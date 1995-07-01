Jordan Bell | Forward | #2 Team: Golden State Warriors Age / DOB: (22) / 1/7/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 225 College: Oregon Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (8) / CHI Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jordan Bell stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday's double-overtime loss to the Wolves, finishing with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals and six blocks in 32 minutes. Wow! Even Draymond Green would be proud of this line. Bell was the 38th pick in the draft and was purchased from the Bulls for $3.5 million, but the Warriors have an eye for talent and may have another gem on their hands. If there's one thing the Warriors could use, it's interior defense and Bell proved that he can provide that. He's not a lock to be in the rotation on opening night, but this line should raise some eyebrows in fantasy circles.

Jordan Bell has gone through the league-mandated concussion protocol testing and has been cleared to play in Monday's exhibition vs. Cleveland. Bell looked great in just 13 minutes of action in his Summer League debut against the 76ers on Saturday, so maybe he'll be able to get some more floor time tonight against the Cavs. He certainly provides a need for the Warriors as a backup four-man that can defend the rim, but as long as Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are healthy and active, he won't be on the floor enough during his rookie year to make a difference in fantasy hoops. Source: Connor Letourneau‏ on Twitter

Jordan Bell scored eight points with four rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes against the 76ers on Saturday. His energy is undeniable and he looked outstanding when the game picked up the pace. If the Warriors can't bring JaVale McGee back and Bell can outplay guys like Kevon Looney and Damian Jones, it wouldn't be a total shock to see him get minutes. He's someone to watch, but likely won't have fantasy value.