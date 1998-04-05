Player Page

Frank Jackson | Guard | #14

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/4/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
College: Duke
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (1) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Frank Jackson broke his right foot and will undergo surgery on Friday.
Yuck. He had a stress fracture in his right foot earlier this year and had surgery in May, so the No. 31 pick in the 2017 draft will have a red flag on that foot for the foreseeable future. Jackson did get some guaranteed money from the Pelicans last month, so that will somewhat soften the blow for the Duke product. He'll likely be out for training camp and possible miss part of the season. Aug 31 - 7:18 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Ian Clark
3Frank Jackson
SG1Jrue Holiday
2E'Twaun Moore
3Jordan Crawford
SF1Solomon Hill
PF1Anthony Davis
2Cheick Diallo
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 