Jawun Evans | Guard | #1

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (9) / PHI
Jawun Evans set multiple career-highs in points (15), assists (6), rebounds (6), steals (5) and minutes (40) in Friday's 100-91 loss to the Wizards.
With Austin Rivers (concussion), Milos Teodosic (rest) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) all out for the Clippers, this was the perfect storm for the rookie. He did have a big 22-point effort in the preseason, and he was decent in his previous outing with six points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes vs. the Magic on Wednesday. If the Clippers don't turn their season around, they will likely find a way to get Evans more involved. Dec 15 - 11:11 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
19259872727113086.3492227.815521.2383164.61.41.40.60.80.2
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 13@ORL12517.14301.000441.000033302046
Dec 11TOR11514.25001.00000.000022130102
Dec 9WAS11735.60023.66700.000000111028
Dec 6MIN11124.50012.50000.000022301025
Dec 3@MIN11312.50000.000221.000033200114
Dec 2@DAL11829.22202.00012.500033120015
Nov 30UTA11224.50000.00000.000022212134

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Austin Rivers
2Milos Teodosic
3Jawun Evans
4Patrick Beverley
SG1Lou Williams
2Sindarius Thornwell
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Wes Johnson
3Sam Dekker
PF1Blake Griffin
2Montrezl Harrell
3Brice Johnson
4Jamil Wilson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Willie Reed
 

 