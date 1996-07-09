Donovan Mitchell | Guard | #45

Player Page

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/7/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (13) / DEN
Donovan Mitchell made a strong impression during his Summer League debut with 23 points, five assists, two rebounds, three steals and three triples in 25 minutes.
He was oozing with confidence and finished 10-of-17 from the field without any turnovers. The Jazz used him at both guard spots, and if tonight was any indication, they will have a tough time keeping him off the floor during his rookie season. He will likely be used as a combo guard off the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Rodney Hood, so the Louisville product is more of a late-round flier for now. Jul 3 - 11:10 PM
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2George Hill
3Dante Exum
4Raul Neto
5Shelvin Mack
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Donovan Mitchell
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Ingles
3Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Boris Diaw
3Joel Bolomboy
C1Rudy Gobert
2Tony Bradley
3Jeff Withey
 

 