Caleb Swanigan | Forward | #50 Team: Portland Trail Blazers Age / DOB: (20) / 4/18/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 250 College: Purdue Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (26) / POR

Latest News Recent News

Caleb Swanigan dominated down low against the Jazz on Saturday, scoring 16 points with 13 rebounds, one steal, one block, one 3-pointer and two turnovers in 28 minutes. He certainly held his own on the block and he even showed some skill away from the rim. Swanigan gets the Zach Randolph comparisons for his post moves and how he hits the glass, but he has a little more to his game to make him adjust to the 2017 NBA trends. The No. 26 pick could find minutes at some point, but he'll likely be in the G League for most of his playing time.

The Blazers selected Caleb Swanigan with the No. 26 pick in the draft. If you’re looking for a new player to root for, Swanigan could be your guy. He had to overcome several problems, including the death of his father, homelessness and weight issues. However, the 6’9" big man really showed some skill, making 54.8 percent on twos, 78.1 percent from the line and 44.7 from deep for his 18.5 points, 12.5 boards and 1.1 treys per game. His 7’3" wingspan really helped him dominate in the paint, making a very impressive 79.7 percent within three feet. The Blazers have a lot of depth up front and selected Zach Collins with the No. 10 pick, so it's hard to see Swanigan making a fantasy impact as a rookie.