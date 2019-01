Latest News Recent News

D.J. Wilson (hip) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) have been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Jazz. Wilson suffered the hip injury on Saturday, and with him unavailable for tonight's game, we'd expect Ersan Ilyasova to pick up the majority of his minutes. DiVencenzo's absence will translate to more run for Pat Connaughton and George Hill, but that doesn't mean much. Source: Matt Velazquez on Twitter

D.J. Wilson (left hip pointer) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game vs. the Raptors. Wilson played nine minutes in the first half, missing his lone field goal attempt and finishing the game with two rebounds and one steal. His absence for the remainder of the game likely means more playing time for Ersan Ilyasova, who played 19 minutes in his return to the lineup Friday vs. the Hawks. Source: Matt Velazquez on Twitter

D.J. Wilson had the most productive night of his NBA career against the Knicks on Thursday, scoring 10 points with 14 boards, one assist, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes. He had career highs in points, boards and blocks in this easy win. Wilson has really stepped up since Ersan Ilyasova went down with nose surgery, but it's going to be really hard for coach Mike Budenholzer to take Ilyasova out of the lineup upon his return because he's such a perfect fit for the O. Wilson is only a short-term add with Ilya likely back next week.