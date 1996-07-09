Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Donovan Mitchell | Guard | #45
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 9/7/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 195
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (13) / DEN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Donovan Mitchell made a strong impression during his Summer League debut with 23 points, five assists, two rebounds, three steals and three triples in 25 minutes.
He was oozing with confidence and finished 10-of-17 from the field without any turnovers. The Jazz used him at both guard spots, and if tonight was any indication, they will have a tough time keeping him off the floor during his rookie season. He will likely be used as a combo guard off the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Rodney Hood, so the Louisville product is more of a late-round flier for now.
Jul 3 - 11:10 PM
The Nuggets selected shooting guard Donovan Mitchell out of Louisville for the Jazz with the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft.
The Jazz were the first team Mitchell worked out for and they wanted to get a shooter who can play defense. Not many players created as much buzz as Mitchell has over the last month. Like fellow shooting guard Malik Monk, Mitchell’s size, at just 6’3", is a glaring weakness, but Mitchell does have a 6’10" wingspan to help his length on the defensive end. And his 40.5-inch max vert also helps. He also lived behind the arc with 2.4 treys per game. The Jazz have a ton of guards: George Hill, Dante Exum, Shelvin Mack, Rodney Hood, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks, so Mitchell may have a tough time seeing enough minutes to make a fantasy impact this season.
Jun 22 - 8:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell worked out for the Pistons on Sunday.
The Louisville product has been rising on draft boards and is now projected to be a lottery pick. He's already worked out for the Kings (No. 5 and 10) and Hornets (No. 11) and still has workouts scheduled with New York (No. 8) and Dallas (No. 9). He averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a sophomore and would be a nice addition as a 3-and-D combo guard for coach Stan Van Gundy if he's still on the board at No. 12. The Hornets are rumored to be big fans, so that seems a little unlikely.
Jun 18 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
The Bucks worked out Donovan Mitchell and Justin Jackson on Friday.
Mitchell is expected to land in the lottery, so it would certainly be surprising if he were still on the board when the Bucks pick at No. 17. Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a sophomore at Louisville in 2016-17 and was named to the All-ACC First Team. He also led Louisville in 3-pointers (80) and steals (70).
Jun 17 - 10:43 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Donovan Mitchell scores 23 w/ five dimes
Jul 3 - 11:10 PM
Jazz (via DEN) take G Donovan Mitchell at 13
Jun 22 - 8:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell works out for Pistons
Jun 18 - 12:25 PM
Donovan Mitchell works out for Bucks
Jun 17 - 10:43 AM
More Donovan Mitchell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
George Hill
3
Dante Exum
4
Raul Neto
5
Shelvin Mack
SG
1
Rodney Hood
Sidelined
Rodney Hood said his sprained right knee will take about a month to fully heal.
Hood also said that there wasn't much swelling and it wasn't bad enough to require an MRI, so it sounds like he'll be just fine with some rest. Hood ranked well outside the top-150 during his third NBA season, and was particularly bad after the break when he averaged just 10.6 points, 1.7 triples and not much else while connecting on just 37.9 percent of his shot attempts. He also only managed to make it through 59 games, so he won't be the most appealing guy to draft next year.
May 9
2
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (knee) stated during his exit interview that he'll work on getting his explosion back during the offseason.
Burks' season was yet again derailed by injuries this year, and he didn't play a minute during the playoffs after undergoing a PRP treatment to his left knee. Over the past three seasons, Burks has only managed to suit up for a total of 100 games, and simply put, he won't be worth drafting in most leagues next season.
May 9
3
Donovan Mitchell
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Ingles
3
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Boris Diaw
3
Joel Bolomboy
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Tony Bradley
3
Jeff Withey
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
Free agency has been nuts. We break it down.
More NBA Columns
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
»
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
»
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
NBA Headlines
»
Donovan Mitchell scores 23 w/ five dimes
»
Pacers discussing buyout w/ Monta Ellis?
»
Markelle Fultz shines in Summer League debut
»
Jaylen Brown goes off for 29 points
»
Darren Collison agrees to 2-year deal w/ IND
»
Stevens says surgery unlikely for Thomas
»
Report: Durant agrees to 2-year deal w/ GSW
»
Report: Mutual interest between Hill and LAL
»
Report: MIN, GS, OKC, NO interested in Young
»
Derrick Rose meeting with Bucks on Monday
»
Bojan Bogdanovic wants $16m per season?
»
Report: Carmelo open to joining CLE or HOU
