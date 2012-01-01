Frank Mason | Guard | #10 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (23) / 4/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190 College: Kansas Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (4) / SAC Share: Tweet

Frank Mason scored a career-high 14 points in Monday's win over the Warriors, hitting 5-of-10 shots and 2-of-2 free throws. Mason saw 25 minutes of action and closed this game out next to George Hill, adding four assists, three rebounds and two triples. The Kings are using more two-PG lineups these days and Mason has been making a case for a larger role for a while now, averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 triples in 20.4 minutes per game over his last five. He's worth a look in deeper formats and he's going to be a name to watch down the stretch when the Kings give their younger guys more burn.

Frank Mason scored 11 points with a career-high six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer vs. the Nuggets on Monday. The rookie has now played 20+ minutes in three straight, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 boards and 0.7 triples in that span. The Kings are using more two-PG lineups with George Hill playing off the ball, but Mason's minutes could trend down again when Buddy Hield (ankle) comes back. However, Mason should eventually get a longer look down the stretch with the Kings tanking.

Frank Mason made 1-of-6 from the field for four points with three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes against the Blazers on Friday. Obviously the stat line isn't great, but Mason looked composed as the backup point guard. He's not going to be very fantasy friendly, so he's only a stash in super deep leagues.