Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Blake Griffin
(F)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Austin Rivers
(G)
C.J. Williams
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Milos Teodosic
(G)
Lou Williams
(G)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Sindarius Thornwell
(G)
Jamil Wilson
(F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jawun Evans | Guard | #1
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/26/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (9) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Team Option} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jawun Evans set multiple career-highs in points (15), assists (6), rebounds (6), steals (5) and minutes (40) in Friday's 100-91 loss to the Wizards.
With Austin Rivers (concussion), Milos Teodosic (rest) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) all out for the Clippers, this was the perfect storm for the rookie. He did have a big 22-point effort in the preseason, and he was decent in his previous outing with six points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes vs. the Magic on Wednesday. If the Clippers don't turn their season around, they will likely find a way to get Evans more involved.
Dec 15 - 11:11 PM
Jawun Evans scored eight points with one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers in 17 minutes against the Clippers on Saturday.
This is probably going to be his last chance with Milos Teodosic (foot) almost ready to roll. Drop Evans in deep leagues now, but keep an eye on him if the team starts to sell off their veterans.
Dec 9 - 7:43 PM
Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Jawun Evans will be active for Tuesday's game vs. Utah.
We don't know the results of Milos Teodosic's (foot) MRI, but this is an indication that the Clippers are expecting him to miss time. Evans had a strong finish to the preseason and it's possible he cracks the rotation, but he's not a fantasy pickup and the Clippers may just lean heavily on Austin Rivers, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams.
Oct 22 - 10:41 AM
Source:
Brad Turner on Twitter
The Clippers have signed Jawun Evans to his rookie contract.
With Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic all on the roster in Los Angeles, Evans probably won't play much at all during his rookie season.
Jul 11 - 5:02 PM
Source:
Marc J. Spears on Twitter
Jawun Evans scores 15 points in 40 minutes
Dec 15 - 11:11 PM
Jawun Evans scores eight points
Dec 9 - 7:43 PM
Jawun Evans will be active Tuesday
Oct 22 - 10:41 AM
Clippers sign Jawun Evans
Jul 11 - 5:02 PM
More Jawun Evans Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
19
259
87
27
27
11
30
86
.349
22
27
.815
5
21
.238
3
16
4.6
1.4
1.4
0.6
0.8
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 13
@ORL
1
25
1
7
.143
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
3
0
2
0
4
6
Dec 11
TOR
1
15
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
3
0
1
0
2
Dec 9
WAS
1
17
3
5
.600
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
2
8
Dec 6
MIN
1
11
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
0
1
0
2
5
Dec 3
@MIN
1
13
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
2
0
0
1
1
4
Dec 2
@DAL
1
18
2
9
.222
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
1
2
0
0
1
5
Nov 30
UTA
1
12
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
1
2
1
3
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Austin Rivers
Sidelined
Austin Rivers (concussion) will not play Friday or Saturday.
He is going to be re-evaluated after tonight's game against the Wizards, but he simply won't be far along enough in the protocol to play. In other words, the team doesn't know if he's symptom-free yet, so he still has too many steps to go through before he gets cleared. With him out, we'll see C.J. Williams probably start while Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans figure to get in the rotation.
Dec 15
2
Milos Teodosic
Sidelined
Milos Teodosic (rest) will not play Friday vs. the Wizards, but will play Saturday night vs. the Heat.
Coach Doc Rivers told reporters that he doesn't want Teodosic, who returned from a foot injury last week, playing in back-to-back games yet. The Clippers backcourt will be shorthanded on Friday, as Austin Rivers (concussion) has also been ruled out of the game vs. Washington. Lou Williams and Sindarius Thornwell will see all the playing time they can handle. Jawun Evans will also log extended minutes.
Dec 15
3
Jawun Evans
4
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (knee surgery) will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Beverley's knee required microfracture surgery and an arthroscopic repair of his right lateral meniscus, so he has a very long road ahead of him in the rehab process, and this is horrible luck for him in a contract year. Obviously, he needs to be cut in all re-draft leagues, and it'll be Sindarius Thornwell holding down the point guard spot in L.A. until Milo Teodosic (left foot) comes back. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams will be earning heavy minutes moving forward, and both those guys are worth owning in most leagues. We haven't had much news on Teodosic, but given that he could be earning 30-plus minutes a night as a starter upon his return, he's a decent deep league stash.
Nov 22
SG
1
Lou Williams
2
Sindarius Thornwell
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
Danilo Gallinari (left glute contusion) has been ruled out for Friday's game vs. the Wizards.
He's getting ruled out a full day before tip-off, but this isn't a surprise considering coach Doc Rivers was expecting him to miss additional time. Jamil Wilson could make another start in Gallinari's absence, but he's a poor fantasy option. Sam Dekker had 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two triples in 26 minutes on Wednesday, so he's on the radar as a low-end streaming option.
Dec 14
2
Wes Johnson
3
Sam Dekker
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
An MRI revealed no structural damage to Blake Griffin's left knee, but the MCL sprain could cost him up to two months on the sidelines, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
MCL sprains are no joke, and with the Clippers currently sitting on a 7-11 record, they're probably in no rush to bring Griffin back to the court with his long-term health being their primary concern. Lou Williams and Austin Rivers figure to dominate the offense until Danilo Gallinari gets back, and Montrezl Harrell might be L.A.'s starting four-man moving forward. Griffin's absence will be filled by a committee approach, with guys like Sam Dekker, Wes Johnson and Willie Reed all being asked to step up, and perhaps this will finally get DeAndre Jordan going. Griffin is going to be tough to hang on to in leagues that don't offer an IR-spot.
Nov 28
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Brice Johnson
4
Jamil Wilson
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Willie Reed
Headlines
Kings, KAT & Injuries Podcast
Dec 15
We're talking bad teams, hot KAT and injury recap for today's podcast.
More NBA Columns
»
Kings, KAT & Injuries Podcast
Dec 15
»
Stew: Christmas in Hollis
Dec 15
»
Dose: Porzingis Tweaks Knee
Dec 15
»
The Worst Teams for Fantasy
Dec 14
»
Dose: Rivers down, Milos up
Dec 14
»
NBA Official Scoring: H2H PTS
Dec 13
»
Pistons, Melo and Stats Pod
Dec 13
»
Notable Numbers
Dec 13
NBA Headlines
»
Russ Westbrook posts 27/18/15 line in 3OT win
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffs stat sheet again
»
Tyreke Evans scores 22 points in return
»
Joel Embiid plays 49 minutes, scores 34
»
Jawun Evans scores 15 points in 40 minutes
»
Mike Scott matches season-high w/ 22 points
»
Rudy Gobert will undergo MRI on Saturday
»
Aaron Gordon (calf) will have an MRI Saturday
»
Otto Porter (hip) to be re-evaluated Saturday
»
Derrick Favors (eye laceration) won't return
»
Aaron Gordon (leg) goes to the locker room
»
Ekpe Udoh, Jonas Jerebko start 3Q
