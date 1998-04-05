Welcome,
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Jordan Crawford
(G)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Frank Jackson
(G)
James Young
(F)
Ian Clark
(G)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Frank Jackson | Guard | #14
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 5/4/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 205
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (1) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Frank Jackson broke his right foot and will undergo surgery on Friday.
Yuck. He had a stress fracture in his right foot earlier this year and had surgery in May, so the No. 31 pick in the 2017 draft will have a red flag on that foot for the foreseeable future. Jackson did get some guaranteed money from the Pelicans last month, so that will somewhat soften the blow for the Duke product. He'll likely be out for training camp and possible miss part of the season.
Aug 31 - 7:18 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Pelicans sign G Frank Jackson.
It's a three-year deal with guaranteed money in the first two, so the Pelicans see him as someone they want to keep in their system for at least the short term. Jackson did have foot surgery due to a stress fracture in his right foot, so he won't play in Las Vegas.
Jul 8 - 5:42 PM
Frank Jackson (foot) will not play in summer league.
The good news is Jackson should be ready for camp. He needed surgery on his right foot for a stress fracture, which he was playing through at Duke for last season. The Utah native won a state championship in high school, but didn't do too much at Duke with averages of 10.9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.7 assists. Jackson has a lot of athleticism and could be a combo guard for the Pelicans, but he'll have some work to do to get minutes.
Jun 23 - 3:04 PM
Source:
Pelicans on Twitter
The Pelicans acquired the 31st pick from Charlotte and took guard Frank Jackson out of Duke with the pick.
Jackson will replace Tim Frazier for the Pelicans and the Duke guard needed surgery on his right foot for a stress reaction in May, which he was playing through last season. He competed in the NBA Combine and lit it up with a 42-inch max vert and was effective in the first game. Jackson didn’t exactly light it up at Duke with 10.9 points, 2.5 boards, 2.7 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 treys in 24.9 minutes per game, so he’ll have to work on his facilitating. He's a combo guard, but like most second-round picks, shouldn't make an impact this season.
Jun 22 - 10:56 PM
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Aug 31 - 7:18 PM
Pelicans sign Frank Jackson
Jul 8 - 5:42 PM
Frank Jackson won't play in Summer League
Jun 23 - 3:04 PM
Pelicans get G Frank Jackson with 31st pick
Jun 22 - 10:56 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Frank Jackson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Frank Jackson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Frank Jackson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Frank Jackson's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
Sidelined
Rajon Rondo signed his one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Pelicans.
It's a fairly cheap deal on Rondo and it may have to do with how the Pelicans are willing to play him more minutes than most teams. Rondo is also going to get another $3 million to not play for the Bulls. He's expected to be used on two-PG lineups with Jrue Holiday, but Rondo isn't a player most fantasy owners should be targeting.
Jul 19
2
Ian Clark
3
Frank Jackson
Sidelined
Frank Jackson broke his right foot and will undergo surgery on Friday.
Yuck. He had a stress fracture in his right foot earlier this year and had surgery in May, so the No. 31 pick in the 2017 draft will have a red flag on that foot for the foreseeable future. Jackson did get some guaranteed money from the Pelicans last month, so that will somewhat soften the blow for the Duke product. He'll likely be out for training camp and possible miss part of the season.
Aug 31
SG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
E'Twaun Moore
3
Jordan Crawford
SF
1
Solomon Hill
Sidelined
Solomon Hill underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring and "could miss much of the regular season" according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Pelicans are already very thin at small forward and it's unclear how much Quincy Pondexter (knee) will be able to contribute after missing the past two seasons. The Pelicans may look to add another SF, but if not, they might give E'Twaun Moore and Jordan Crawford some minutes there. Hill averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 triples in just under 30 minutes per game last season and wasn't on the standard-league radar before this news. For what it's worth, the recovery period on this sort of injury generally tends to be in the 6-8 month range.
Aug 27
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Cheick Diallo
Sidelined
Anthony Davis said that Cheick Diallo impressed him at the Summer League.
Diallo was a man among boys in Vegas, averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 56.2 percent shooting. "He shot the ball well and did some moves [he’s added]," Davis said. "Cheick likes to work. He’s a hard worker and it showed in summer league." Davis and DeMarcus Cousins obviously aren't the most durable players, so fantasy owners should be ready to give Diallo a look this season if one or both of the star bigs pick up an injury.
Jul 25
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) will not play for Turkey at Eurobasket this summer.
Asik has been battling a gastrointestinal infection since February and the report adds that he's still getting treatment. There's no known timetable for his return, but at this point it's time to consider him questionable for the start of training camp in September. He's not a lock to be in the rotation next season and the Pelicans will obviously be shopping his awful contract.
Jul 30
