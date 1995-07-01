Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Damian Jones
(C)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Jordan Bell
(F)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
JaVale McGee
(C)
David West
(F)
Chris Boucher
(F)
Draymond Green
(F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Bell | Forward | #2
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/7/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 225
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (8) / CHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Bell stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday's double-overtime loss to the Wolves, finishing with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals and six blocks in 32 minutes.
Wow! Even Draymond Green would be proud of this line. Bell was the 38th pick in the draft and was purchased from the Bulls for $3.5 million, but the Warriors have an eye for talent and may have another gem on their hands. If there's one thing the Warriors could use, it's interior defense and Bell proved that he can provide that. He's not a lock to be in the rotation on opening night, but this line should raise some eyebrows in fantasy circles.
Jul 11 - 11:11 PM
Jordan Bell has gone through the league-mandated concussion protocol testing and has been cleared to play in Monday's exhibition vs. Cleveland.
Bell looked great in just 13 minutes of action in his Summer League debut against the 76ers on Saturday, so maybe he'll be able to get some more floor time tonight against the Cavs. He certainly provides a need for the Warriors as a backup four-man that can defend the rim, but as long as Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are healthy and active, he won't be on the floor enough during his rookie year to make a difference in fantasy hoops.
Jul 10 - 2:56 PM
Source:
Connor Letourneau on Twitter
Jordan Bell scored eight points with four rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes against the 76ers on Saturday.
His energy is undeniable and he looked outstanding when the game picked up the pace. If the Warriors can't bring JaVale McGee back and Bell can outplay guys like Kevon Looney and Damian Jones, it wouldn't be a total shock to see him get minutes. He's someone to watch, but likely won't have fantasy value.
Jul 9 - 12:43 AM
Warriors sign F Jordan Bell.
That means he should be out there on Saturday night against the 76ers. The 38th pick to take Bell was purchased for $3.5 million, so the Warriors are likely going to give him a chance to make the roster. If he plays like he did in the NCAA tourney, he may even get in the rotation.
Jul 8 - 5:54 PM
Jordan Bell racks up 5 steals and 6 blocks
Jul 11 - 11:11 PM
Jordan Bell (concussion) cleared to play
Jul 10 - 2:56 PM
Jordan Bell brings it for 13 minutes
Jul 9 - 12:43 AM
Warriors sign Jordan Bell
Jul 8 - 5:54 PM
More Jordan Bell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Patrick McCaw
3
Nick Young
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
3
Matt Barnes
4
Omri Casspi
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
Jordan Bell
5
Chris Boucher
6
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Damian Jones
