Semi Ojeleye | Forward | #37

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 241
College: Southern Methodist
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (7) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Semi Ojeleye is listed with the starters on Tuesday for Game 5.
Barring another late change, Ojeleye will move into the starting five in place of Aron Baynes. Coach Brad Stevens hinted that he was considering a change based on the matchup, and Ojeleye will give them a better defensive option on the likes of Giannis and Middleton. There aren't many fantasy implications here. Apr 24 - 7:06 PM
Source: Brian Robb on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
731153195161202165188.3462541.61040125.3204252.72.20.30.30.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 11BKN12838.37514.25000.000156000117
Apr 10@WAS12224.50012.50000.000112030035
Apr 8ATL12757.714331.00000.0000661001213
Apr 6CHI12435.60013.33300.000055001017
Apr 4@TOR11802.00001.000221.000022011022
Apr 3@MLW118111.00000.00000.000235000032
Mar 31TOR11813.33301.00000.000112110002

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2Terry Rozier
3Shane Larkin
4Kadeem Allen
SG1Jaylen Brown
2Marcus Smart
3Abdel Nader
4Jabari Bird
SF1Jayson Tatum
2Semi Ojeleye
3Jonathan Holmes
4Gordon Hayward
PF1Marcus Morris
2Daniel Theis
3Guerschon Yabusele
C1Al Horford
2Aron Baynes
