Jordan Bell | Forward | #2

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 225
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (8) / CHI
Jordan Bell stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday's double-overtime loss to the Wolves, finishing with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals and six blocks in 32 minutes.
Wow! Even Draymond Green would be proud of this line. Bell was the 38th pick in the draft and was purchased from the Bulls for $3.5 million, but the Warriors have an eye for talent and may have another gem on their hands. If there's one thing the Warriors could use, it's interior defense and Bell proved that he can provide that. He's not a lock to be in the rotation on opening night, but this line should raise some eyebrows in fantasy circles. Jul 11 - 11:11 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
 

 