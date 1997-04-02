Ivan Rabb | Forward | #10

Player Page

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/4/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 220
College: California
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (5) / ORL
Ivan Rabb (heel) is available to play Thursday against the Hornets.
This does cut into the upside of Deyonta Davis tonight, and Rabb could flirt with 20 minutes. On the other hand, it's possible Rabb doesn't even play based on how the Grizzlies have been going lately. Mar 22 - 6:27 PM
Source: Grizzlies on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28333129962285694.5961722.773000.06264.63.40.80.30.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 21@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 19@BKN12249.44400.000221.0002462111010
Mar 17DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 15CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 12MLW1100.00000.00000.000000100000
Mar 10@DAL11725.40000.000111.000134130025
Mar 9UTA1100.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Briante Weber
4Mario Chalmers
SG1Wayne Selden
2Ben McLemore
3Kobi Simmons
4Tyreke Evans
SF1Dillon Brooks
2Myke Henry
PF1JaMychal Green
2Chandler Parsons
3Jarell Martin
4Brice Johnson
5Ivan Rabb
C1Marc Gasol
2Deyonta Davis
 

 