Player Results
Article Results
|
Full Depth Charts
Semi Ojeleye | Forward | #37
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/5/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 241
College:
Southern Methodist
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (7) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,291,892 2018-19: $1,378,242 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $1,752,950 {Team Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Semi Ojeleye is listed with the starters on Tuesday for Game 5.
Barring another late change, Ojeleye will move into the starting five in place of Aron Baynes. Coach Brad Stevens hinted that he was considering a change based on the matchup, and Ojeleye will give them a better defensive option on the likes of Giannis and Middleton. There aren't many fantasy implications here.
Apr 24 - 7:06 PM
Source:
Brian Robb on Twitter
Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting Sunday, to go with six rebounds, three 3-pointers, one assist and one block in 27 minutes off the bench.
Ojeleye got some extended minutes in this one with the game getting out of hand and Marcus Morris (rest) unavailable, but he's been far too inconsistent this season to trust him in most settings.
Apr 8 - 5:48 PM
Semi Ojeleye scored seven points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes against the Jazz on Wednesday.
Coach Brad Stevens went with Ojeleye more than expected, but that could definitely change the next time out. The Celtics continue to get production from unexpected guys, but Ojeleye won't be asked to score enough to be trusted in fantasy.
Mar 29 - 12:38 AM
Semi Ojeleye came off Boston's bench for nine points, two rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers in 28 minutes on Sunday.
Boston has a 20-8 record vs. teams from the Western Conference this season, which is the best record for any Eastern team. Their success is due in part to unheralded guys like Ojeleye, who has now played 23+ minutes in five of Boston's past six games. The 23-year-old rookie has stepped up since Daniel Theis (knee) went down, but this is his highest-scoring game since Nov. 1. Suffice to say, he's not a fantasy asset.
Mar 25 - 9:51 PM
Source:
Celtics on Twitter
Semi Ojeleye listed as starter Tuesday
Apr 24 - 7:06 PM
Semi Ojeleye scores career-high 13 points
Apr 8 - 5:48 PM
Semi Ojeleye scores seven in 32 minutes
Mar 29 - 12:38 AM
Semi Ojeleye plays well in 28 bench minutes
Mar 25 - 9:51 PM
More Semi Ojeleye Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
73
1153
195
161
20
21
65
188
.346
25
41
.610
40
125
.320
4
25
2.7
2.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 11
BKN
1
28
3
8
.375
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
5
6
0
0
0
1
1
7
Apr 10
@WAS
1
22
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
3
0
0
3
5
Apr 8
ATL
1
27
5
7
.714
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
1
0
0
1
2
13
Apr 6
CHI
1
24
3
5
.600
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
5
5
0
0
1
0
1
7
Apr 4
@TOR
1
18
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
2
2
Apr 3
@MLW
1
18
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
0
0
0
0
3
2
Mar 31
TOR
1
18
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving (knee surgery) has been walking without crutches and his recovery has been "very good."
Celtics coach Brad Stevens admitted he was surprised to see Kyrie without crutches less than two weeks after surgery to remove two screws from his left knee. Boston's training staff is reportedly "excited" by Irving's initial progress and all signs point to a full recovery, ideally in time for training camp.
Apr 16
2
Terry Rozier
3
Shane Larkin
4
Kadeem Allen
SG
1
Jaylen Brown
2
Marcus Smart
Sidelined
Marcus Smart (thumb) is a go for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.
Smart got through shootaround and his pregame routine without issue, so he'll be back in action following a six-week absence tonight, sporting a small splint on his surgically repaired right thumb. He's been informed by the Celtics medical staff that he's in no danger of suffering a setback, and said he's "not at all" concerned about being tentative in his first game back, although he could have a bit of a minutes limit as his conditioning might not be where it needs to be.
Apr 24
3
Abdel Nader
4
Jabari Bird
SF
1
Jayson Tatum
2
Semi Ojeleye
3
Jonathan Holmes
4
Gordon Hayward
Sidelined
Celtics GM Danny Ainge said that Gordon Hayward is working with a St. Vincent Sports Performance running mechanics specialist.
This is the next step in his rehab, but Hayward remains without a clear timetable. "He's still a long, long, long way away," Ainge said. "St. Vincent Sports Performance is where he'll be and who he's working with. We worked with them at Butler. He worked with some of their trainers when he was doing the predraft stuff. There's a lot of familiarity there."
Apr 18
PF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Daniel Theis
Sidelined
Daniel Theis (knee surgery) is hoping to shed his crutches in 2-3 weeks.
Theis had season-ending surgery back on March 16th, and while the Celtics didn't provide a timetable, he's fully expected to be 100 percent for training camp. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 steals in 14.8 minutes per game, but he was a lot better than his numbers suggested.
Apr 8
3
Guerschon Yabusele
C
1
Al Horford
2
Aron Baynes
3
Greg Monroe
Daily Dose: Rocket Man
Apr 24
Daniel E. Dobish takes a look back at Houston's amazing third quarter in Minnesota, and looks at key injuries in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
»
Josh Richardson (shoulder) starting Game 5
»
Semi Ojeleye listed as starter Tuesday
»
Bogdan Bogdanovic to undergo knee surgery
»
Official: Marcus Smart will play in Game 5
»
Jeff Teague (finger) not on the injury report
»
Tyus Jones (knee) questionable for Game 5
»
League reviewing Westbrook's G4 incident
»
John Henson (back) ruled out of Game 5
»
Marcus Smart (thumb) cleared to play Game 5
»
Dominant Donovan leads Jazz to 3-1 lead
»
James Harden scores 36, Rockets lead 3-1
»
Jeff Teague (finger) will return to Game 4
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
