Frank Mason | Guard | #10

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Fister Goes West
Nov 27
Lowdown: Here Comes Ohtani
Nov 22
2018 AFL Standouts
Nov 20
Lowdown: Getting Formal
Nov 20
Lowdown: Stanton, Altuve MVPs
Nov 17
Lowdown: Trade Rumors Rumbling
Nov 15
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Charlie Blackmon hires new agent
Iwakuma returns to Mariners on minors deal
Appel clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
Stanton gives Marlins list of preferred teams
Report: Mets expected to consider Adam Lind
Report: Braves shopping 1B Matt Adams
Kang released by Dominican Winter League team
ByungHo Park will return to Korean club
Report: Doug Fister set to sign with Rangers
Andre Ethier shoots down retirement report
Ohtani sweepstakes to kick off next weekend?
Five teams are in the hunt for Jake Arrieta
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Getting Defensive: Week 13
Nov 27
Dynasty First Down Week 12
Nov 27
Alex Smith's Struggles
Nov 27
Dose: Week 12 Review
Nov 27
Matchups: Texans at Ravens
Nov 27
Week 12 Live Blog
Nov 26
Week 12 Rankings
Nov 26
Silva's Week 12 Matchups
Nov 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Collins leads Ravens with 57 yards, TD in win
DeAndre Hopkins posts 7-125 line in MNF loss
Savage turns it over three times in MNF loss
Jordan Reed (hamstring) a DNP on Monday
Crabtree and Talib each suspended two games
Rams OLB Barwin out 1-2 games with broken arm
Beathard suffered knee bruise and hip strain
Newcomer Andre Ellington inactive for Texans
'No progress' for Seahawks rookie DT McDowell
JuJu Smith-Schuster uncertain for Week 13
Giants send G Fluker (toe) to injured reserve
Colts lose top CB Melvin (hand) indefinitely
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 7
Nov 27
Dose: Grit and Whine?
Nov 27
Harris to Harris Connection
Nov 27
Waiver Wired Podcast
Nov 26
Dose: The Beard and The Brow
Nov 26
The Week Ahead: Week 7
Nov 25
Wall, Magic, Suns & Grizz Pod
Nov 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick McCaw scores 16 w/ 7 dimes in start
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets season-high 29
Frank Mason scores 14 in upset win over GSW
Larry Nance plays well in return
Cauley-Stein posts 19-8-6 line w/ 2 blocks
Blake Griffin to locker room with knee injury
James Harden scores 37 points in win vs. BKN
Enes Kanter (back) hopes to play Wednesday
Isaiah Whitehead goes off for 24 points
Marcus Smart hits 8-of-13 FGs for 23 points
Tony Parker plays 14 minutes in debut
Andre Drummond feasts w/ 26 points, 22 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Price is Right
Nov 28
Wild go Wild on the Power Play
Nov 27
Bruins lose with Rask Again
Nov 27
Waiver Wired: Add Anisimov
Nov 26
Dose: Phil the Net
Nov 26
ITC: Anderson is Struggling
Nov 25
Dose: Can't Beat Vegas
Nov 25
Blackhawk Up!
Nov 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeBrincat has first career hat trick vs. ANA
Scheifele has big night in blowout of Wild
Bobrovsky sets franchise record in loss
Price shines again in Habs win over Columbus
Jake Guentzel has two goals, assist in OT win
Jarry replaces Murray, Pens beat Flyers in OT
Luongo hits milestone in win over Devils
Matt Murray hurt after collision with Voracek
Jared Spurgeon (illness) out on Monday
Alexander Wennberg won't play on Monday
Marchessault earns 1st star of the week honor
Patrik Berglund may return this week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
DFS: Homestead
Nov 17
Chasing Homestead
Nov 16
Caps After Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 14
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler: 8th at HMS, 2nd in final points
Allgaier: 12th at HMS, 3rd in final points
Hemric: 34th at HMS, 4th in final points
Poole: 6th at Homestead, 6th in final points
Matt Tifft: 7th at HMS, 7th in final points
Ryan Reed : 20th at HMS, 8th in final points
Gaughan: 13th at HMS, 10th in final points
Blake Koch: 2017 NXS season final results
Jeremy Clements: 2017 NXS season final result
Ross Chastain: 2017 NXS season final results
Sauter: 3rd at HMS, 2nd in final points
Cindric: 5th at HMS, 3rd in final points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama returns for Hero title defense
Ormsby triumphs in the UBS Hong Kong Open
Chawrasia has 54-hole lead in Hong Kong Open
Past champ Bourdy among MC notables at HKO
Fleetwood five back going into weekend at HKO
Suri has no bogeys thru 36 holes in Hong Kong
Chawrasia retains top spot in Hong Kong Open
Fitzpatrick one back after hot start in HKO
Chawrasia posts Rnd 1 lead at Hong Kong Open
Fleetwood straight back on the horse in HKO
Brazel returns for title defense in Hong Kong
Garcia looking to end the year as he began it
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 13 CFB Best Bets
Nov 22
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ISU's Campbell signs new six-year deal
Witten not interested in Tennessee job
Walters among five finalists for Broyles
Longhorn's Williams declares for NFL Draft
Alabama DC Pruitt interviews for MSU job
Ash gets contract reworked, extended
GSU tabs interim HC Lunsford as permanent HC
JT Barrett upgraded to probable for B1G title
Report: Horns RB Warren wants to transfer
Report: FSU expecting Jimbo to bolt to A&M?
Arden Key will have pinky finger surgery
Miami TE Herndon done for the season (MCL)
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW14
Nov 27
Late Fitness Check GW14
Nov 27
Sean's Super Subs - Week 14
Nov 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 14
Nov 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 14
Nov 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 14
Nov 26
Team News - Week 13
Nov 25
Late Fitness Check GW13
Nov 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
West Ham provide lengthy fitness update
Moyes exercising caution with Chicharito
Britos a doubt for Watford
Lamela finally in contention for Spurs
Lukaku dodges ban for kick out at Bong
Arsenal secure 3-points without key player
Sterling's fortunate finish earns City a win
Austin powers Saints to goal explosion, 4-1
Siggy breaks duck but Toffees beaten soundly
James Tarkowski gives away a point late
Sakho plays the hero with late Palace winner
Dunk OG enough to give United 3 points
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bogdan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
Justin Jackson
(F)
Frank Mason
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Harry Giles
(F)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
JaKarr Sampson
(F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Garrett Temple
(G/F)
Jack Cooley
(C)
George Hill
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Frank Mason | Guard | #10
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (4) / SAC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Frank Mason scored a career-high 14 points in Monday's win over the Warriors, hitting 5-of-10 shots and 2-of-2 free throws.
Mason saw 25 minutes of action and closed this game out next to George Hill, adding four assists, three rebounds and two triples. The Kings are using more two-PG lineups these days and Mason has been making a case for a larger role for a while now, averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 triples in 20.4 minutes per game over his last five. He's worth a look in deeper formats and he's going to be a name to watch down the stretch when the Kings give their younger guys more burn.
Nov 28 - 1:12 AM
Frank Mason scored 11 points with a career-high six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer vs. the Nuggets on Monday.
The rookie has now played 20+ minutes in three straight, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 boards and 0.7 triples in that span. The Kings are using more two-PG lineups with George Hill playing off the ball, but Mason's minutes could trend down again when Buddy Hield (ankle) comes back. However, Mason should eventually get a longer look down the stretch with the Kings tanking.
Nov 21 - 1:14 AM
Frank Mason made 1-of-6 from the field for four points with three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes against the Blazers on Friday.
Obviously the stat line isn't great, but Mason looked composed as the backup point guard. He's not going to be very fantasy friendly, so he's only a stash in super deep leagues.
Nov 18 - 12:56 AM
Frank Mason played 21 minutes with seven points, one rebound and six assists against the Pistons on Saturday.
He played all of the backup point guard minutes behind De'Aaron Fox tonight. Mason has been pretty decent when called upon, but he's still been very inefficient as a scorer. He's only a DFS punt or stream on the days George Hill (personal) doesn't play.
Nov 4 - 9:35 PM
Frank Mason scores 14 in upset win over GSW
Nov 28 - 1:12 AM
Frank Mason scores 11 points vs. Denver
Nov 21 - 1:14 AM
Frank Mason gets in the rotation
Nov 18 - 12:56 AM
Frank Mason gets 21 minutes
Nov 4 - 9:35 PM
More Frank Mason Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5579)
2
K. Leonard
SA
(5537)
3
D. Rose
CLE
(5336)
4
B. Simmons
PHI
(5095)
5
M. Teodosic
LAC
(4986)
6
D. Russell
BKN
(4978)
7
P. Millsap
DEN
(4936)
8
G. Antetokounmpo
MLW
(4620)
9
I. Thomas
CLE
(4611)
10
A. Aminu
POR
(4599)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
12
192
83
20
34
3
30
71
.423
16
22
.727
7
15
.467
0
19
6.9
1.7
2.8
0.3
1.6
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 25
LAC
1
10
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
1
3
0
0
3
5
Nov 22
LAK
1
26
4
7
.571
2
2
1.000
1
1
1.000
2
3
5
7
2
0
0
2
11
Nov 20
DEN
1
21
5
7
.714
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
3
6
2
1
0
2
11
Nov 18
@POR
1
20
5
10
.500
1
2
.500
2
3
.667
1
1
2
2
3
0
0
2
13
Nov 17
POR
1
21
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
3
0
0
0
2
4
Nov 15
@ATL
1
10
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
2
Nov 13
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
De'Aaron Fox
2
Frank Mason
SG
1
George Hill
2
Buddy Hield
3
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Garrett Temple
2
Bogdan Bogdanovic
3
Justin Jackson
4
Vince Carter
PF
1
Skal Labissiere
2
Harry Giles
Sidelined
Harry Giles (knee) will be held out until at least January.
He was a top prospect coming out of high school, but knee injuries caused his slide to No. 20 in the draft. Giles didn't have a setback or anything, but the Kings want to focus on a "measured and sustained progression plan" to improve his strength. The Kings were always going to take it easy on the rookie and it's possible he's out for the season.
Oct 6
C
1
Zach Randolph
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Kosta Koufos
4
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
The Boston Celtics retain the top spot in Tommy Beer's updated NBA power rankings.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 7
Nov 27
»
Dose: Grit and Whine?
Nov 27
»
Harris to Harris Connection
Nov 27
»
Waiver Wired Podcast
Nov 26
»
Dose: The Beard and The Brow
Nov 26
»
The Week Ahead: Week 7
Nov 25
»
Wall, Magic, Suns & Grizz Pod
Nov 25
NBA Headlines
»
Patrick McCaw scores 16 w/ 7 dimes in start
»
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets season-high 29
»
Frank Mason scores 14 in upset win over GSW
»
Larry Nance plays well in return
»
Cauley-Stein posts 19-8-6 line w/ 2 blocks
»
Blake Griffin to locker room with knee injury
»
James Harden scores 37 points in win vs. BKN
»
Enes Kanter (back) hopes to play Wednesday
»
Isaiah Whitehead goes off for 24 points
»
Marcus Smart hits 8-of-13 FGs for 23 points
»
Tony Parker plays 14 minutes in debut
»
Andre Drummond feasts w/ 26 points, 22 boards
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved