Jawun Evans set multiple career-highs in points (15), assists (6), rebounds (6), steals (5) and minutes (40) in Friday's 100-91 loss to the Wizards. With Austin Rivers (concussion), Milos Teodosic (rest) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) all out for the Clippers, this was the perfect storm for the rookie. He did have a big 22-point effort in the preseason, and he was decent in his previous outing with six points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes vs. the Magic on Wednesday. If the Clippers don't turn their season around, they will likely find a way to get Evans more involved.

Jawun Evans scored eight points with one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers in 17 minutes against the Clippers on Saturday. This is probably going to be his last chance with Milos Teodosic (foot) almost ready to roll. Drop Evans in deep leagues now, but keep an eye on him if the team starts to sell off their veterans.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Jawun Evans will be active for Tuesday's game vs. Utah. We don't know the results of Milos Teodosic's (foot) MRI, but this is an indication that the Clippers are expecting him to miss time. Evans had a strong finish to the preseason and it's possible he cracks the rotation, but he's not a fantasy pickup and the Clippers may just lean heavily on Austin Rivers, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams. Source: Brad Turner on Twitter