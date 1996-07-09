Donovan Mitchell | Guard | #45 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (20) / 9/7/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195 College: Louisville Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (13) / DEN Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Donovan Mitchell made a strong impression during his Summer League debut with 23 points, five assists, two rebounds, three steals and three triples in 25 minutes. He was oozing with confidence and finished 10-of-17 from the field without any turnovers. The Jazz used him at both guard spots, and if tonight was any indication, they will have a tough time keeping him off the floor during his rookie season. He will likely be used as a combo guard off the bench behind Ricky Rubio and Rodney Hood, so the Louisville product is more of a late-round flier for now.

The Nuggets selected shooting guard Donovan Mitchell out of Louisville for the Jazz with the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft. The Jazz were the first team Mitchell worked out for and they wanted to get a shooter who can play defense. Not many players created as much buzz as Mitchell has over the last month. Like fellow shooting guard Malik Monk, Mitchell’s size, at just 6’3", is a glaring weakness, but Mitchell does have a 6’10" wingspan to help his length on the defensive end. And his 40.5-inch max vert also helps. He also lived behind the arc with 2.4 treys per game. The Jazz have a ton of guards: George Hill, Dante Exum, Shelvin Mack, Rodney Hood, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks, so Mitchell may have a tough time seeing enough minutes to make a fantasy impact this season.

Donovan Mitchell worked out for the Pistons on Sunday. The Louisville product has been rising on draft boards and is now projected to be a lottery pick. He's already worked out for the Kings (No. 5 and 10) and Hornets (No. 11) and still has workouts scheduled with New York (No. 8) and Dallas (No. 9). He averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a sophomore and would be a nice addition as a 3-and-D combo guard for coach Stan Van Gundy if he's still on the board at No. 12. The Hornets are rumored to be big fans, so that seems a little unlikely. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter