Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hunter Renfroe leaves with neck stiffness
DeJong goes 4-for-4 with a home run vs Mets
Johnny Cueto (ear) to start Sunday vs. Miami
Stephen Strasburg fine after injury scare
Cobb fires 7 2/3 scoreless to beat Red Sox
Khris Davis absent from Saturday's lineup
Porcello allows one run in complete game loss
Chacin allows one run in 6 1/3 to beat Phils
Ryan Braun's calf injury was just a cramp
David Peralta sitting Saturday versus Reds
Nola yields two runs in eight innings in loss
Roberts to give Kershaw extended rest
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 8
Chiefs Fantasy Preview
Jul 7
Podcast: Greatest Show on Turf
Jul 7
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 6
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
Texans Fantasy Preview
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
Myles Garrett (foot) shares leg press video
Gary Barnidge yet to hear from the Ravens
Jeremy Hill expected to keep role in offense
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
Donovan Mitchell scores 19 points on 26 FGAs
Jamal Crawford plans to sign with Wolves
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
Harden gets extension through 2022-23 season
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
ATL informs NY they won't match on Hardaway
Wilson Chandler likely to play more SF?
Hawks will not match offer to Tim Hardaway Jr
Fox Force Five: De'Aaron scores 18 points
Zhou Qi has impressive debut, drops 17 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Purdy beats Truex's K&N East Thompson record
Lee wins General Tire Pole at Iowa Speedway
Austin Cindric: Buckle Up 225 results
Dillon Bassett tops Thompson final practice
Justin Haley: 3rd in Sparta truck race
Alex Tagliani earns pole at Circuit ICAR
Chase Cabre leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Kyle Busch wins Kentucky XFINITY Series race
Weatherman fastest in ARCA practice at Iowa
Lacroix tops Pinty's Series practice at ICAR
Grant Enfinger: DNF in Sparta truck race
Cody Coughlin: Buckle Up 225 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
Martin three back after second-round 67
McIlroy fails to make weekend in Irish Open
Munoz extends his Greenbrier lead in R2
Defender Danny Lee matches 2015 pace
Lovemark leaps up the leaderboard in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Gazzaniga heading for the Saints exit door
Utd look at move for Dier with Matic blocked
United fend off Chelsea bid for Lukaku
Rooney will rejoin Everton within days
Alexandre Lacazette arrives at Arsenal
Even if Sanchez stays he might score less
Per Mertesacker to play one final season
Arsenal, Lemar agree to personal terms
Jon Walters trades Stoke City for Burnley
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
Zach Collins
(F/C)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
R.J. Hunter
(G)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Caleb Swanigan | Forward | #50
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 4/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 250
College:
Purdue
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (26) / POR
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Caleb Swanigan dominated down low against the Jazz on Saturday, scoring 16 points with 13 rebounds, one steal, one block, one 3-pointer and two turnovers in 28 minutes.
He certainly held his own on the block and he even showed some skill away from the rim. Swanigan gets the Zach Randolph comparisons for his post moves and how he hits the glass, but he has a little more to his game to make him adjust to the 2017 NBA trends. The No. 26 pick could find minutes at some point, but he'll likely be in the G League for most of his playing time.
Jul 8 - 8:34 PM
The Blazers selected Caleb Swanigan with the No. 26 pick in the draft.
If you’re looking for a new player to root for, Swanigan could be your guy. He had to overcome several problems, including the death of his father, homelessness and weight issues. However, the 6’9" big man really showed some skill, making 54.8 percent on twos, 78.1 percent from the line and 44.7 from deep for his 18.5 points, 12.5 boards and 1.1 treys per game. His 7’3" wingspan really helped him dominate in the paint, making a very impressive 79.7 percent within three feet. The Blazers have a lot of depth up front and selected Zach Collins with the No. 10 pick, so it's hard to see Swanigan making a fantasy impact as a rookie.
Jun 22 - 10:25 PM
Caleb Swanigan will work out for the Kings on Wednesday.
Swanigan put in averages of 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 triples, 0.8 blocks and 3.4 turnovers per game during his sophomore season with Purdue, and he's currently being projected as a potential late second-round pick. He has a nice post-up game and can hit from long range, but his lack of quickness and explosiveness could make him a liability on defense.
Jun 6 - 4:00 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
Jul 8 - 8:34 PM
Blazers select Caleb Swanigan at No. 26
Jun 22 - 10:25 PM
Caleb Swanigan will work out for the Kings
Jun 6 - 4:00 PM
More Caleb Swanigan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hayward
BOS
(4407)
2
O. Porter
WAS
(3548)
3
R. Gay
SA
(3533)
4
D. Rose
NY
(3390)
5
N. Young
GS
(3054)
6
J. Crawford
ATL
(2828)
7
T. Hardaway Jr.
NY
(2663)
8
A. Bradley
DET
(2607)
9
D. Gallinari
LAC
(2606)
10
P. George
OKC
(2596)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
Sidelined
Allen Crabbe (foot) has been cleared for on-court work, and Trail Blazers' GM Neil Olshey expects him to be 100 percent healthy by training camp.
Crabbe is recovering from a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, but he has plenty of time to get himself ready for the 2017-18 season, and it's encouraging to see he's already been cleared for on-court work. Crabbe put in averages of 10.7 points, 1.7 triples and not much else on 46.8 percent shooting this past season, so he's basically nothing more than a 3-point shooting specialist in deep leagues.
Jun 26
3
Pat Connaughton
4
R.J. Hunter
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Zach Collins
3
Noah Vonleh
4
Caleb Swanigan
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis (shoulder) has been cleared for on-court work.
Considering Davis has already been cleared for on-court work, there's no much doubt regarding his status for training camp. However, he'll again be fighting for minutes in a crowded frontcourt rotation in Portland next season, so he's off the fantasy radar in most formats.
Jun 26
Headlines
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
Mike Gallagher goes over all the Friday action and talks about who could be gaining fantasy value.
More NBA Columns
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
NBA Headlines
»
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
»
Donovan Mitchell scores 19 points on 26 FGAs
»
Jamal Crawford plans to sign with Wolves
»
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
»
Harden gets extension through 2022-23 season
»
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
»
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
»
ATL informs NY they won't match on Hardaway
»
Wilson Chandler likely to play more SF?
»
Hawks will not match offer to Tim Hardaway Jr
»
Fox Force Five: De'Aaron scores 18 points
»
Zhou Qi has impressive debut, drops 17 points
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved