Ivan Rabb | Forward | #10 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (21) / 2/4/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 220 College: California Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (5) / ORL Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ivan Rabb (heel) is available to play Thursday against the Hornets. This does cut into the upside of Deyonta Davis tonight, and Rabb could flirt with 20 minutes. On the other hand, it's possible Rabb doesn't even play based on how the Grizzlies have been going lately. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter

Ivan Rabb (heel) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Hornets. He's not a big part of the rotation, but the Grizzlies could really use him with Marc Gasol resting so that the Grizzlies can improve their draft lottery position. If Rabb is unable to go, that will lock both Jarell Martin and JaMychal Green into significant workloads. Source: Grizzlies PR

Ivan Rabb (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers. Jarell Martin should pick up most of Rabb's minutes, and Brice Johnson might be able to get into the rotation. Martin makes for the better streamer target, though. Rabb isn't worth owning anywhere. Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter