
Mar 21 - 6:47 PM
Ivan Rabb (heel) questionable Wednesday
Mar 20 - 6:12 PM
More Ivan Rabb Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
333
129
96
22
8
56
94
.596
17
22
.773
0
0
0.0
6
26
4.6
3.4
0.8
0.3
0.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 21
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 19
@BKN
1
22
4
9
.444
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
4
6
2
1
1
1
0
10
Mar 17
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 15
CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 12
MLW
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 10
@DAL
1
17
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
1
3
0
0
2
5
Mar 9
UTA
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley (heel surgery) is no longer using crutches to get around.
Conley is hopeful to be ready by training camp of next year, but given the health issues he's experienced over the years, he'll be a risky guy to target on draft day.
Mar 14
2
Andrew Harrison
Sidelined
Andrew Harrison (wrist) has been ruled out vs. the Hornets on Thursday.
It's a back-to-back set and the Grizzlies may want to get Kobi Simmons out there tonight, so this isn't a surprise. Simmons, Wayne Selden and maybe Tyreke Evans could see more minutes tonight.
Mar 22
3
Briante Weber
4
Mario Chalmers
SG
1
Wayne Selden
2
Ben McLemore
3
Kobi Simmons
4
Tyreke Evans
Sidelined
Tyreke Evans and Deyonta Davis are in the starting lineup on Thursday against the Hornets.
Well, it sounds like he's a go, so hopefully we don't get a surprise here. Evans will carry risky every night going forward.
Mar 22
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
Myke Henry
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons will rest on Thursday vs. the Hornets.
He played a whopping 17 minutes on Wednesday and will sit out on the second night of a back-to-back. Fantasy owners can have a good laugh about this because he's been waiver-wire fodder for months. Jarell Martin, Ben McLemore and Wayne Selden are all candidates to pick up a few extra minutes.
Mar 22
3
Jarell Martin
4
Brice Johnson
5
Ivan Rabb
Sidelined
Ivan Rabb (heel) is available to play Thursday against the Hornets.
This does cut into the upside of Deyonta Davis tonight, and Rabb could flirt with 20 minutes. On the other hand, it's possible Rabb doesn't even play based on how the Grizzlies have been going lately.
Mar 22
C
1
Marc Gasol
Sidelined
Marc Gasol (rest) is confirmed out for Thursday against the Hornets.
This confirms what was said yesterday, so are you ready for what could be Willy Hernangomez vs. Deyonta Davis? Did Tyreke Evans wake up on the right side of the bed? We'll see what the Grizzlies have set up for tonight, but all bets are off on others besides Gasol getting the night off. It should be Davis, Jarell Martin, JaMychal Green and we might even see more Brice Johnson to help out.
Mar 22
2
Deyonta Davis
