Semi Ojeleye | Forward | #37 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (23) / 12/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 241 College: Southern Methodist Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (7) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,291,892 2018-19: $1,378,242 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $1,752,950 {Team Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Semi Ojeleye is listed with the starters on Tuesday for Game 5. Barring another late change, Ojeleye will move into the starting five in place of Aron Baynes. Coach Brad Stevens hinted that he was considering a change based on the matchup, and Ojeleye will give them a better defensive option on the likes of Giannis and Middleton. There aren't many fantasy implications here. Source: Brian Robb on Twitter

Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting Sunday, to go with six rebounds, three 3-pointers, one assist and one block in 27 minutes off the bench. Ojeleye got some extended minutes in this one with the game getting out of hand and Marcus Morris (rest) unavailable, but he's been far too inconsistent this season to trust him in most settings.

Semi Ojeleye scored seven points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes against the Jazz on Wednesday. Coach Brad Stevens went with Ojeleye more than expected, but that could definitely change the next time out. The Celtics continue to get production from unexpected guys, but Ojeleye won't be asked to score enough to be trusted in fantasy.