Frank Mason | Guard | #10

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (4) / SAC
Frank Mason scored a career-high 14 points in Monday's win over the Warriors, hitting 5-of-10 shots and 2-of-2 free throws.
Mason saw 25 minutes of action and closed this game out next to George Hill, adding four assists, three rebounds and two triples. The Kings are using more two-PG lineups these days and Mason has been making a case for a larger role for a while now, averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 triples in 20.4 minutes per game over his last five. He's worth a look in deeper formats and he's going to be a name to watch down the stretch when the Kings give their younger guys more burn. Nov 28 - 1:12 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1219283203433071.4231622.727715.4670196.91.72.80.31.60.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 25LAC110221.00000.000111.000022130035
Nov 22LAK12647.571221.000111.0002357200211
Nov 20DEN12157.71412.50000.0001236210211
Nov 18@POR120510.50012.50023.6671122300213
Nov 17POR12116.16700.000221.000033300024
Nov 15@ATL11002.00001.000221.000011110002
Nov 13@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1De'Aaron Fox
2Frank Mason
SG1George Hill
2Buddy Hield
3Malachi Richardson
SF1Garrett Temple
2Bogdan Bogdanovic
3Justin Jackson
4Vince Carter
PF1Skal Labissiere
2Harry Giles
C1Zach Randolph
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Kosta Koufos
4Georgios Papagiannis
 

 