Caleb Swanigan | Forward | #50

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (26) / POR
Caleb Swanigan dominated down low against the Jazz on Saturday, scoring 16 points with 13 rebounds, one steal, one block, one 3-pointer and two turnovers in 28 minutes.
He certainly held his own on the block and he even showed some skill away from the rim. Swanigan gets the Zach Randolph comparisons for his post moves and how he hits the glass, but he has a little more to his game to make him adjust to the 2017 NBA trends. The No. 26 pick could find minutes at some point, but he'll likely be in the G League for most of his playing time. Jul 8 - 8:34 PM
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4R.J. Hunter
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Zach Collins
3Noah Vonleh
4Caleb Swanigan
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Meyers Leonard
3Ed Davis
 

 