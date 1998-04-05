Frank Jackson | Guard | #14

Latest News Recent News

Frank Jackson broke his right foot and will undergo surgery on Friday. Yuck. He had a stress fracture in his right foot earlier this year and had surgery in May, so the No. 31 pick in the 2017 draft will have a red flag on that foot for the foreseeable future. Jackson did get some guaranteed money from the Pelicans last month, so that will somewhat soften the blow for the Duke product. He'll likely be out for training camp and possible miss part of the season. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Pelicans sign G Frank Jackson. It's a three-year deal with guaranteed money in the first two, so the Pelicans see him as someone they want to keep in their system for at least the short term. Jackson did have foot surgery due to a stress fracture in his right foot, so he won't play in Las Vegas.

Frank Jackson (foot) will not play in summer league. The good news is Jackson should be ready for camp. He needed surgery on his right foot for a stress fracture, which he was playing through at Duke for last season. The Utah native won a state championship in high school, but didn't do too much at Duke with averages of 10.9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.7 assists. Jackson has a lot of athleticism and could be a combo guard for the Pelicans, but he'll have some work to do to get minutes. Source: Pelicans on Twitter